Li & Fung : Presentation

Presentation22 August 2018
Exceeded 3YP targets in 2017, but 2018 is challenging due to continued destocking, store closures and bankruptcies
Profit attributable to shareholders (like-for-like) down 19%
Divestment of Product Verticals brought in US$1.1B of cash
Trade war has minimal impact on our business and mitigated by our 50+ countries of production
Announced an aggressive plan to bring greater focus on customers, business development, production platform and digital initiatives
Seeking IPO for Logistics business to enhance its growth
Three-Year Plan Goal
2
Three-Year Plan Goal
Our goal is to create thesupply chain of the futureto help our customers navigate the digital economy and to improve the lives ofone billion peoplein the supply chain.
Mid-way through the 3YP
3YP Financial Targets
Announced in Mar 2017
(1) Low double-digit total growth from 2016 to 2019 period; single-digit CAGR
Disclaimer
