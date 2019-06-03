Columbus Energy Resources : Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM 0 06/03/2019 | 02:59am EDT Send by mail :

3 June 2019 Columbus Energy Resources Plc ('Columbus', 'CERP' or the 'Company') Annual Report and Accounts 2018 and Notice of Annual General Meeting Columbus, the oil and gas producer and explorer focused on onshore Trinidad with the ambition to grow in South America, is pleased to announce that the Company's audited Annual Report and Accounts (the 'Annual Report and Accounts') for the year ended 31 December 2018 are being posted to shareholders and will be available later today on the Company's website, www.columbus-erp.com. Extracts are set out below. The Company also announces that the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will take place on 27 June 2019 at 11.00 am and will be held at the offices of the Company's solicitors, Kerman & Co LLP, whose address is 200 Strand, London WC2R 1DJ. The documentation relating to the AGM, including the Annual Report and Accounts, Notice of AGM and the Form of Proxy, are being sent to shareholders today. The documents will also be available on the Company's website. Enquiries: Columbus Energy Resources Plc +44 (0) 207 203 2039 Leo Koot / Gordon Stein / Tony Hawkins Beaumont Cornish Limited +44 (0) 20 7628 3396 Nomad and Joint Broker Roland Cornish / Rosalind Hill Abrahams VSA Capital +44 (0) 20 3005 5000 Joint Broker Andrew Monk / Andrew Raca This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 Highlights For the Year ended 31 December 2018 FINANCIAL · Sales Revenues: £7.57 million (2017: £4.79 million), an increase of 58.0% · Gross Profit: £1.45 million (2017: £0.08m) · Average realised sales price: US$59.71 per barrel (2017: US$48.58 per barrel) · Company maintained its cashflow positive position from Trinidad operations in 2018 · Pre-tax Group loss for the period of £2.70 million (2017: loss of £5.02 million) · Cash in hand: £1.71 million (2017: £4.0 million) · Debt: £0.67 million (2017: £1.21 million) · G&A savings: o Management continued to receive 50% of their salaries in shares throughout 2018; and o Company downsized London office (August 2018) · Material exceptional payments in 2018: o Legacy costs in Spain of £0.91 million, including one-off redundancy costs of £0.47 million, and o Full repayment of £1.09 million loan inherited as part of Steeldrum transaction OPERATIONS · Average Production: 541 bopd (2017: 368 bopd), an increase of 47.0% · Peak production: 1,021 bopd (2017: 561 bopd) · Appraisal: Snowcap-1 & Snowcap-2 wells on the Cory Moruga block (December 2018). · Water injection: Commencement of Goudron Waterflood Pilot 'A' (June 2018). · HSE: No Lost Time Incidents · Heritage: Transfer of Company's agreements with Petrotrin to Heritage during second half of 2018 · Steeldrum: Integration of the Steeldrum assets and personnel completed Q4 2018. CORPORATE · Trinidad o Restructuring of BOLT Transaction and new Agreement for Lease for Bonasse Licence Area in the South West Peninsula (March 2018) o Cory Moruga Licence extension until 2032 (September 2018) o Completion of Steeldrum transaction (October 2018) o Completion of purchase of a 50% interest in the Icacos field from Primera Oil and Gas Limited (December 2018) · Spain: o Formal termination of the La Lora Concession (March 2018) o Completion of Collective Dismissal Procedure (March 2018) o Spanish Government decision not to re-tender the La Lora Concession (November 2018) · General: o Capital raise of £2.5m (before expenses, November 2018) POST YEAR END · Trinidad: Grant of Bonasse Private Petroleum Licence (May 2019) · Company fully funded for planned 2019 work programme Executive Chairman's Review 2018 was a year in which the Company made significant progress in transforming the business in Trinidad. We completed the agreements that will allow us to explore the South West Peninsula under far better commercial terms than previously, we completed the Steeldrum and Icacos transactions, we also reached peak production of 1,021 bopd and our sales revenues increased by some 58% (+£2.78 million). This was an excellent achievement involving management and staff across the business. It was also a year where we faced a number of challenges, including lower than expected average production growth, an oil price consistently sitting in a range where Special Petroleum Tax ('SPT') had a disproportionate impact on our cashflows and the unexpected decision by the Spanish authorities in late 2018 not to re-tender the La Lora Concession in Spain. In order to improve our financial position for 2019 and beyond, we also took some hard decisions to address some legacy issues which impacted on our 2018 cashflows. We also commenced an extensive programme of activities to spread our wings into other South American countries through