LHV : 78 000 euros collected with LHV Football Card in support of clubs

21. November 2019

This year, football fans and members of football club communities collected 77,694 euros in support of Estonian football by actively paying with their LHV Football Cards. The sponsorship will be paid to the favourite clubs of card owners in the coming days.

For each purchase made with the Football Card, LHV pays 10 cents in support of football, which goes to the card owner's selected football club. LHV's Football Card is the official fan card of Estonian football; a joint creation of LHV Pank and the Estonian Football Association that also gives the card owner several beneficial discounts.

As in previous years, national team fans collected the largest amount for the Estonian Football Association; the clubs with the largest amount of support were similarily to last year Tartu Jalgpallikool Tammeka, Tallinn FC Flora ja Nõmme Kalju FC.

'LHV continues as a keen supporter of the Estonian Football Association and we are glad, that fans are raising money for clubs all over Estonia, by actively using their bank cards. This year, we have expanded the availability of LHV banking services across Estonia - hopefully this will also help to increase the popularity of LHV Football Card all over Estonia,' commented Erki Kilu, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Bank.

'The amount of money raised shows that the football clubs communities are continually active, which is confirmed also by the attendance records set in our three higher leagues this year,' said Aivar Pohlak, President of the Estonian Football Association. 'We will be investing heavily in club development in the coming years, and the LHV Football Card project will contribute significantly to this, emphasizing the importance of the club's supporters. Many thanks to LHV for very good cooperation! '

In 2017, the support amount raised with LHV Football Card was 65,286 euros and in 2018 reached 79,766 euros.

In addition to supporting your favourite club, the LHV Football Card is also of benefit to the card holder. With the card you will always save at least 10% on all tickets to the home matches of the Estonian National Team and be granted free entry to the home matches of the Estonian youth national teams. In addition, the card offers discounts at Sportland and Baltmann, at MyFitness Club, and on service at ABC Motors.

The following is the TOP 10 in terms of support for clubs in 2019:

1. Tartu Jalgpallikool Tammeka

2. Tallinna FC Flora

3. Nõmme Kalju FC

4. FC Elva

5. JK Tallinna Kalev

6. Viljandi JK Tulevik

7. Tallinna FC Levadia

8. FC Nõmme United

9. JK Tabasalu

10. Põhja-Tallinna JK Volta

Read more

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs over 420 people, and over 192,000 customers use LHV's banking services. Pension funds managed by LHV have over 176,000 active clients.