LHC Group, Inc.

LHC GROUP, INC.

(LHCG)
LHC Group announces fourth quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call dates

02/11/2020 | 07:01am EST

LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

LHC Group plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, and will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The toll-free number to call for this interactive teleconference is (866) 393-1608 (international callers: (973) 890-8327). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on Thursday, March 5, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (international callers: (404) 537-3406) and entering confirmation number 6183077.

A live webcast of LHC Group’s conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.LHCGroup.com. A one-year online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About LHC Group, Inc.
LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing high-quality and affordable healthcare services to patients in the privacy and comfort of the home or place of residence. LHC Group’s services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company’s 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country. In 2019, the company was named to the inaugural Forbes list of “America’s Best-in-State Employers.”

Contact:   

Eric Elliott
Senior Vice President of Finance
(337) 233-1307
Eric.Elliott@LHCgroup.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
