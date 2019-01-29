Li & Fung : appoints Joseph Phi as Group President

Li & Fung has appointed Joseph Phi as the company's Group President. As Group President, Joseph will lead the company's Supply Chain Solutions operating groups, including Business Development. He will continue as President, LF Logistics and to serve on the Board of Directors of Li & Fung. He will report to Spencer Fung, Group CEO.

Joseph has a strong track record at the company having organically grown its logistics business over the past decade. He has nearly 20 years' experience with the company and is well positioned to assume this important leadership role. Joseph joined Li & Fung in 1999 and was previously executive director of Integrated Distribution Services Group Limited from 2004 until its acquisition by Li & Fung in 2011. He is Chairman of GS1 Hong Kong and a Director of its Management Board and is a Member of Supply Chain 50.

He is an advisory committee member of Hong Kong Trade Development Council's Logistics Services and honorary advisor of the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference. He also serves as an advisory committee member of Eye Fund, a charitable institution in HK. Joseph graduated magna cum laude from the University of The Philippines (UP) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and attained a Master of Business Administration degree with top honors also from the same university. He is a 2011 recipient of UP College of Business Administration Distinguished Alumnus Award and 2013 recipient of UP Industrial Engineering Alumni Award and UP Alumni Engineers Global Achievement Award for Logistics. Between 2014 and 2018, he was an Adjunct Professor in the School of Business and Management at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Joseph takes over from Marc Compagnon, who served as Group President and Executive Director of Li & Fung Limited from July 2014 and has moved to the Fung Group as Senior Advisor while remaining on the Board of Li & Fung Limited as a Non-Executive Director. Fung Group is the major shareholder of Li & Fung, whose core businesses operate across the entire global supply chain for consumer goods including sourcing, logistics, distribution and retail.

Spencer Fung, CEO of Li & Fung said, 'Our goal is to build the supply chain of the future to help our customers navigate the digital economy and to improve the lives of one billion people in the supply chain, and I am confident Joseph is the right person to build on the solid foundation that Marc has built and to take this to the next stage of development.'