ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS OF THE OFFER PURSUANT TO LI & FUNG LIMITED'S INVITATION TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING US$750,000,000 5.250 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 13 MAY 2020 (ISIN: XS0507147725; COMMON CODE: 050714772) TO TENDER FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH ANY AND ALL OF THE OUTSTANDING NOTES

Stock Code: 494

Announcement of results of the Offer pursuant to the Company's invitation to the holders of its outstanding US$750,000,000 5.250 per cent. Notes due 13 May 2020

(ISIN: XS0507147725; Common Code: 050714772)

(the Notes)

to tender for purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding Notes

The Company announces the final results of the Offer which commenced on 23 September 2019. The Company announces that as of the Expiration Deadline, US$375,827,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes, representing 50.11% of the total principal amount outstanding of the Notes, has been validly submitted for tender and not withdrawn pursuant to the Offer and the Company has decided to accept for purchase all such Notes tendered.

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 23 September 2019 (the 23 September Announcement) in relation to the Offer made by the Company in respect of the Notes. Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the 23 September Announcement.

Final Results of the Offer

The Offer expired at 4.00 p.m. (London time) on Wednesday, 2 October 2019.

As of the Expiration Deadline, the Company had received valid tenders under the Offer which had not been withdrawn in respect of Notes with an aggregate principal amount outstanding of US$375,827,000 representing 50.11% of the total principal amount outstanding of the Notes. The Company has decided to accept for purchase all such Notes tendered.

Consideration Payable

The consideration payable by the Company for the Notes tendered for purchase will consist of, with respect to each US$1,000 of principal amount of Notes, (1) cash in the amount of US$1,018.50 plus (2) the Accrued Interest.