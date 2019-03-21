Li & Fung : Results Announcement 0 03/21/2019 | 05:05am EDT Send by mail :

•Strategic divestment of Product Verticals for US$1.1 billion in April 2018 HIGHLIGHTS Group Results1 (US$ million) 2018 2017 Change % Turnover 12,701 13,534 (6.2%) Total Margin 1,342 1,386 (3.2%) As % of Turnover 10.6% 10.2% Operating Costs 1,057 1,030 2.6% As % of Turnover 8.3% 7.6% Core Operating Profit 285 356 (20.0%) As % of Turnover 2.2% 2.6% Gain on Remeasurement of Contingent Consideration Payable 9 31 Profit for the Year - Continuing Operations 171 234 - Discontinued Operations (140) (543) - Total 31 (309) Profit Attributable to Shareholders2 - Continuing Operations 126 170 - Discontinued Operations1 (137) (545) - Total (11) (375) Adjusted Profit Attributable to Shareholders3 117 139 (15.9%) Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations -Basic (HK cents) 11.7 15.8 (equivalent to) (US cents) 1.50 2.04 Final Dividend per Share (HK cents)4 4 2 1. Group results with Discontinued Operations separately presented given the strategic divestment of the three Product Verticals in April 2018. The loss attributable to Shareholders of US$137 million includes operating loss of the Discontinued Operations during the stub period in 2018 and final disposal losses, which were triggered primarily by the realization of prior period foreign exchange non-cash translation losses at the time of closing.

•Strategic divestment of Product Verticals for US$1.1 billion in April 2018 Results Overview Minimal Impact from Trade War The escalation of the US-China trade war in 2018 brought further disruptions to the global supply chain. However, Li & Fung has always pursued a diversified sourcing strategy, which has paid off in times of trade and macroeconomic uncertainties. Our production network spans over 50 countries, providing the best defense possible against fluctuations in trade policy and helping mitigate any negative impacts from tariff increases. In many of these countries, our deep relationships with vendors, business communities, and regulators go back decades, giving us an edge in securing production capacities and accelerating production migration from China. While the current trade war has had minimal on our business, we are working closely with our current and prospective customers to formulate and implement contingency plans to migrate their China-centric procurement networks. Retail Landscape Rapidly Changing The retail industry around the world continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace. While overall US retail sales have recorded some of their strongest growth in recent years on the back of strong consumer confidence, the number of retail bankruptcies has accelerated, reaching a level similar to that of the 2008 global financial crisis. It has become clear that the old retail operating model is nolonger successful in today's retail landscape. Consumer tastes are changing rapidly and brand loyalty is proving more elusive, causing market share to shift frequently and requiring retailers to be even more sensitive to changes in consumer preferences. The adoption of retail technology such as social media analytics and digital design tools, including the services offered by Li & Fung, is allowing retailers to deliver the right products with greater speed to market by combining front-end consumer interface with back-end production more seamlessly. Such an integrated strategy is necessary for winning consumers' minds and wallets.Overall, 2018 was a challenging year for many customers. Most brands and retailers were pushed to accelerate the speed of their supply chain and reduce inventory levels, which negatively impacted our business, and some faced financial challenges including bankruptcies. Focused Reorganization In response to the rapidly changing environment, we initiated significant Company-wide reorganization in 2018 followed by key leadership appointments, marking one of the most profound changes in our recent operating history. Previously, each Li & Fung line manager operated each business in a vertical manner, managing both the customer relationship and production process overseeing all production countries on a global basis. Over time, this created multiple silos, inhibiting communication and operating leverage across the businesses. The vertical structure also burdened our managers with large global teams to manage, which led to slower execution of key initiatives. The reorganization was designed to (1) strengthen customer relationships with laser-focused account management teams, (2) achieve operational excellence in our sourcing and production platform, and (3) accelerate digitalization. Under the new structure, our teams are focused on more specialized areas to improve agility and operational efficiency. Both account management and business development are customer-facing functions. Account management teams are organized into individual operating groups according to customer segments and product categories. They are solely focused on serving and growing market share with existing brands and retail customers. The business development team, led by a new executive with extensive sourcing experience, will be responsible for building and converting our new customer pipeline. Both Account Management and Business Development report to our new Group President, who was internally promoted in January 2019. The new Group President brings a solid track record in organically growing the logistics business by double digits over the past several years. He will drive change and execution as well as foster more cross-selling between the supply chain solutions and logistics businesses. Our sourcing and production platform has been reorganized from an operating group centric model into a regional and country centric model. It is led by our new Chief Operating Officer (COO), who joined in October 2018. The COO is focused on breaking down internal silos and building a sourcing and production platform with operational excellence in each country that leverages our global scale to improve the consistency of our service delivery. Supporting the COO are empowered regional leaders based in individual countries and production hubs. Under the new structure, these