further M&A opportunities, a programme which resulted in a number of bids being made and our announcement (in April 2019) of a planned new country entry. We are excited about the possibilities this opportunity will bring, as well as allowing us to spread our business risks across a far wider portfolio than existed in early 2018. The Company, therefore, entered 2019 in a much stronger position than we did at the start of 2018 and whilst we need to continue to address certain challenges, I remain confident that we can do so and build a sustainable business in Trinidad and beyond. Operational In 2017, I spoke about the 'Good, the Bad and the Ugly'. In 2018, it was sometimes 'Tales of the Unexpected', with the Company overcoming a number of obstacles throughout the year. For example, we achieved peak production of 1,000 bopd but average production was less than we had hoped due to a variety of factors. The Company spent a significant amount of time in the latter half of 2018 refining our operations so that we can maximise revenue from these varying production levels. This has not always been an easy process and one we will continue to work on. The Company will remain focussed on optimising profits, we will not seek to grow production if that production is not profitable. This change in strategy was introduced as a direct result of operational learnings and lower international oil prices over the course of 2018. The acquisition of Steeldrum, which brought three new assets, as well as the transaction to take full ownership and operatorship of Icacos, has provided Columbus with a far broader production base to play with going forward. Deciding where we can best achieve 'bang for our buck' is now a key part of our day to day operational decision-making processes and we no longer need to rely on Goudron as being our main source of revenue. Again, I believe this demonstrates stronger risk mitigation processes than we have seen in the past. Financial The Company recorded a significant improvement in sales revenues with £7.57 million being achieved in 2018, some £2.78 million greater than the £4.79 million recorded in 2017 (+58.0%). The was due to a mix of increased average production over the course of the year and higher average oil prices for much of 2018. The WTI oil price in 2018 started the year just under US$60 per barrel and stayed in the US$60 - US$70 range for the majority of the first three quarters of the year, before falling sharply in the fourth quarter, to a low of US$47 near year end. This had a knock-on effect to the Company's revenue in late 2018, but the Company ended the year with £1.71 million cash and has minimal debt after making debt repayments of £1.63 million in 2018. Of those debt repayments, the Company chose to repay £1.09 million which we inherited from the Steeldrum acquisition in order to improve our financial position moving into 2019. The Company could have continued to service that debt but the decision to repay earlier was considered to be a prudent one for the future. In 2018, the Company incurred significant costs that will not be repeated in 2019 and beyond, for example the redundancy costs associated with the termination of the La Lora Concession in Spain, additional decommissioning contributions in Trinidad and integration costs associated with the Steeldrum transaction. Again, we believe these prudent actions provide us with a stronger financial base going forward. We continue to reduce our cost base across the Group wherever possible, for example in a move of our London office in August 2018 to far smaller premises, achieving savings in excess of £0.11 million per annum. I continue to challenge the management team on our cost base, seeking to make sure it is appropriate for what we are seeking to deliver. The Company undertook a capital raise in November 2018, that allowed the Company to deal with some of the integration costs associated with the Steeldrum transaction. We thank our shareholders for their support during this process. Corporate The Company made significant progress during 2018 in consolidating its position in Trinidad. In the first quarter, we successfully renegotiated the BOLT transaction and entered into the lease agreements that would later form the foundation of the Bonasse Private Petroleum Licence (issued in May 2019). In the third quarter, we competed the Steeldrum transaction. This deal makes our business substantially stronger, reducing our reliance on just one producing field and significantly strengthening our operational capabilities. We finished the year by completing the Icacos transaction, adding another field to our operating asset portfolio. All of these activities involved extensive work 'behind the scenes' by staff across the business with a view to establishing a far stronger foundation for the future. Outlook The Company remains committed to our strategy of using the free cash flow from