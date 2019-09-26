Li & Fung : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - DRAWDOWN UNDER THE MEDIUM TERM NOTE AND PERPETUAL SECURITIES PROGRAMME
09/26/2019 | 08:18pm EDT
be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such .
HongresponsibilityKong Exchangesfor the contentsand Clearingof thisLimitedannouncement,and The Stockmake Exchangeno representationof Hong asKongto Limitedits accuracytake noor completenessreliance upon theandwholeexpresslyor anydisclaimpart of theanycontentsliability whatsoeverof this announcementfor any loss. howsoever arising from or in Thisto buyannouncementsecurities in heis forUnitedinformStatesionalor purposesin any otheronlyjurisdictionand notinanwhichoffersuchto selloffer,or thesolicitatjurisdictiontatiornsaleof anwouldffer
Thisterritoriesannouncementand possessions,is not for distribution,any state ofdirectlythe Uniteor indirectly,Statesin andor intothetheDistrictUnited ofStatesColumbia)(including. Thiits announcementsecurities in thedoesUnitednotStatesconstituteor anyor formothera partjurisdictionof an offerin whichto sellsuchor theoffer,solicitationsolicitationof anoroffersaletowouldbuy anybe unlawfulsecuritiespriorreferredto registrationto herein haveor qualificationnot been andunderwill nottheregistrationbesecuriti redlawsunderof theanyUsuch.S.exemptionS jurisdictioncurities Act. Thand mayregistranotionbedocumentreqofferedirementsor soldofinthetheU.UnitedS. SecuritiesStates,Actabsen. Aontainy offering of orsecuritiesan applicablewill be made by meansfrom theof anits managemeoffering Unitedand .financialSuch offeringstatementsdocument. No publicwill offeringdetailedof theinformationsecurities referredabout theto Companyherein willandbe
madewill theinDrawdownthe NotesS atesbe. NoneplacedoftotheanyDrawdownconnectedNotespersonswillofbetheofferCompanyd to the. public in Hong Kong nor
VOLUNTARY
DRAWDOWN UNDER MED UMANNOUNCEMENTERM TE AND PERPETUAL
Stock Code: 494
SECURITIES PROGRAMME
Reference is made to the announc ment of the Company on 20 September 2019 in relation to
the annual update of the Programme.
The B ard is pl ased to announce that on 26 September 2019, the Company has carried out
drawd wn under the Programme to offer and issue the Drawdown Notes in an
nominal amount of
whi h are exempt from, and not subject to, the registration
"UAct".S. Securities U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended
"United States" the United States of America
"US$"U.S. dollar(s), the lawful currency of the United States ByWilliamOrderFUNGof theKwokBoardLun
Group Chairman, Li & Fung Limited
Hong Kong, 26 September 2019
AsKwokat Lunthe date(GrNonupof Chairman),this announcement,Spencer Theodorethe ExecutiveFungDirectors(Group Chiefof theExecutiveCompanyOfficer)are Williamand JosephFung CRobert. Phi; Compagnon;the-executivethe IndependentDirectorsareNonVictor-executive DirKwokectorsKingare(HonoraryAllan WongChairman)Chi Yun,andMartinMarc Tang Yue Nien, Margaret Leung Ko May Yee, Chih Tin Ch ung and John G. Rice.
