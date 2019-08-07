LHC Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
0
08/07/2019 | 05:06pm EDT
Strong Execution on Organic Growth and M&A Strategy Affirms 2019 Guidance
LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Unless otherwise noted, all results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 are compared with the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results - All Businesses on Track for First Half of 2019
Net service revenue increased 3.2% to $517.8 million.
Net income attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 48.8% to $25.0 million. Earnings per diluted share attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 45.4% to $0.80 which includes the effect of costs and expenses described within the adjusted results below.
Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 28.8% to $33.3 million. Adjusted earnings per diluted share attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders increased 27.4% to $1.07.
Adjusted results for the second quarter of 2019 exclude transaction and other transition related costs and expenses and charges and expenses related to certain closures and relocations in the aggregate amount of $8.3 million after tax, or $0.27 per diluted share.
Organic growth in home health admissions was 9.1% excluding Almost Family locations.
Organic growth in home health revenue was 6.6% excluding Almost Family locations.
Organic growth in hospice admissions was 9.6% excluding Almost Family locations.
A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on page 12.
Operational and Strategic Highlights
LHC Group quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average and outpace industry peers with 99% of its same store locations having CMS Quality Star ratings of four stars or greater when excluding Almost Family locations and other recent acquisitions. We continue to experience quarter over quarter improvement in each of our quality and patient satisfaction scores through our Almost Family locations and other recently acquired locations.
LHC Group realized a total of approximately $7.8 million in pre-tax cost synergies in the second quarter from its acquisition of Almost Family, which now brings the realized cost synergies to an annual run rate of $31.2 million.
To date in 2019, LHC Group has acquired or agreed to acquire 15 home health, six hospice, and three home and community based services locations in seven states and the District of Columbia, the majority of which are hospital joint ventures. These acquisitions represent approximately $81.0 million in annualized revenue.
Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Since our founding 25 years ago, change in the healthcare industry is something to which we are accustomed and has transformed us into the leader we are today in in-home healthcare. Navigating change requires organizational alignment, leadership and clinical alignment. With a seat at the table with our more than 350 hospital system joint venture partners and with payors in value-based arrangements, we are uniquely positioned to benefit from the transition of patients to the most clinically appropriate, cost-effective setting possible – within the comfort and privacy of the home or place of residence.”
“At LHC Group, we are always clinically focused and ensure that within any model of care that we are patient-first, outcomes-based, and deliver industry leading quality and patient satisfaction,” added Myers. “This commitment, backed by an exceptionally deep team and national scale, continues to generate strong organic growth. It also provides the foundation for the compelling value proposition so attractive to joint venture partners and for the pursuit of new growth opportunities that can extend our in-home healthcare footprint.”
M&A Strategy - Executing on Strong Pipeline of Joint Ventures and Acquisitions On January 31, 2019, LHC Group and Unity Health finalized an equity partnership agreement to purchase and share ownership of two home health providers in Arkansas: Unity Health – White County Medical Center Home Health in Searcy and Unity Health – Harris Medical Center Home Health in Newport. These agencies, which serve their local communities and the Northeast Arkansas region, represent annualized revenue of approximately $3.5 million.
LHC Group and Geisinger Home Health and Hospice, and AtlantiCare Home Health and Hospice finalized their joint venture partnership to enhance home health and hospice services at Geisinger locations in Pennsylvania on April 1, 2019 and at AtlantiCare - a Member of Geisinger in Atlantic County, New Jersey, on June 1, 2019. These agencies, which serve their local communities in the states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, represent annualized revenue of approximately $35.0 million.
On July 30, 2019, LHC Group agreed to purchase a home health and home and community based services (HCBS) provider located in Baltimore from VNA of Maryland and Elite Home Care Services. The agreement includes 100 percent of the provider’s assets and is expected to close on September 1, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this acquisition of approximately $35.0 million.
On August 1, 2019, LHC Group and Capital Regional Medical Center (CRMC) finalized their joint venture to purchase from SSM Health the assets of three home health and hospice locations in Jefferson City and Mexico, Missouri. These agencies, which serve their local communities in the state of Missouri, represent annualized revenue of approximately $3.5 million.
