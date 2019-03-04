Log in
LI & FUNG LIMITED

(0494)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/01
1.37 HKD   0.00%
Li & Fung : Date of Board Meeting

03/04/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability

Stock Code: 494

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Li & Fung Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Thursday, 21 March 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the final results for the year ended 31 December 2018 for publication and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board William FUNG Kwok Lun

Group Chairman, Li & Fung Limited

Hong Kong, 4 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Executive Directors of the Company are William Fung Kwok Lun (Group Chairman), Spencer Theodore Fung (Group Chief Executive Officer) and Joseph C. Phi; Non-executive Directors are Victor Fung Kwok King (Honorary Chairman) and Marc Robert Compagnon; Independent Non-executive Directors are Allan Wong Chi Yun, Martin Tang Yue Nien, Margaret Leung Ko May Yee, Chih Tin Cheung and John G. Rice.

Disclaimer

Li & Fung Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 10:04:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 556 M
EBIT 2018 278 M
Net income 2018 7,91 M
Debt 2018 499 M
Yield 2018 6,70%
P/E ratio 2018 349,11
P/E ratio 2019 9,44
EV / Sales 2018 0,16x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 1 485 M
Managers
NameTitle
Spencer Theodore Fung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Robert Compagnon Group President & Non-Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Group Chairman
Weizhong Zhu Chief Operating Officer
Sung Lai Lam Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LI & FUNG LIMITED11.38%1 485
MITSUBISHI CORP5.94%44 587
ITOCHU CORP10.29%28 287
MITSUI & CO LTD5.60%27 238
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%19 560
SUMITOMO CORP5.19%17 883
