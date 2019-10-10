Log in
LHV Group

LHV GROUP

(LHV1T)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/10 08:17:36 am
11.9 EUR   --.--%
LHV : mobile app enhanced with a loan application option

10/10/2019 | 10:06am EDT

10. October 2019

Beginning this week, clients can apply for a Home Loan via the LHV mobile banking app.

In addition, iOS users can now apply for a Consumer Loan in the mobile app, dispute card payments, and find directions to the nearest ATM. These functions will soon be added to the LHV mobile app's Android version as well.

According to Margus Holland, Head of Digital Banking at LHV, LHV Pank will continue to regularly update its mobile app. 'This time, the updates are mainly linked to loans - now, a Home Loan or Consumer Loan application can be submitted through the app quickly and conveniently, and leasing can be applied for in the same way,' Holland said. 'Since the client is already logged-in to the mobile app, a portion of the required data is already there, and filling in the application is that much quicker. If a client has already received a positive reply to their Consumer Loan application, we will now display the available credit limit in the mobile app and, if necessary, the Consumer Loan agreement can be concluded immediately,' Holland added.

'We also made it easier to find LHV's ATMs - the directions to the nearest ATM are now displayed on the map, and different types of ATMs have been marked differently, depending on whether they only issue cash or also allow you to deposit money into your account,' said Margus Holland.

In addition, the LHV mobile app now enables you to submit card payment disputes. If you notice a suspicious transaction, you can quickly inform the bank. The dispute must be well-founded, because a service fee must be paid in the case of an unfounded dispute.

While the updates mentioned above are already available for iOS users, Android users can initially only apply for a Home Loan. Other updates shall be added to the app's Android version in the coming weeks.

LHV's Mobile Bank app can be downloaded from the AppStore or Google Play.

This year, LHV has placed a great deal of emphasis on developing the mobile app. Recent additions to the LHV mobile app include the possibility to request money and the option for a new private client to open an account, along with ordering a bank card and investing in securities.

Take a closer look →

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs over 420 people. LHV's banking services are used by 185,000 clients, and pension funds managed by LHV have 177,000 active clients.

Disclaimer

LHV Group AS published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 14:05:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 48,1 M
EBIT 2019 39,4 M
Net income 2019 25,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 7,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,83x
Capitalization 339 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,40  €
Last Close Price 11,90  €
Spread / Highest target 4,20%
Spread / Average Target 4,20%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Madis Toomsalu Chief Executive Officer
Rain Lõhmus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tiina Mõis Member-Supervisory Board
Raivo Hein Member-Supervisory Board
Heldur Meerits Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LHV GROUP26.92%343
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.82%168 170
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 224
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED10.75%51 248
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD22.35%49 345
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%49 266