production to fund profitable production enhancements, exploration in the South West Peninsula and M&A activity. In particular, the Company is looking forward to commencing our exciting drilling campaign in the SWP during the second half of 2019. The Company has established a world-class economic and regulatory framework to exploit any oil and gas in the SWP and is confident that even a modest discovery in the SWP has the potential to transform the Company. I would like to thank our shareholders and counterparties for their support during 2018 and also and all of our management and staff for their hard work and diligence. Financial Review The key financial highlights for 2018 were as follows: · Sales Revenues: £7.57 million (2017: £4.79 million), an increase of 58.0% · Gross Profit: £1.46 million (2017: £0.08m) · Average realised sales price: US$59.71 per barrel (2017: US$48.58 per barrel) · Company maintained its cashflow positive position from Trinidad operations in 2018 · Pre-tax Group loss for period of £2.64 million (2017: loss of £5.02 million)(2016 loss of £11.89 million), partially reflecting various legacy costs in 2018 which will not recur in 2019 and increased depreciation charges · Cash in hand: £1.71 million (2017: £4.0 million) · Company fully funded for planned 2019 work programme · Successful £2.5 million (gross) capital raise (November 2018) · Debt: £0.67 million (2017: £1.21 million), (2016: £1.87 million). Additionally, Company fully repaid £1.09 million to North Energy Capital AS (inherited as part of the Steeldrum transaction) in Q4 2018 · Administrative costs (excluding extraordinary costs): £3.33 million (2017: £2.72 million (increase largely due to additional staff arising from the Steeldrum acquisition) · Spain legacy costs: £0.91 million, including a redundancy process costing £0.47 million. Other items to note · Employee numbers increased across the Group from 26 in 2017 to 57 on 31 December 2018, largely due to the acquisition of Steeldrum in 2H 2018 and the need to improve the Company's operational capabilities across its wider portfolio. · Headcount in London reduced from 6 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) people in December 2017 to 4.5 FTE in December 2018 · All members of the leadership team continuing to take 50% of their fees in shares in their second year of employment, calculated at a share price of 5.1p per share, aligning themselves to the Company's shareholders · Acquisition of Steeldrum was announced in July 2018 and completed in October 2018. Production and revenues from Steeldrum licences were incorporated into the Company's accounts with effect from 1 October 2018 in accordance with IFRS requirements. Background The Company entered 2018 in a stronger financial position than it had seen for a number of years after the new leadership team implemented a major shift in strategy and business activities in mid-2017. This strategy continued into 2018 with the key financial objectives for the year being as follows: · Continue to deliver increased cashflow from operations in Trinidad by optimising production and, as a result, growing revenues:The focus was to increase the cashflow positive position from operations by optimising the existing wellstock through a campaign of continual well workover and stimulation activities involving a number of rigs, rather than through the drilling of new infill wells at far greater cost. Maintaining a positive cashflow position would help fund and progress other planned business activities in 2018 and beyond. · Increase the Company's asset portfolio in Trinidad:It was recognised that maintaining dependency on the Goudron field for most of the Company's operational cashflows and profits left the Company at risk in the event of any negative operational or other issues arising in that field. Increasing the number of producing assets onshore Trinidad would spread risks, reduce dependency on Goudron and enable the Company to determine where to secure the best cashflow returns from the various competing assets (given differing licence arrangements, etc). · Re-structure the BOLT transaction to secure the SWP leases/licence on far more favourable terms and lower up-front costs:This acquisition had been in progress since 2013 under commercial terms which were no longer beneficial for the economics of the potentially transformational SWP opportunity. A new structure was required to allow the SWP opportunity to commence in 2019. · Progress other M&A opportunities in Trinidad and elsewhere in South America:As well as reducing the Company's dependency on Trinidad, the Company had stated a wish to spread its wings into other countries in South America, thereby increasing its opportunity base and spreading risks across a wider portfolio. An active programme of pursuing new M&A deals in other countries would be progressed, led by the new Legal & M&A Director who had been appointed on 1 