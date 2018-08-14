Columbus Energy Resources : Issue of Equity, TVR

Log in
08/14/2018 | 09:46am CEST

14 August 2018

COLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES PLC

('Columbus', 'CERP' or the 'Company')

Issue of Equity

Total Voting Rights

Background

In the past year, the Company has entered into a number of agreements with contractors who provide services to the Company so that part of the relevant contractor's fee is paid in Company shares (the 'Contractor Shares'). This has been done in accordance with the Company's ongoing cash management strategy and, more specifically, to align the interests of the Company with the contractors who are helping it achieve its objectives.

The relevant services up to 30 June 2018 have now been provided and therefore the Company has issued 1,079,986 new ordinary shares to those contractors (the 'New Contractor Shares'), representing 0.166% of the 649,206,426 ordinary shares in issue prior to the issuance of the New Contractor Shares. The planned issuance of the New Contractor Shares was previously announced to the market in the Q1 Business, Operational and Financial Update RNS dated 9 April 2018.

The New Contractor Shares will rank pari passuin all respects with the Company's existing ordinary shares. Application has been made for the New Contractor Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, ('Admission'), and it is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings will commence on or around 20 August 2018.

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the Board of Columbus hereby notifies the market of the following:

As at the date of this announcement, and after the issuance of the New Contractor Shares, the Company's issued share capital consists of 650,286,412 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.05p each, with voting rights ('Ordinary Shares'). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights is 650,286,412. This figure may be used by Shareholders in the Company as denominator for the calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Columbus Energy Resources Plc

+44 (0) 207 203 2039

Leo Koot / Gordon Stein

Beaumont Cornish Limited

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Nomad

Roland Cornish / Rosalind Hill Abrahams

VSA Capital

+44 (0) 20 3005 5000

Broker

Andrew Monk / Andrew Raca

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4983

Public and Investor Relations

Georgia Edmonds / James Crothers / Billy Clegg

Notes to Editors:

Columbus Energy Resources Plc is an oil and gas producer and explorer focused on onshore Trinidad with the ambition to grow in South America. Initially focussed on maximising production from its core Goudron field asset, Columbus is cashflow positive and aims to create transformational growth by developing its exploration targets across its portfolio in the South West Peninsula ('SWP'), which lies in the extreme southwest of Trinidad and consists of stacked shallow and deep prospects, in a capital efficient and disciplined manner.

Columbus is guided by the following core values; safe and sustainable, stronger together, creative excellence, positive energy, totally trusted and personally responsible.

The Company is led by an experienced Board and senior management team with supportive shareholders and intends on leveraging its expertise and experience to build an attractive and diversified portfolio of assets across South America in order to build an oil production led South American exploration business.

To find out more, visit www.columbus-erp.comor follow us on Twitter @Columbus_ERP.

Disclaimer

Columbus Energy Resources plc published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 07:45:03 UTC