regional leaders will manage all the execution of sourcing and production activities with vendors to enable faster, more accurate decisions on the ground. Stronger production-level leadership will also allow our account management teams to truly leverage all our resources within each production country and obtain better sourcing options with faster response times for our customers. Our goal for the current three-year plan is to build a fully-integrated digital platform that connects suppliers, customers, and other partners with end-to-end visibility. This digital platform will be the nucleus of our future services offering. We have earmarked US$150 million in the current Three-Year Plan to invest in digitalization and continued to make good progress. We have established a leading position against competitors, particularly in 3D design and sampling. In 2018 we accelerated our investments in our digital capabilities and organized our various digital applications into a unified platform under a newly appointed Chief Digital Officer (CDO). The CDO joined from a supply chain start-up in January 2019 with a mandate to accelerate our digital build-out. In addition, our digital team will continue to work with our Corporate Development team to build an ecosystem of strategic partners as we create the supply chain of the future. The team has already entered into multiple cooperation arrangements with various technology start-ups and supply chain partners to develop and offer new supply chain services as part of LF digital platform. Speed and Digitalization Accelerating speed in the supply chain is central to meeting growing consumer expectations driven by e-commerce. With shorter lead times under a speed model, retailers can sell products that more accurately track consumer trends, resulting in better sell-through rates, fewer mark-downs and improved inventory levels. Throughout 2018, more customers began experimenting with our speed model and as success stories of early adopters spread, interest in our solutions grew. In the short-term, speed in the supply chain exacerbates the destocking trend we have seen in last couple of years and, creates pressure on our business. However, we believe that in the long-run, customers that are more agile will succeed and gain market share, which will positively impact our business. Another offering that has gained significant traction with customers is 3D design. Product design and development is still a very analog process of paper and ink, and creating samples and shipping them back and forth for approvals and alterations. Digitalization of product design reduces time spent on physical sampling and shortens response time along the supply chain. Our 3D design team, formed in early 2017, has grown significantly as customer interest and demand has increased. Our clear leadership in 3D design has gained broad recognition in the industry and become a key differentiator, creating new customer leads and opportunities. Apart from the speed model and 3D design, we have developed a rich set of digital applications such as trend engine, materials platform, dynamic costing, and total sourcing portal. Each application has gained traction individually; together, they present a unique value-proposition to our customers and open doors to opportunities that were previously unavailable to us. With the appointment of the Chief Digital Officer, the digital build-out will accelerate and further enhance our service offerings. Strategic Divestment of Product Verticals In December 2017, we announced the strategic divestment of the three Product Verticals, furniture, beauty and sweaters for US$1.1 billion to further simplify our business. The transaction was completed in April 2018. Our financial results and management discussion and analysis will mainly focus on our Continuing Operations, which consist of the Supply Chain Solutions, Logistics and Onshore Wholesale businesses. The three Product Verticals are classified as Discontinued Operations and presented separately in the consolidated profit and loss account as a single line item. The 2017 non-cash remeasurement loss is a result of the disposal and 2018 loss includes operating loss of the Discontinued Operations during the stub period in 2018 and final disposal losses, which were triggered primarily by the realization of prior period foreign exchange non-cash translation losses at the time of closing. Special Dividend and Redemption of US$500 Million Perpetual Capital Securities The completion of the strategic divestment brought in US$1.1 billion in cash. In May 2018, we returned US$520 million to our shareholders in the form of special dividend. In the same month, we redeemed US$500 million in perpetual capital securities, which further strengthened our capital structure and will also reduce our distribution to perpetual capital securities holders by US$30 million on an annual basis. The remaining perpetual capital securities carry a distribution rate that is fixed for life at 5.25%. IPO of Logistics Business The strong growth momentum of the Logistics business ("LF Logistics") continued in 2018. Itcontinues to benefit from the tailwind of the rising middleclass consumption in Asia, growth in e-commerce logistics, and geographic and vertical expansion. To further accelerate the pace of its business growth and development, we have decided to seek a separate listing for our Logistics business on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. We have engaged professional third parties to advise on the potential spin-off and separate listing of LF Logistics. Post spin-off, we expect to remain the controlling shareholder of LF Logistics and continue to consolidate the results of LF Logistics in our financial statements. Meanwhile, we continue with preparation work and target the listing in 2019 depending on market conditions and other factors. We believe the proposed spin-off will allow us to unlock the value of LF Logistics and further enhance the capital structure and financial flexibility of the Group. Results The following financial results summary focuses on our Continuing Operations, which include the Supply Chain Solutions, Logistics and Onshore Wholesale businesses. The three Product Verticals are classified as Discontinued Operations and are presented separately as a single line item. 