January 2018 (Tony Hawkins). · Seek to minimise legacy costs in Spain:Ongoing costs in Spain to maintain the suspended Ayoluengo concession were a drain on the Company's cash resources and needed to be minimised. The Company planned to participate in a new tender for the concession in 2018, which the Spanish authorities indicated would take place in Q3 2018, providing the conditions for such a tender were commercially viable. · Continue to reduce corporate running costs:The Company had commenced a cost reduction process for its corporate costs in 2017 and an objective was to continue to reduce costs in 2018, in particular moving technical and other support activities to Trinidad where possible, focusing resources on other value-adding opportunities. It was recognised this would result in some short-term legacy costs. · Reduce Company's debt position:Continue to pay down the Lind debt through monthly payments in cash and help strengthen the balance sheet. · Share Register:Continue to increase the percentage of institutional investors who have a medium to long-term investment horizon on the Company's share register. · Raise new funds when the opportunity arose: This would allow further growth opportunities to be progressed but the leadership confirmed this would only be undertaken in a manner they considered accretive manner for our shareholders. Oil Price Environment The international oil price sentiment in 2018 was mixed with WTI commencing the year at around US$58 per barrel and increasing in price to around $70 per barrel by mid-year before dropping suddenly to US$47.98 per barrel between October 2018 and December 2018. This compared to a WTI oil price of around US$45 in mid-2017 (and as low as US$42.53 in February 2017). Columbus, alongside other operators in Trinidad, who until late 2018 sold their oil into the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery on the island, receive a monthly sales price from Heritage (the successor to Petrotrin) which is usually at a price lower than WTI. The range of discounts to WTI averaged 8.0% in 2018 (7.4% in 2017) with this discount ranging between 2.0%-12.4% over the course of 2018. As a result, the oil prices received by Columbus from Heritage in 2017 and 2018 were as follows: Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 WTI Average Price US$ 54.22 US$ 49.88 US$ 49.53 US$ 55.48 US$ 62.29 US$ 67.79 US$ 69.56 US$ 58.73 Average Price achieved US$ 47.60 US$ 44.89 US$ 46.86 US$ 54.39 US$ 58.43 US$ 60.00 US$ 60.90 US$ 57.58 Discount to WTI US$ 6.62 US$ 4.99 US$ 2.67 US$ 1.09 US$ 3.86 US$ 7.79 US$ 8.66 US$ 1.15 Average % Discount 12.2% 10.0% 5.4% 2.0% 6.2% 11.5% 12.4% 2.0% The Trinidad Government decided to close the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery in late Q3 2018 and since then Columbus has sold its oil to Heritage who on-sell the crude into the international market. It is envisaged that Columbus and other operators will receive a reduced discount (or even a premium) from Heritage now that the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery is no longer involved in the oil sale chain and this was borne fruit in Q1 2019 where Columbus realised an average sale price of US$55.67 and peaking at $58.17 in March 2018 with this delivering a premium of 1.5% against average WTI for the month (US$54.83). It is not known if such premiums will continue in 2019 or whether this was a short-term oil price situation. The international oil price environment has continued to improve in Q2 2019 with WTI recovering to reach approximately US$70 per barrel at one point and sitting in a range of US$60-US$65 per barrel. Columbus envisages receiving oil prices in 2019 of between US$55-US$65 per barrel as long as international market conditions remain as per late Q1 2019. Special Petroleum Tax - impact on value SPT is payable for onshore oilfields in Trinidad at a rate of 18% at the end of each quarter as and when the sales price received during that period exceeded an average price of US$50.01 per barrel. The SPT calculation also takes account of allowable capex spent by the producer during that period, with deductions being applied in the SPT calculations accordingly (eg. 20% of capex spent during that quarter can be offset against the SPT amount due and any brought forward offsets from previous quarters can also be applied). This can sometimes mean that no SPT is payable by a company for a quarter if the capex spend offsets are greater than the SPT payments due for that period on sales. During periods of high capex spend, SPT may not be payable in cash from one quarter to another. The 'sweet spot' for profits depends on various factors, including the level of current and past allowable capex spend, as referred to above. Likewise, it can be difficult to confirm the oil price at which a company would be better-off above US$49.95 given capex offsets. However, as a general rule of thumb, an oil