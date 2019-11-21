Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  LHV Group    LHV1T   EE3100073644

LHV GROUP

(LHV1T)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/21 08:24:54 am
11.9 EUR   --.--%
11:06aLHV : 78 000 euros collected with LHV Football Card in support of clubs
PU
11/12LHV : results for October 2019
AQ
11/05LHV : Stock Shark 2019 is Risto Lehtsalu
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LHV : 78 000 euros collected with LHV Football Card in support of clubs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 11:06am EST

21. November 2019

This year, football fans and members of football club communities collected 77,694 euros in support of Estonian football by actively paying with their LHV Football Cards. The sponsorship will be paid to the favourite clubs of card owners in the coming days.

For each purchase made with the Football Card, LHV pays 10 cents in support of football, which goes to the card owner's selected football club. LHV's Football Card is the official fan card of Estonian football; a joint creation of LHV Pank and the Estonian Football Association that also gives the card owner several beneficial discounts.

As in previous years, national team fans collected the largest amount for the Estonian Football Association; the clubs with the largest amount of support were similarily to last year Tartu Jalgpallikool Tammeka, Tallinn FC Flora ja Nõmme Kalju FC.

'LHV continues as a keen supporter of the Estonian Football Association and we are glad, that fans are raising money for clubs all over Estonia, by actively using their bank cards. This year, we have expanded the availability of LHV banking services across Estonia - hopefully this will also help to increase the popularity of LHV Football Card all over Estonia,' commented Erki Kilu, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Bank.

'The amount of money raised shows that the football clubs communities are continually active, which is confirmed also by the attendance records set in our three higher leagues this year,' said Aivar Pohlak, President of the Estonian Football Association. 'We will be investing heavily in club development in the coming years, and the LHV Football Card project will contribute significantly to this, emphasizing the importance of the club's supporters. Many thanks to LHV for very good cooperation! '

In 2017, the support amount raised with LHV Football Card was 65,286 euros and in 2018 reached 79,766 euros.

In addition to supporting your favourite club, the LHV Football Card is also of benefit to the card holder. With the card you will always save at least 10% on all tickets to the home matches of the Estonian National Team and be granted free entry to the home matches of the Estonian youth national teams. In addition, the card offers discounts at Sportland and Baltmann, at MyFitness Club, and on service at ABC Motors.

The following is the TOP 10 in terms of support for clubs in 2019:
1. Tartu Jalgpallikool Tammeka
2. Tallinna FC Flora
3. Nõmme Kalju FC
4. FC Elva
5. JK Tallinna Kalev
6. Viljandi JK Tulevik
7. Tallinna FC Levadia
8. FC Nõmme United
9. JK Tabasalu
10. Põhja-Tallinna JK Volta

Read more

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs over 420 people, and over 192,000 customers use LHV's banking services. Pension funds managed by LHV have over 176,000 active clients.

All news

Disclaimer

LHV Group AS published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 16:00:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LHV GROUP
11:06aLHV : 78 000 euros collected with LHV Football Card in support of clubs
PU
11/12LHV : results for October 2019
AQ
11/05LHV : Stock Shark 2019 is Risto Lehtsalu
PU
10/20LHV : Disturbances in LHV banking services
PU
10/16LHV : Recording of LHV Group's 15 October investor meeting
PU
10/15LHV : unaudited results for Q3 and 9 months of 2019
AQ
10/10LHV : mobile app enhanced with a loan application option
PU
09/26LHV : Outcome of subscription to LHV Group share offering
AQ
09/11LHV : unaudited reviewed interim report for Q2 and 6 months of 2019
AQ
09/10LHV : results for August 2019
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 339 M
Chart LHV GROUP
Duration : Period :
LHV Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 11,90  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Madis Toomsalu Chief Executive Officer
Rain Lõhmus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tiina Mõis Member-Supervisory Board
Raivo Hein Member-Supervisory Board
Heldur Meerits Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LHV GROUP26.39%375
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.56%175 145
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 565
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 943
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD24.80%50 234
QNB0.06%49 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group