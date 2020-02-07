Log in
LHN : (1) CANCELLATION OF THE BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 12 FEBRUARY 2020 AND (2) UPDATE ON THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ON A QUARTERLY BASIS PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CATALIST RULES

02/07/2020 | 04:13am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LHN LIMITED

賢能集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1730)

(Singapore Stock Code: 41O)

    1. CANCELLATION OF THE BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 12 FEBRUARY 2020 AND
  2. UPDATE ON THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ON A QUARTERLY BASIS PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CATALIST RULES

Reference is made to the announcement of LHN Limited (the "Company") dated 31 January 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the date of the meeting of the board (the "Board'') of directors (the "Directors") of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 for the purposes of, among others, considering and approving the unaudited consolidated first quarter results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 31 December 2019 (the "1Q2020 Financial Statements") and the declaration of the interim dividend, if any (the "Board Meeting").

As disclosed in the Announcement, the Company notes the recent amendments to Rule 705 of the Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") (the "Catalist Rules") relating to the publication of financial statements on a quarterly basis, which has come into effect on 7 February 2020, and that the Board Meeting will not proceed if the Company is not required to continue announcing the Group's financial statements on a quarterly basis pursuant to the revised Catalist Rules, and as determined by the SGX-ST.

The Board hereby announces that pursuant to the revised Catalist Rules and as determined by the SGX-ST, the Company is not required to continue announcing the Group's financial statements on a quarterly basis. As such, the Board Meeting will not proceed as the 1Q2020 Financial Statements will not be announced.

The Company will continue to announce its interim and annual results and related financial statements pursuant to the requirements under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Catalist Rules. The Company would update its shareholders if there will be any subsequent change to the reporting requirements on a quarterly basis pursuant to the revised Catalist Rules, and as determined by the SGX-ST.

By Order of the Board

LHN Limited

Lim Lung Tieng

Executive Chairman and Group Managing Director

Singapore, 7 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lim Lung Tieng and Ms. Lim Bee Choo; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Ch'ng Li-Ling, Mr. Yong Chee Hiong and Mr. Chan Ka Leung Gary.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

LHN Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 09:12:08 UTC
