By Justina Lee

Li & Fung Ltd. (0494.HK) swung to a net profit in the first half of the year, after the company discontinued some unprofitable business.

Net profit for the period was $21 million, compared with an $86 million net loss a year earlier, the retail supplier said Thursday.

Turnover fell to $5.36 billion from $5.85 billion a year ago, the company said.