On August 1, 2019, LHC Group and Atmore Community Hospital finalized a JV partnership agreement to purchase and share ownership of a home health provider in Atmore, Alabama. The provider will continue operating under the name Atmore Community Home Care, serving patients and families in the community and the region with in-home healthcare. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately $2.0 million.
On August 1, 2019, LHC Group purchased two HCBS locations in West Union and Waverly, Ohio from Comfort Home Care. The agreement includes 100 percent of each location’s assets, which will be consolidated under LHC Group’s existing HCBS provider, HomeCare by Blackstone, in Columbus. LHC Group expects annualized revenue from this acquisition of approximately $2.0 million.
Full Year 2019 Guidance Affirmed - 21.1% Year-over-Year Adjusted Earnings Growth at the Midpoint Continues to be Fueled by Strong Organic Growth and Acquisition Accretion
The Company affirmed its full year 2019 guidance issued on May 8, 2019 for net service revenue in a range of $2.09 billion to $2.14 billion; adjusted earnings per diluted share in a range of $4.25 to $4.35; and Adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, in a range of $214 million to $220 million.
The Company’s guidance ranges do not take into account the impact of future reimbursement changes, if any, future acquisitions, if made, de novo locations, if opened, location closures, if any, or future legal expenses, if necessary. The adjusted earnings guidance for 2019 is presented on a non-GAAP basis, as it does not include the impact of transaction related costs, integration related expenses or other expenses related to the acquisition of Almost Family or other acquisitions. Given the difficulty in predicting the future amount and timing of these expenses, the Company cannot reasonably provide a full reconciliation of its fiscal year 2019 adjusted earnings per share guidance to GAAP earnings per share.
Joshua L. Proffitt, LHC Group’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “We are in growth mode for the balance of 2019 and 2020 as we are confident we will thrive no matter the eventual outcome of PDGM or other regulatory initiatives. With the achievement of annualized run rate pre-tax synergies of $31.2 million from the Almost Family acquisition, we continue planning for the next phase of both earnings and top line growth that we expect in 2020 from completion of our final phases of the Almost Family integration, the pursuit of additional revenue synergies and our continual improvements in quality of care and patient satisfaction Star ratings across the former Almost Family locations. Our strong capital structure and available liquidity provide a solid advantage for us to maintain and even increase our M&A activity.”
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
26,737
$
49,363
Receivables:
Patient accounts receivable
272,941
252,592
Other receivables
6,153
6,658
Amounts due from governmental entities
1,018
830
Total receivables
280,112
260,080
Prepaid income taxes
4,511
11,788
Prepaid expenses
25,134
24,775
Other current assets
21,310
20,899
Total current assets
357,804
366,905
Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $62,354 and $55,253, respectively
80,088
79,563
Goodwill
1,188,227
1,161,717
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $15,854 and $15,176, respectively
296,716
297,379
Assets held for sale
2,500
2,850
Operating lease right of use asset
84,638
—
Other assets
19,882
20,301
Total assets
$
2,029,855
$
1,928,715
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$
79,038
$
77,135
Salaries, wages, and benefits payable
81,645
84,254
Self-insurance reserves
32,570
32,776
Current operating lease liabilities
26,453
—
Current portion of long-term debt
—
7,773
Amounts due to governmental entities
5,065
4,174
Total current liabilities
224,771
206,112
Deferred income taxes
46,919
43,306
Income taxes payable
4,671
4,297
Revolving credit facility
230,000
