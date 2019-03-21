Li & Fung : Change in Composition of Board Committees

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability

Stock Code: 494

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board of directors (the "Board") of Li & Fung Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the following change of members of Board Committees with effect from 22 March 2019:-

(1) Dr. Victor Fung Kwok King, Honorary Chairman and Non-executive Director of the Company, and Mr. John G. Rice, an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, have been appointed as members of Nomination Committee; and

(2) Mr. Joseph C. Phi, Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of Risk Management and Sustainability Committee.

By Order of the Board

William FUNG Kwok Lun

Group Chairman, Li & Fung Limited

Hong Kong, 21 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Executive Directors of the Company are William Fung Kwok Lun (Group Chairman), Spencer Theodore Fung (Group Chief Executive Officer) and Joseph C. Phi; Non-executive Directors are Victor Fung Kwok King (Honorary Chairman) and Marc Robert Compagnon; Independent Non-executive Directors are Allan Wong Chi Yun, Martin Tang Yue Nien, Margaret Leung Ko May Yee, Chih Tin Cheung and John G. Rice.