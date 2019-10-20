Log in
LHV Group

LHV GROUP

(LHV1T)
  Report  
10/18 08:43:12 am
12 EUR
LHV : Disturbances in LHV banking services
PU
LHV : Recording of LHV Group's 15 October investor meeting
PU
LHV : unaudited results for Q3 and 9 months of 2019
AQ
LHV : Disturbances in LHV banking services

10/20/2019 | 07:41am EDT

20. October 2019

Some of our customers might have encountered disturbances in LHV banking services on Thursday and Friday due to distributed denial of service (DDos) attacks targeting some of our systems.

Partial interruptions affected mainly customers located outside of Estonia. In cooperation with our service providers we got the services operational within an hour. However longer disturbances may have affected access to LHV internet bank for devices located outside Estonia.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Disclaimer

LHV Group AS published this content on 20 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 11:40:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 48,1 M
EBIT 2019 39,4 M
Net income 2019 25,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,08%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 7,10x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,88x
Capitalization 341 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,40  €
Last Close Price 12,00  €
Spread / Highest target 3,33%
Spread / Average Target 3,33%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Madis Toomsalu Chief Executive Officer
Rain Lõhmus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tiina Mõis Member-Supervisory Board
Raivo Hein Member-Supervisory Board
Heldur Meerits Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LHV GROUP26.92%380
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.31%173 364
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED14.27%53 436
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%53 208
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD34.39%52 971
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%50 734