235,000
Long term notes payable
—
930
Operating lease payable
59,980
—
Total liabilities
566,341
489,645
Noncontrolling interest — redeemable
15,467
14,596
Stockholders’ equity:
LHC Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock — $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized in 2019 and 2018; 35,837,779 and 35,636,414 shares issued in 2019 and 2018, respectively
358
356
Treasury stock — 5,052,927 and 4,958,721shares at cost, respectively
(57,893
)
(49,374
)
Additional paid-in capital
941,923
937,968
Retained earnings
471,831
427,975
Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity
1,356,219
1,316,925
Noncontrolling interest — non-redeemable
91,828
107,549
Total equity
1,448,047
1,424,474
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,029,855
$
1,928,715
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net service revenue
$
517,842
$
502,024
$
1,020,427
$
793,078
Cost of service revenue
325,860
321,004
646,852
509,622
Gross margin
191,982
181,020
373,575
283,456
General and administrative expenses
148,584
149,214
293,805
241,245
Other intangible impairment charge
1,018
778
7,337
778
Operating income
42,380
31,028
72,433
41,433
Interest expense
(2,885
)
(3,202
)
(5,937
)
(4,652
)
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
39,495
27,826
66,496
36,781
Income tax expense
9,557
7,170
13,157
8,147
Net income
29,938
20,656
53,339
28,634
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
4,938
3,859
9,483
6,842
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
$
25,000
$
16,797
$
43,856
$
21,792
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.81
$
0.55
$
1.42
$
0.90
Diluted
$
0.80
$
0.55
$
1.41
$
0.89
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
30,960
30,498
30,899
24,179
Diluted
31,201
30,742
31,188
24,403
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
Operating activities:
Net income
$
53,339
$
28,634
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
8,400
7,548
Amortization of operating lease right of use asset
15,528
—
Stock-based compensation expense
4,392
3,919
Deferred income taxes
4,821
1,714
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
312
(126
)
Impairment of intangibles and other
7,337
778
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Receivables
(22,704
)
(18,897
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(324
)
(6,521
)
Prepaid income taxes
5,063
4,624
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(18,735
)
8,729
Income taxes payable
374
—
Net amounts due to/from governmental entities
528
(704
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
58,331
29,698
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, building and equipment
(7,599
)
(13,760
)
Cash acquired from business combinations, net of cash paid
(20,431
)
13,086
Net cash used in investing activities
(28,030
)
(674
)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from line of credit
25,000
270,084
Payments on line of credit
(30,000
)
(278,884
)
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
931
634
Payments on debt
(7,650
)
135
Payments on deferred financing fees
—
(1,881
)
Noncontrolling interest distributions
(13,857
)
(5,763
)
Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation
(8,519
)
(4,095
)
Purchase of additional controlling interest
(18,748
)
(55
)
Exercise of options
(84
)
—
Sale of noncontrolling interest
—
3,322
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(52,927
)
(16,503
)
Change in cash
(22,626
)
12,521
Cash at beginning of period
49,363
2,849
Cash at end of period
$
26,737
$
15,370
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
4,038
$
3,112
Income taxes paid
$
4,042
$
2,139
Non-cash operating activity: The Company recorded $98.1 million in operating lease right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations.
Non-cash financing activity: The Company accrued $1.0 million for capital expenditures primarily related to the home office expansion project during the six months ended June 30, 2019.