price received around US$61.00/barrel would be required to obtain the same level of profits from sales at US$49.95 if capex spend is zero for that period. Columbus regularly meets with Trinidad Government representatives and also liaises with other oil & gas companies operating in Trinidad with a view to improving the tax environment for oil companies operating in-country, in particular with a view to amending the SPT regime to soften the impact on companies once the oil price received exceeds US$50.01/barrel. This is an ongoing dialogue but like most taxation considerations, there are various other commercial, social and political issues in play which Governments and their advisers need to consider. This generally means that the pace of any changes can be slow. The Company will provide relevant updates via RNS if there are any changes to the current SPT arrangements in Trinidad. 2018 Results The Company announced on 13 July 2018 that it had signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire Steeldrum Oil Company Inc ('Steeldrum') and confirmed on 8 October 2018 that it had completed the purchase. Steeldrum is the parent company for the West Indian Energy Group Ltd and is the owner of the licences for the Innis-Trinity field, South Erin field and the Cory Moruga development project. The Steeldrum transaction added production of approximately 200-250 bopd to the Company's portfolio and reduced the reliance on Goudron as being the main source of cashflow. In accordance with IFRS and the Company's accounting policies, the production and revenues from the Steeldrum licences were incorporated into the Company's accounts with effect from 1 October 2018, the beginning of the month when Columbus took over full effective control. Sales Revenues Sales revenues in 2018 showed a significant increase of nearly 58% when compared to 2017, impacted by an increase in Trinidad production levels, a reduction in Spain revenues and an increased average realised oil price in 2018 (as described above). Production peaked in Trinidad at 1,021 bopd during December 2018 and totalled 197,315 barrels over the year (average of 541 bopd), an increase of 47.0% on the 134,320 barrels produced in Trinidad in 2017 (average of 368 bopd). The table below shows the additional sales revenues arising from the Steeldrum acquisition in 2018 with sales revenues being booked from 1 October 2018 (as described above). The last oil sales in Spain were made in February 2017 after the termination of the La Lora concession in late January 2017: 2018 2017 Increase/(Decrease) Increase/(Decrease) Entity £'000 £'000 £'000 % Columbus Trinidad 7,046 4,501 2,545 56.5% Columbus Spain 0 293 (293) N/A Steeldrum Trinidad 527 0 527 N/A Total 7,573 4,794 2,779 58.0% Cost of Sales The costs of operating the Company's fields in Trinidad are largely fixed with limited variable costs, with the exception of workovers and well stimulation activities which involve the use of rigs and other equipment. Although sales revenues increased by some 58% in 2018, the cost of sales only increased by 0.8%; £2.40 million in 2017 to £2.42 million in 2018. Well maintenance and stimulation activities are largely discretionary with the Company incurring some £1.35 million in 2018 (around 56% of total cost of sales). Gross Profit After taking account of increased depreciation of oil & gas assets (due to increased production in 2018), Columbus posted a gross profit of £1.46 million in 2018, compared to a profit of £0.08 million in 2017. Excluding the depreciation charge, Net Revenues totalled £2.97 million in 2018 (£1.23 million in 2017). SPT The imposition of SPT once oil prices exceeded US$50.01 per barrel resulted in charges of £0.68 million in 2018 (2017: £Nil). Capex Total capex spend in 2018 amounted to £1.53 million (2017: £1.38 million), made up of £0.72 million on tangible assets (mainly Goudron) and £0.82 million in Intangible Assets (mainly BOLT transaction). Administrative Expenses During 2018, the Company continued to take action to reduce administrative costs across the Group where possible. Like 2017, the Company had to take action to address some legacy issues which were unavoidable but added a continuing drain on the Company's cash resources. The table below highlights the breakdown of costs in 2018 and 2017: 2018 2017 Variation Activity £'000 £'000 £'000 Comments Columbus admin. expenses 2,873 2,723 +150 Includes fully built-up (100%) costs of director fees/management salaries in 2018 - £0.44m of management fees not paid in cash in 2018, to be paid in shares (see further details below) Steeldrum admin expenses 454 0 +454 Additional management, finance & admin staff inherited as part of Steeldrum transaction Spain - ongoing costs 433 348 +85 All care & maintenance costs for the Ayoluengo field now charged to administration since licence suspended. Included technical studies carried out by third parties in 2018, required