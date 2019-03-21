Li & Fung : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability

Stock Code: 494

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

With effect from 22 March 2019, the members of the board of Directors (the "Board") and the membership information of the Board committees of Li & Fung Limited are as follows:-

Board Committee Members Audit Committee Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Risk Management and Sustainability Committee (i) Board of Directors Executive Directors William Fung Kwok Lun (Group Chairman) Member Member Spencer Theodore Fung (Group Chief Executive Officer) Member Joseph C. Phi Member Non-executive Directors Victor Fung Kwok King (Honorary Chairman) Member Member Chairman Marc Robert Compagnon Member Allan Wong Chi Yun* Member Chairman Member Martin Tang Yue Nien* Member Chairman Member Margaret Leung Ko May Yee* Chairman Member Chih Tin Cheung* Member John G. Rice* Member Member (ii) Group Chief Compliance and Risk Management Officer Jason Yeung Chi Wai Member

* Independent Non-executive Directors

Hong Kong, 21 March 2019