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Home health services
Hospice services
Home and community- based services
Facility- based services
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$
375,253
$
55,057
$
52,414
$
27,975
$
7,143
$
517,842
Cost of service revenue
230,545
34,858
39,505
17,572
3,380
325,860
General and administrative expenses
108,958
15,096
11,213
9,335
3,982
148,584
Other intangible impairment charge
748
270
—
—
—
1,018
Operating income (loss)
35,002
4,833
1,696
1,068
(219
)
42,380
Interest expense
(2,023
)
(323
)
(284
)
(170
)
(85
)
(2,885
)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
32,979
4,510
1,412
898
(304
)
39,495
Income tax expense (benefit)
8,070
1,581
(171
)
148
(71
)
9,557
Net income (loss)
24,909
2,929
1,583
750
(233
)
29,938
Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,948
898
(267
)
365
(6
)
4,938
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
$
20,961
$
2,031
$
1,850
$
385
$
(227
)
$
25,000
Total assets
$
1,407,221
$
234,789
$
240,746
$
77,686
$
69,413
$
2,029,855
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Home health services
Hospice services
Home and community- based services
Facility- based services
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$
360,276
$
50,554
$
52,753
$
28,304
$
10,137
$
502,024
Cost of service revenue
223,490
32,998
39,682
19,307
5,527
321,004
General and administrative expenses
105,674
15,108
12,444
10,601
5,387
149,214
Other intangible impairment charge
291
—
—
487
—
778
Operating income (loss)
30,821
2,448
627
(2,091
)
(777
)
31,028
Interest expense
(2,256
)
(473
)
(158
)
(159
)
(156
)
(3,202
)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
28,565
1,975
469
(2,250
)
(933
)
27,826
Income tax expense (benefit)
7,091
483
139
(313
)
(230
)
7,170
Net income (loss)
21,474
1,492
330
(1,937
)
(703
)
20,656
Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,810
412
(90
)
(207
)
(66
)
3,859
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
$
17,664
$
1,080
$
420
$
(1,730
)
$
(637
)
$
16,797
Total assets
$
1,306,773
$
189,447
$
255,456
$
66,665
$
63,329
$
1,881,670
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Home health services
Hospice services
Home and community- based services
Facility- based services
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$
738,288
$
106,793
$
104,199
$
55,676
$
15,471
$
1,020,427
Cost of service revenue
456,668
68,034
79,360
35,304
7,486
646,852
General and administrative expenses
213,797
29,949
22,195
18,512
9,352
293,805
Other intangible impairment charges
7,066
271
—
—
—
7,337
Operating income (loss)
60,757
8,539
2,644
1,860
(1,367
)
72,433
Interest expense
(4,161
)
(666
)
(585
)
(350
)
(175
)
(5,937
)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
56,596
7,873
2,059
1,510
(1,542
)
66,496
Income tax expense (benefit)
11,278
2,027
(20
)
153
(281
)
13,157
Net income (loss)
45,318
5,846
2,079
1,357
(1,261
)
53,339
Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
7,728
1,499
(577
)
846
(13
)
9,483
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
$
37,590
$
4,347
$
2,656
$
511
$
(1,248
)
$
43,856
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Home health services
Hospice services
Home and community- based services
Facility- based services
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$
564,463
$
93,180
$
66,844
$
58,454
$
10,137
$
793,078
Cost of service revenue
353,651
61,016
50,472
38,956
5,527
509,622
General and administrative expenses
171,963
28,406
15,742
19,747
5,387
241,245
Other intangible impairment charges
291
—
—
487
—
778
Operating income
38,558
3,758
630
(736
)
(777
)
41,433
Interest expense
(3,344
)
(690
)
(229
)
(232
)
(157
)
(4,652
)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
35,214
3,068
401
(968
)
(934
)
36,781
Income tax expense (benefit)
7,814
594
124
(155
)
(230
)
8,147
Net income (loss)
27,400
2,474
277
(813
)
(704
)
28,634
Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
6,047
829
(69
)
101
(66
)
6,842
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
$
21,353
$
1,645
$
346
$
(914
)
$
(638
)
$
21,792
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATIISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Key Data:
2019
2018
2019
2018
Home Health Services:
Locations
539
568
539
568
Acquired
7
253
15
254
De novo
—
—
—
—
Divested/consolidated
(8
)
(4
)
(16
)
(5
)
Total new admissions
95,198
93,905
191,388
147,028
Medicare new admissions
57,391