by the Spanish authorities to terminate the licence. Spain - exceptional costs for Collective Dismissal Procedure (CDP) 472 0 +472 One-off costs of legal redundancy process undertaken due to closure of the La Lora concession and need to cut ongoing costs. Previous Director Contractual & Termination Costs 108 352 -244 Costs all completed by May 2018. As noted above, all members of leadership team continued to take 50% of their fees in shares in their second year of employment, calculated at a share price of 5.1p per share, aligning themselves to the Company's shareholders. The financial accounts for 2018 include the fully built-up (100%) costs for all members of the leadership team; if the cash value of the fees which are payable in shares were deducted from the Columbus admin expenses, the total Columbus administrative expenses amount paid in cash would be reduced to £2.43 million, some 10.4% lower than the £2.72 million costs incurred in 2017. The Company also made various other cost savings in 2018, including a move to a smaller London office in early August 2018, reducing costs by around £0.11 million per annum. In addition, staff numbers in the corporate office were reduced from 6 Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) people in December 2017 to 4.5 FTE in December 2018. Corporate Debt reduction:In 2018, the Company continued with its strategy of reducing debt on the balance sheet by making repayments in cash. Total debt outstanding stood at £0.67 million at 31 December 2018, a reduction of £0.53 million on the total of £1.21 million on 31 December 2017. Details of the various loans are highlighted in Note 16 to the Accounts and specific issues to note are as follows: · Lind Loans:The amount outstanding on the loans taken out from Lind in December 2016 and October 2017, totalling £2.35 million, had reduced to £0.29 million at 31 December 2018. This debt will be fully repaid by September 2019. With one monthly exception, loan repayments, with associated interest, have been made to Lind monthly in cash and the security held over certain assets of Columbus was released by Lind in October 2018 once the outstanding debt fell below US$0.5 million (~£0.38 million). · New Steeldrum loans:The Company inherited outstanding loans totalling £1.13 million upon the acquisition of Steeldrum and, in order to release the security over certain Steeldrum assets, the Company fully repaid a £1.09 million loan to North Energy Capital AS in November 2018. The repayment has provided the Company with greater operational flexibility going forward and also improved the Company's balance sheet. · New Lind Loan Facility:Upon the announcement of the Steeldrum acquisition in July 2018, the Company also announced the establishment of a new loan facility from Lind of up to US$3.25 million to provide Columbus with access to additional funds, should they be required in 2H 2018, to support the integration of Steeldrum and accelerate certain operational activities. This facility, which was available for drawdown at the Company's exclusive option for up to six months, was in effect a 'financial insurance policy' to allow the Company to deal with any unexpected financial issues arising from the Steeldrum acquisition. This facility was never drawn-down and was allowed to lapse in early January 2019. Equity raise: The Company undertook a placing in Q4 2018 with new and existing shareholders including Schroder Investment Management Limited, Michael Joseph and Burggraben Holding AG at a price of 3.5 pence per share to raise approximately £2.5 million (before expenses). This placing was approved at a General Meeting on 2 November 2018 and was raised to repay the North Energy loan referred to above, e stablish and implement a multi-well drilling campaign on the Steeldrum assets and in the SWP, to upgrade facilities in the SWP, particularly at Bonasse and Icacos, to speed up oil production growth and sales and also allow for early sales from any exploration success at the SWP in 2019. Legacy Costs: Spain As Columbus entered 2018, the Company was led to believe that it was the intention of the Spanish authorities to re-tender the La Lora concession (the 'Concession') in Q3 2018. The Company's subsidiary, Compañía Petrolifera de Sedano S.L.U. ('CPS'), had suspended the employment of 14 of its employees in Spain in early 2017, following the termination of the Concession in late January 2017. This action was taken to reduce costs given that the Ayoluengo was no longer on production. However, it became clear in early 2018 that the duration of the tendering process was still uncertain and, as such, the Company was not prepared to un-necessarily continue to bear the ongoing costs of the employee suspensions which needed formal renewal in late February 2018 for a further year. CPS therefore undertook the Collective Dismissal Procedure (CDP) in Q1 2018 affecting our employees in Burgos, Spain. The