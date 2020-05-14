Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LGI Homes, Inc.    LGIH

LGI HOMES, INC.

(LGIH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LGI Homes to Present at the 13th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 07:49pm EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced today that management will be presenting to investors at the 13th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference on Monday, May 18th, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investors section of the LGI Homes website at www.lgihomes.com under Events and Presentations as well as directly through the J.P. Morgan event website at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/homebuilding20/sessions/31433-lgi-homes-inc/webcast. An archived version of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Participants are encouraged to access the webcast event page at least ten minutes before the live event for the audio link and any accompanying materials.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Joshua Fattor, (281) 210-2619
InvestorRelations@LGIHomes.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LGI HOMES, INC.
05/05LGI HOMES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
05/05LGI Homes, Inc. Reports April 2020 Home Closings
GL
05/05LGI HOMES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
05/05LGI HOMES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05LGI Homes, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
04/03LGI HOMES : Reports March and First Quarter 2020 Home Closings and 2020 First Qu..
AQ
03/04LGI HOMES : Reports February 2020 Home Closings
AQ
03/02LGI Homes Introduces New Townhomes in an Amenity-rich Community
GL
02/27LGI Homes Gives an Additional $385,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation to Provi..
GL
02/25LGI HOMES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 869 M
EBIT 2020 219 M
Net income 2020 169 M
Debt 2020 650 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
EV / Sales2021 1,09x
Capitalization 1 684 M
Chart LGI HOMES, INC.
Duration : Period :
LGI Homes, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LGI HOMES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 65,50  $
Last Close Price 67,17  $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Lipar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LGI HOMES, INC.-5.63%1 672
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-9.22%16 983
D.R. HORTON, INC.-13.38%16 610
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-3.83%11 819
PERSIMMON-20.19%8 382
PULTEGROUP, INC.-29.95%7 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group