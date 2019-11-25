Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  LHV Group    LHV1T   EE3100073644

LHV GROUP

(LHV1T)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LHV : Loans of existing Danske Bank clients were transferred to LHV Pank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 06:28am EST

25. November 2019

On 23 November, LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the transaction, as a result of which nearly 10,000 private loans were moved to LHV Pank. Although the transfer was made as easy for the clients as possible, there are still some important nuances to consider in the future.

As of today, Danske Bank has delivered all the concluded and valid loan contracts to LHV Pank. Also, the clients were sent initial instructions with a more detailed explanation about the changes. The transfer mainly concerns home loan agreements. The loan portfolio delivered to LHV also contained a small number of consumer loans, leases and student loans.

'We are delighted to welcome all new clients at LHV Pank,' said Kadri Kiisel, the head of Retail Banking at LHV. 'We have informed all the clients of the change, however in the near term we will contact the new clients and explain how the loans are to be served, where to make loan payments, from where to get information and what possibilities LHV offers. We hope that the changes will be smooth for the clients.'

We have made the transition as convenient as possible for the clients. Yet, it must be observed that in the future, every client must make their loan payments to their personal account at LHV Pank, which LHV has opened for each loan client. Also, all requested changes in contracts related to the transaction should be referred to LHV from now on. After the transfer, the fees according to the LHV Pank price list, will apply to the loan clients.

'Although all loans were transferred automatically for the clients, and there is no need to renew the loan agreements or worry about mortgages, I strongly urge all clients to consider concluding LHV's client agreement. Also, salary payments should be transferred to LHV. This enables even more seamless business and gives access to the mobile app of the Estonian bank with the best services as well as to the Internet bank, favourable settlements and other everyday banking services. A client agreement can also be taken out in LHV Internet Bank or mobile app and it only takes a couple of minutes,' Kadri Kiisel explained.

The entire information concerning the transfer of loan agreements has been gathered on the page lhv.ee/en/danske.

In the case of questions, the clients can get assistance from LHV's private loan customer support at laenutugi@lhv.ee.

In addition to clients, Danske Bank and LHV Pank will inform all the related borrowers, co-applicants, providers of surety, known collateral owners, cooperation partners and the related insurance firms of the changes. The mortgages of the loans will be registered soon in the name of LHV and no further costs will be incurred by clients in connection with this. For lease agreements, the lessor and owner of the lease object will now be LHV Pank.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs over 420 people. LHV's banking services are used by more than 192,000 clients, and pension funds managed by LHV have more than 176,000 active clients.

All news

Disclaimer

LHV Group AS published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 11:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LHV GROUP
06:28aLHV : Loans of existing Danske Bank clients were transferred to LHV Pank
PU
01:01aLHV : Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction for Danske Ba..
AQ
11/22LHV : Clients receive their Consumer Loan from LHV much faster
PU
11/21LHV : 78 000 euros collected with LHV Football Card in support of clubs
PU
11/12LHV : results for October 2019
AQ
11/05LHV : Stock Shark 2019 is Risto Lehtsalu
PU
10/20LHV : Disturbances in LHV banking services
PU
10/16LHV : Recording of LHV Group's 15 October investor meeting
PU
10/15LHV : unaudited results for Q3 and 9 months of 2019
AQ
10/10LHV : mobile app enhanced with a loan application option
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 340 M
Chart LHV GROUP
Duration : Period :
LHV Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 11,95  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Madis Toomsalu Chief Executive Officer
Rain Lõhmus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tiina Mõis Member-Supervisory Board
Raivo Hein Member-Supervisory Board
Heldur Meerits Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LHV GROUP26.92%375
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.14%175 877
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 069
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 747
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD22.35%49 995
QNB-0.46%49 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group