redundancy plan, which was approved by the vast majority of the 14 affected employees and was also formally approved by the Trade Union, was completed in late March 2018. The CDP process cost the Company approximately £0.47 million, a cost which was unavoidable and a clear drain on the Company's cash resources. The total costs incurred in Spain in 2018 of £0.91 million also had a material effect on the Company's financial accounts, increasing the pre-tax Group loss by this amount accordingly at a time when actions were being taken in Trinidad to improve profitability. The actions taken in early 2018 significantly reduced ongoing running costs for the Company in Spain. Whilst two employees were retained by CPS to manage ongoing 'care and maintenance' activities on the old Ayoluengo production field, the Spanish authorities informed CPS in November 2018 that they had decided not to re-tender the Concession and confirmed that CPS was now required to decommission the Ayoluengo field and all facilities, etc. This decision was un-expected and a change of policy by the Spanish Government. A de-commissioning plan was subsequently prepared and submitted by CPS and approved by the Spanish authorities in late Q1 2019 and work commenced on implementing this plan in Q2 2019, initially consisting of removal of above-ground facilities. The costs are expected to be met from sale of equipment and scrapand the de-commissioning will take approximately 2-3 years at no material cost to the Group. The Company is also taking action to seek compensation from the Spanish authorities for the significant costs incurred by CPS between the announcement of the termination of the licence in late January 2017 and their decision not to re-tender the Concession in November 2018; a period of some 22 months. CPS has taken appropriate legal advice and will be commencing action in the near future with a target compensation amount in mind. Cashflow Summary The Company has made progress on a number of fronts as it focuses on profitability across the Group. It has, however, been constrained by ongoing legacy issues and the cash in hand position has also been affected by the aggressive repayment of debt (totalling some £1.62 million in 2018) and the pursuit of new M&A activities to grow the business. On looking at the loss from operations in the Income Statement, a further breakdown shows the following: Income Statement 2018 (£'000) Loss from operations (3,743) Add back: Legacy costs - Spain 905 Legacy costs - Previous Director Contractual & Termination Costs 108 Management salaries paid in shares (not cash) 435 Depreciation of oil & gas assets 1,529 Amortisation and depreciation 750 Share Based payments 98 Adjusted Profit from operations 82 The above analysis indicates that by deducting unavoidable legacy costs which the Company has faced, together with depreciation and non-cash charges from the £3.74 million loss from operations, the Company breakeven point is around 540 bopd at the oil prices obtained in 2018 and under the current commercial arrangements. The focus of the Company in 2019 will continue to be to optimise profit as opposed to chasing more and more production, whilst seeking to improve the commercial terms of the licences with Heritage and other parties. Such discussions are ongoing at the time of drafting this report. Financial Statements GROUP STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 Year ended Year ended 31 December 2018 31 December 2017 Note £ 000's £ 000's Net Petroleum Sales 2 7,573 4,794 Royalties (2,177) (1,157) 5,396 3,637 Cost of sales (2,422) (2,403) Depreciation of oil and gas assets 3 (1,529) (1,156) Gross profit/(loss) 1,445 78 Administrative expenses (2,873) (2,723) Steeldrum Administration costs (post acquisition) (454) - Spanish operations (ongoing administration costs) (433) (348) Spanish operations (redundancy costs) (472) - Previous Director contractual & termination costs (108) (352) Amortisation and depreciation 3 (750) (617) Share based payments (98) (234) Loss from operations (3,743) (4,196) Gain on bargain purchase (Steeldrum acquisition) 1,295 - Impairment charge (132) - Finance (charges)/income 9 (123) (824) Loss before taxation (2,703) (5,020) Income tax expense 5 (348) (12) Loss for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent (3,051) (5,032) Other comprehensive income Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 395 (1,586) Other comprehensive income for the year net of taxation 395 (1,586) Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent (2,656) (6,618) Loss per share (pence) Basic and diluted 8 (0.45) (0.94) All operations are considered to be continuing (see note 2). The accompanying accounting policies and notes form an integral part of these financial statements. GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 As at 31 December 2018 As at 31 December 2017 Note £ 000's £ 000's Assets Non-current