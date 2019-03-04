Li & Fung : Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability

Stock Code: 494

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Li & Fung Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Thursday, 21 March 2019 for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the final results for the year ended 31 December 2018 for publication and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board William FUNG Kwok Lun

Group Chairman, Li & Fung Limited

Hong Kong, 4 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Executive Directors of the Company are William Fung Kwok Lun (Group Chairman), Spencer Theodore Fung (Group Chief Executive Officer) and Joseph C. Phi; Non-executive Directors are Victor Fung Kwok King (Honorary Chairman) and Marc Robert Compagnon; Independent Non-executive Directors are Allan Wong Chi Yun, Martin Tang Yue Nien, Margaret Leung Ko May Yee, Chih Tin Cheung and John G. Rice.