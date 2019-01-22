Li & Fung : appoints Darren Palfrey as Chief Digital Officer

Li & Fung has appointed Darren Palfrey as the company's Chief Digital Officer (CDO). Having reached a defining point in its digital transformation journey, the company has expanded its leadership team and created a new role with the purpose of accelerating its digital strategy. As CDO, Darren's primary focus will be to realize Li & Fung's vision of the supply chain of the future and build the LF Digital Platform - a fully-integrated digital platform that connects suppliers, customers and other partners with end-to-end visibility.

The appointment highlights the company's focus on continuing to build on the strong progress it has already made in its Three-Year Plan (2017-2019) themes of speed, innovation and digitalization. Most significantly, the development of industry-leading 3D design capabilities that are a key contributor to increasing the speed of customers supply chains and reducing, on average, 20% of the lead time from design to store, leading to a decrease in mark-downs and inventory for its customers.

A successful entrepreneur with over two decades of industry experience, Darren has held a number of leadership roles including Divisional Director of Supply Chain at Allport, Development Director at Uniserve Group, and in the supply chain team at TTC Global. Most recently, Darren co-founded and was COO of Gravity Supply Chain, at which his team developed and brought to market, a state-of-the-art digital supply chain management platform. A UK national, Darren received a Bachelor of Arts in Commerce from the University of Manchester.

'As Chief Digital Officer, Darren plays a critical role in helping us get closer to our vision of creating the supply chain of the future,' said Spencer Fung, CEO of Li & Fung. 'Our role as a traditional sourcing company is quickly transitioning to becoming a provider of supply chain services and solutions that leverage technology and data to create value. 2019 is the year of acceleration of our digital strategy and that's where our new CDO Darren comes in. I look forward to creating a new generation of digital solutions to help our customers and partners revolutionize their supply chains.'