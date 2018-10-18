Li & Fung : Weizhong Zhu Joins Li & Fung as Chief Operating Officer

Weizhong Zhu ('Wilson') has joined Li & Fung as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and will lead operations across all Li & Fung's 40+ production countries. As Li & Fung pushes ahead on its digital supply chain strategy to build the Supply Chain of the Future, Wilson will focus on strengthening the Company's production platforms globally, ensuring consistent KPIs and driving operational excellence to serve our customers better.

A 31-year industry veteran, Wilson brings deep expertise in international trade relations and supply chain for retail and consumer products. His vast industry experience includes Chief Sourcing and Production Officer at Gymboree, EVP for Private Brand and Global Sourcing at Michaels Stores Inc, VP of Private Brand and Global Sourcing at Office Depot, and VP for Global Sourcing at Hudson's Bay Company. Most recently, Wilson co-founded Cooper Aerobics Wellness Center in China, the first fitness and wellness center of its kind in China, and prior to that, he served as Chairman and CEO of inQbrands, where he led the transition of the US subsidiary of China-based Focus Technology into a full-service brand and product agency.

'I'm very pleased to appoint Wilson Zhu as COO of Li & Fung, the first time we have appointed a senior executive to oversee Li & Fung's global production network,' said Spencer Fung, CEO of Li & Fung. 'With the ongoing US-China trade war, Wilson's leadership comes at a critical time as our customers rely on our scale and expertise to deliver alternative sourcing strategies and mitigate any potential risk in their supply chains. I have no doubt that his leadership, coupled with his strategic and operational thinking and proven ability to deliver results make him the right person for the job. I look forward to working with him and the rest of our leadership team as we accelerate our digital strategy and Three-Year Plan priorities and goals.'

Wilson Zhu received his Master of Arts degree in Language and International Trade from Eastern Michigan University in 1987. Passionate about sharing knowledge and ideas, Zhu was a columnist for China's New Fortune business magazine from 2013 to 2016 and regularly contributes to other media outlets on globalization, retail, management, branding and China-US trade relations.