LHC : announces second quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call dates.

LAFAYETTE, La. (July 25, 2019) - LHC Group, Inc . (NASDAQ: LHCG) today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

LHC Group plans to issue its second quarter earnings release after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, and will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The toll-free number to call for this interactive teleconference is (866) 393-1608 (international callers: (973) 890-8327). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on Thursday, August 15, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (international callers: (404) 537-

3406) and entering confirmation number 2959016.

A live webcast of LHC Group's conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LHCGroup.com. A one-year online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group's services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company's 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia - reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country. In 2019, the company was named to the inaugural Forbes list of 'America's Best-in-State Employers.'