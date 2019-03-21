Li & Fung : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability
Stock Code: 494
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
With effect from 22 March 2019, the members of the board of Directors (the "Board") and the membership information of the Board committees of Li & Fung Limited are as follows:-
|
Board Committee
Members
|
Audit Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Risk Management and Sustainability
Committee
|
(i) Board of Directors
|
Executive Directors
|
William Fung Kwok Lun
(Group Chairman)
|
Member
|
Member
|
Spencer Theodore Fung
(Group Chief Executive Officer)
|
Member
|
Joseph C. Phi
|
Member
|
Non-executive Directors
|
Victor Fung Kwok King
(Honorary Chairman)
|
Member
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Marc Robert Compagnon
|
Member
|
Allan Wong Chi Yun*
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
Martin Tang Yue Nien*
|
Member
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
Margaret Leung Ko May Yee*
|
Chairman
|
Member
|
Chih Tin Cheung*
|
Member
|
John G. Rice*
|
Member
|
Member
|
(ii) Group Chief Compliance and Risk Management Officer
|
Jason Yeung Chi Wai
|
Member
* Independent Non-executive Directors
Hong Kong, 21 March 2019
Disclaimer
Li & Fung Limited published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 09:14:05 UTC