LHV : Disturbances in LHV banking services

20. October 2019

Some of our customers might have encountered disturbances in LHV banking services on Thursday and Friday due to distributed denial of service (DDos) attacks targeting some of our systems.

Partial interruptions affected mainly customers located outside of Estonia. In cooperation with our service providers we got the services operational within an hour. However longer disturbances may have affected access to LHV internet bank for devices located outside Estonia.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.