Li & Fung Limited (0494)

LI & FUNG LIMITED

(0494)
My previous session
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/20
1.39 HKD   -0.71%
05:15aLI & FUNG : List of Directors and Their Role and Function
PU
05:15aLI & FUNG : Change in Composition of Board Committees
PU
05:10aLI & FUNG : Announces 2018 Annual Results
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Li & Fung : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

0
03/21/2019 | 05:15am EDT

Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability

Stock Code: 494

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

With effect from 22 March 2019, the members of the board of Directors (the "Board") and the membership information of the Board committees of Li & Fung Limited are as follows:-

Board Committee

Members

Audit Committee

Nomination Committee

Remuneration

Committee

Risk Management and Sustainability

Committee

(i) Board of Directors

Executive Directors

William Fung Kwok Lun

(Group Chairman)

Member

Member

Spencer Theodore Fung

(Group Chief Executive Officer)

Member

Joseph C. Phi

Member

Non-executive Directors

Victor Fung Kwok King

(Honorary Chairman)

Member

Member

Chairman

Marc Robert Compagnon

Member

Allan Wong Chi Yun*

Member

Chairman

Member

Martin Tang Yue Nien*

Member

Chairman

Member

Margaret Leung Ko May Yee*

Chairman

Member

Chih Tin Cheung*

Member

John G. Rice*

Member

Member

(ii) Group Chief Compliance and Risk Management Officer

Jason Yeung Chi Wai

Member

* Independent Non-executive Directors

Hong Kong, 21 March 2019

Disclaimer

Li & Fung Limited published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 09:14:05 UTC
