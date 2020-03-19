Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  LHV Group    LHV1T   EE3100073644

LHV GROUP

(LHV1T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LHV : European Central Bank grants LHV Pank the right to issue covered bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

19. March 2020

On the proposal of the Financial Supervision Authority, AS LHV Pank was granted permission by the European Central Bank to issue covered bonds so that LHV can include long-term financing secured by housing loans with which to reduce the price of money intended for lending.

LHV has been preparing for some time for the issuing of covered bonds, since this step is associated with last year's acquisition of the private customer loan portfolio of Danske Bank A/S. The next steps involve LHV acquiring a rating for covered bond prospectus and to carry out the issuance of covered bonds. Covered bonds will be sold to institutional investors, such as pension funds or investment banks; however, the timing of the issuance will also depend on market developments.

According to Erki Kilu, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Pank, the issuance of covered bonds is beneficial for the bank and clients as a whole, and clients who have taken out a home loan will see no changes. 'LHV's liquidity has always been well managed, since the volume of the bank's deposits is nearly double the volume of its loans. The issuing of covered bonds will make LHV's financing structure even stronger: it is a stable source of financing for us, the addition of which will make it more favourable for the bank to issue long-term loans. Following the issuance, LHV will have an even greater interest and opportunity to make good loan offers to Estonia's people and companies', said Kilu.

'At the same time, the importance of the covered bonds is that they also provide us with the opportunity to attract external financing and to use the liquidity offers of the European Central Bank even in difficult times', added Kilu.

A covered bond is a bond, with the loans of the bank's clients serving as the principal collateral. In order to protect investors, the bank must also keep sufficiently liquid assets in its pledge portfolio. The amount of collateral provided by the bank must be greater than the amount of the debt obligations associated with the bonds. The issuance of covered bonds will not change anything for people who have taken out a home loan from LHV. If the loan is added to the covered bond portfolio, then the client will continue to make loan and interest payments as before.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs over 450 people. LHV's banking services are used by 212,000 clients, and pension funds managed by LHV have 177,000 active clients.

All news

Disclaimer

LHV Group AS published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 18:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LHV GROUP
02:08pLHV : European Central Bank grants LHV Pank the right to issue covered bonds
PU
03/18LHV : Pank granted authorisation to issue covered bonds
AQ
03/13LHV : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of AS LHV Group
AQ
03/10LHV : results for February 2020
AQ
02/21LHV : Outcome of Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process by the FSA and AS LHV..
AQ
02/21LHV : 2019 Audited Annual Report and Dividend Proposal
AQ
02/21LHV : Notice on calling the annual general meeting of the shareholders
AQ
02/18LHV : plans to establish a non-life insurance undertaking
AQ
02/11LHV : financial plan 2020 and five-year financial forecast
AQ
02/11LHV : results for January 2020
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 292 M
Chart LHV GROUP
Duration : Period :
LHV Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 10,25  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Madis Toomsalu Chief Executive Officer
Rain Lõhmus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tiina Mõis Member-Supervisory Board
Raivo Hein Member-Supervisory Board
Heldur Meerits Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LHV GROUP-14.58%316
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.06%163 508
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-2.44%62 731
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)6.03%46 430
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-17.46%42 531
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.34%40 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group