LGI Homes to Present at the 13th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced today that management will be presenting to investors at the 13th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference on Monday, May 18th, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investors section of the LGI Homes website at www.lgihomes.com under Events and Presentations as well as directly through the J.P. Morgan event website at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/homebuilding20/sessions/31433-lgi-homes-inc/webcast . An archived version of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the presentation.



Participants are encouraged to access the webcast event page at least ten minutes before the live event for the audio link and any accompanying materials.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .