LI & FUNG LIMITED (0494)
End-of-day quote - 08/21
2.96 HKD   +1.72%
Li & Fung : Presentation

08/22/2018 | 03:13pm CEST

Presentation22 August 2018

Exceeded 3YP targets in 2017, but 2018 is challenging due to continued destocking, store closures and bankruptcies

Profit attributable to shareholders (like-for-like) down 19%

Divestment of Product Verticals brought in US$1.1B of cash

Trade war has minimal impact on our business and mitigated by our 50+ countries of production

Announced an aggressive plan to bring greater focus on customers, business development, production platform and digital initiatives

Seeking IPO for Logistics business to enhance its growth

2018Interim Results I LI & FUNG

1

Three-Year Plan Goal

2

Three-Year Plan Goal

Our goal is to create thesupply chain of the futureto help our customers navigate the digital economy and to improve the lives ofone billion peoplein the supply chain.

2018Interim Results I LI & FUNG

3

Mid-way through the 3YP

3YP Financial Targets

Announced in Mar 2017

(1) Low double-digit total growth from 2016 to 2019 period; single-digit CAGR

2018Interim Results I LI & FUNG

4

Disclaimer

Li & Fung Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 13:11:03 UTC
Latest news on LI & FUNG LIMITED
07/12LI & FUNG : LF Logistics Works with Lanetix CRM to Accelerate Global Sales and C..
BU
05/17LI & FUNG LIMITED : Infrequent or one-off capital gain payment
FA
05/17LI & FUNG LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23RATING ACTION : Moody's confirms Li & Fung's ratings; outlook negative
AQ
03/22LI & FUNG : Swings to 2017 Net Loss of US$375 Million
DJ
03/22LI & FUNG LIMITED : Slide show results
CO
News from SeekingAlpha
03/26Li & Fung 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/23Li & Fung's (LFUGF) on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
03/23Li & Fung reports Q4 results 
2017Li & Fung ADR reports 1H results 
2016Li & Fung's (LFUGF) CEO Spencer Theodore on Q2 2016 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13 134 M
EBIT 2018 313 M
Net income 2018 129 M
Debt 2018 314 M
Yield 2018 4,83%
P/E ratio 2018 21,31
P/E ratio 2019 14,62
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capitalization 3 194 M
Technical analysis trends LI & FUNG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,51 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Spencer Theodore Fung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Robert Compagnon Group President & Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Group Chairman
Sung Lai Lam Chief Financial Officer
Manuel Carlos Fernandez Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LI & FUNG LIMITED-31.16%3 194
MITSUBISHI CORP-3.56%44 020
ITOCHU CORP-12.12%28 227
MITSUI & CO LTD-3.69%28 179
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%20 801
SUMITOMO CORP-7.31%20 314
