Li & Fung : Presentation

Exceeded 3YP targets in 2017, but 2018 is challenging due to continued destocking, store closures and bankruptcies

Profit attributable to shareholders (like-for-like) down 19%

Divestment of Product Verticals brought in US$1.1B of cash

Trade war has minimal impact on our business and mitigated by our 50+ countries of production

Announced an aggressive plan to bring greater focus on customers, business development, production platform and digital initiatives

Seeking IPO for Logistics business to enhance its growth

Three-Year Plan Goal

Our goal is to create thesupply chain of the futureto help our customers navigate the digital economy and to improve the lives ofone billion peoplein the supply chain.

Mid-way through the 3YP

3YP Financial Targets

Announced in Mar 2017

(1) Low double-digit total growth from 2016 to 2019 period; single-digit CAGR