assets Intangible evaluation assets 10 5,026 4,327 Oil and gas assets 11 16,379 13,865 Property, plant and equipment 11 2,724 1,588 Investment in associate 12 37 35 Escrow and abandonment funds 14 601 - Deferred tax asset 5 2,072 - Total non-current assets 26,839 19,815 Current assets Trade and other receivables 14 2,808 1,459 Inventories 15 655 192 Cash and cash equivalents 21 1,712 4,002 Total current assets 5,175 5,653 Total assets 32,014 25,468 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 16 (4,616) (1,931) Borrowings 17 (542) (837) Taxation 5 (11) (12) Deferred consideration 16 (120) (120) Total current liabilities (5,289) (2,900) Non-current liabilities Borrowings 17 (132) (370) Provisions 18 (1,913) (1,257) Deferred tax liability 5 (45) - Total non-current liabilities (2,090) (1,627) Total liabilities (7,379) (4,527) Net assets 24,635 20,941 Shareholders' equity Called-up share capital 19 4,390 4,299 Share premium 75,582 69,421 Share based payments reserve 20 1,610 1,525 Retained earnings (61,406) (58,617) Revaluation surplus 2,673 2,922 Foreign exchange reserve 1,786 1,391 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 24,635 20,941 The accompanying accounting policies and notes form an integral part of these financial statements. COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018 As at 31 December 2018 As at 31 December 2017 Note £ 000's £ 000's Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 10 16 49 Property, plant and equipment 11 2 6 Investment in subsidiaries 12 1 1 Trade and other receivables 14 47,349 39,849 Total non-current assets 47,368 39,905 Current assets Trade and other receivables 14 182 253 Cash and cash equivalents 1,176 3,820 Total current assets 1,358 4,073 Total assets 48,726 43,978 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 16 (707) (422) Borrowings 17 (291) (612) Deferred consideration 16 (120) (120) Total current liabilities (1,118) (1,154) Non-current liabilities Borrowings 17 - (232) Total non-current liabilities - (232) Total liabilities (1,118) (1,386) Net assets 47,608 42,592 Shareholders' equity Called-up share capital 19 4,390 4,299 Share premium 75,582 69,421 Share based payments reserve 20 1,610 1,525 Retained earnings 25 (33,974) (32,653) Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 47,608 42,592 The accompanying accounting policies and notes form an integral part of these financial statements. GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 Year ended Year ended 31 December 2018 31 December 2017 £ 000's £ 000's Cash outflow from operating activities Operating loss (3,743) (4,196) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (137) (384) (Decrease) in trade and other payables 675 (108) Decrease/(increase) in inventories (462) 265 Depreciation 1,904 1,504 Amortisation 342 269 Impairment 132 - Share based payments 98 234 Income tax paid (278) (12) Net cash (outflow) from operating activities (1,469) (2,428) Cash flows from investing activities Payments to acquire intangible assets (815) (21) Payments to acquire tangible assets (718) (1,355) Cash acquired from business combination 337 - Net cash outflow from investing activities (1,196) (1,376) Cash flows from financing activities Issue of ordinary share capital 2,556 7,806 Share issue costs (125) (392) Finance income/(charges) paid (124) (626) Repayment of borrowings (1,539) (1,274) Proceeds of borrowings - 569 Net cash inflow from financing activities 768 6,083 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,897) 2,279 Foreign exchange differences on translation (393) (104) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 4,002 1,827 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 1,712 4,002 COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 Year ended Year ended 31 December 2018 31 December 2017 £ 000's £ 000's Cash outflow from operating activities Operating loss (1,090) (1,352) Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables (2,779) 207 (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables 285 (296) Depreciation 4 56 Amortisation 33 33 Impairments 132 - Share based payments 98 234 Net cash outflow from operating activities (3,317) (1,118) Cash flows from investing activities Loans granted to subsidiaries (1,094) (1,698) Payments to acquire intangible assets - - Payments to acquire tangible assets - (1) Net cash outflow from investing activities (1,094) (1,699) Cash flows from financing activities Issue of ordinary share capital 2,556 7,806 Share issue costs (125) (392) Finance charges paid (109) (615) Repayments of borrowings (553) (1,235) Proceeds of borrowings - 569 Net cash inflow from financing activities 1,769 6,133 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,642) 3,316 Foreign exchange differences on borrowings (2) (96) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 3,820 600 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 1,176 3,820