59,012
116,284
92,040
Average daily census
77,137
76,708
76,925
76,708
Average Medicare daily census
49,827
51,279
49,918
51,279
Medicare completed and billed episodes
93,824
96,370
184,795
150,908
Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare episodes
1.10
1.10
1.10
1.09
Average reimbursement per completed and billed Medicare episodes
$
3,084
$
2,933
$
3,067
$
2,871
Total visits
2,562,147
2,505,210
5,083,156
4,000,328
Total Medicare visits
1,686,243
1,703,373
3,353,150
2,712,798
Average visits per completed and billed Medicare episodes
18.0
17.6
18.1
18.0
Organic growth excluding Almost Family (1)(2)
Net revenue
6.6
%
9.0
%
6.8
%
9.0
%
Net Medicare revenue
4.7
%
5.1
%
3.2
%
4.9
%
Total new admissions
9.1
%
7.9
%
7.4
%
7.2
%
Medicare new admissions
1.9
%
5.4
%
1.0
%
4.8
%
Average daily census
4.6
%
2.3
%
4.3
%
2.9
%
Average Medicare daily census
(0.6
)
%
(1.0
)%
(1.2
)
%
(0.8
)%
Medicare completed and billed episodes
0.2
%
2.4
%
(0.2
)
%
1.0
%
Hospice Services:
Locations
104
106
104
106
Acquired
5
15
6
15
De novo
—
—
—
—
Divested/Consolidated
(4
)
—
(5
)
—
Admissions
4,637
4,528
9,225
8,582
Average daily census
4,070
3,659
3,911
3,399
Patient days
370,407
332,978
707,875
615,198
Average revenue per patient day
$
152.44
$
153.28
$
154.42
$
153.27
Organic growth excluding Almost Family: (1)(2)
Total new admissions
9.6
%
2.5
%
7.9
%
3.8
%
Home and Community-Based Services:
Locations
80
80
80
80
Acquired
3
64
3
64
De novo
—
—
—
4
Divested/Consolidated
(3
)
—
(3
)
—
Average daily census
14,002
14,557
14,033
14,528
Billable hours
2,292,719
2,227,831
4,564,613
2,706,614
Revenue per billable hour
$
23.46
$
24.13
$
23.44
$
25.15
Facility-Based Services:
Long-term Acute Care
Locations
12
12
12
12
Acquired
—
—
—
—
Divested/Consolidated
—
(2
)
—
(2
)
Patient days
19,970
21,303
39,606
43,863
Average revenue per patient day
$
1,270
$
1,300
$
1,278
$
1,274
Occupancy rate
70.8
%
69.9
%
70.6
%
72.4
%
(1) Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year. (2) Almost Family locations remain counted as acquired locations due to continued system integrations, which will be completed by the end of 2019.
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE AFTER ADOPTION OF ASU 2014-09 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
$
525,120
$
509,742
$
1,036,057
$
805,722
Less: Implicit price concession (1)
7,278
7,718
15,630
12,644
Net service revenue
$
517,842
$
502,024
$
1,020,427
$
793,078
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
$
25,000
$
16,797
$
43,856
$
21,792
Add (net of tax):
AFAM and other acquisition expenses (2)
6,713
5,860
11,981
12,171
Closures/relocations/consolidations (3)
1,537
2,464
3,781
2,464
Income tax effect of adjustments to income
—
689
—
689
Provider moratorium impairment (4)
—
—
4,332
—
Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
$
33,250
$
25,810
$
63,950
$
37,116
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
$
0.80
$
0.55
$
1.41
$
0.89
Add (net of tax):
AFAM and other acquisition expenses (2)
0.22
0.19
0.39
0.53
Closures/relocations/consolidations (3)
0.05
0.08
0.12
0.08
Income tax effect of adjustments to income
—
0.02
—
0.02
Provider moratorium impairment (4)
—
—
0.14
—
Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.’s common stockholders
$
1.07
$
0.84
$
2.06
$
1.52
Provision for bad debts are classified as implicit price concessions in determining the transaction price of the Company's net service revenue.
Transition, integration and Homecare Homebase conversion expenses and other costs associated with the acquisition of Almost Family and other recently announced or completed acquisitions. ($9.3 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $16.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019, which includes a $2.2 million lease termination charge that occurred in the second quarter of 2019).
Expenses and impairments associated with the closure or consolidation of 13 locations in the second quarter of 2019 along with residual costs and expenses in connection with the closures in the first quarter of 2019. ($2.1 million pre-tax in the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $5.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019).
During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded $6.0 million of moratoria impairment as a result of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) action to remove all federal moratoria with regard to Medicare provider enrollment.