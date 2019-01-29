Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Li & Fung Limited    0494   BMG5485F1692

LI & FUNG LIMITED (0494)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/28
1.36 HKD   +2.26%
06:24aLI & FUNG : appoints Joseph Phi as Group President
PU
01/22LI & FUNG : appoints Darren Palfrey as Chief Digital Officer
PU
01/15LI & FUNG : ICR Conference 2019
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Li & Fung : appoints Joseph Phi as Group President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 06:24am EST

Li & Fung has appointed Joseph Phi as the company's Group President. As Group President, Joseph will lead the company's Supply Chain Solutions operating groups, including Business Development. He will continue as President, LF Logistics and to serve on the Board of Directors of Li & Fung. He will report to Spencer Fung, Group CEO.

Joseph has a strong track record at the company having organically grown its logistics business over the past decade. He has nearly 20 years' experience with the company and is well positioned to assume this important leadership role. Joseph joined Li & Fung in 1999 and was previously executive director of Integrated Distribution Services Group Limited from 2004 until its acquisition by Li & Fung in 2011. He is Chairman of GS1 Hong Kong and a Director of its Management Board and is a Member of Supply Chain 50.

He is an advisory committee member of Hong Kong Trade Development Council's Logistics Services and honorary advisor of the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference. He also serves as an advisory committee member of Eye Fund, a charitable institution in HK. Joseph graduated magna cum laude from the University of The Philippines (UP) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and attained a Master of Business Administration degree with top honors also from the same university. He is a 2011 recipient of UP College of Business Administration Distinguished Alumnus Award and 2013 recipient of UP Industrial Engineering Alumni Award and UP Alumni Engineers Global Achievement Award for Logistics. Between 2014 and 2018, he was an Adjunct Professor in the School of Business and Management at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Joseph takes over from Marc Compagnon, who served as Group President and Executive Director of Li & Fung Limited from July 2014 and has moved to the Fung Group as Senior Advisor while remaining on the Board of Li & Fung Limited as a Non-Executive Director. Fung Group is the major shareholder of Li & Fung, whose core businesses operate across the entire global supply chain for consumer goods including sourcing, logistics, distribution and retail.

Spencer Fung, CEO of Li & Fung said, 'Our goal is to build the supply chain of the future to help our customers navigate the digital economy and to improve the lives of one billion people in the supply chain, and I am confident Joseph is the right person to build on the solid foundation that Marc has built and to take this to the next stage of development.'

Disclaimer

Li & Fung Limited published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 11:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LI & FUNG LIMITED
06:24aLI & FUNG : appoints Joseph Phi as Group President
PU
01/22LI & FUNG : appoints Darren Palfrey as Chief Digital Officer
PU
01/15LI & FUNG : ICR Conference 2019
PU
2018LI & FUNG : Weizhong Zhu Joins Li & Fung as Chief Operating Officer
PU
2018LI & FUNG : Annual Update of Medium Term Note and Perpetual Securities Programme
PU
2018Chinese stock markets battered by trade war fears
RE
2018LI & FUNG : Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders and Request Form - Notificatio..
PU
2018LI & FUNG : Letter to Existing Shareholders and Reply Form - Notification of Pub..
PU
2018LI & FUNG : Letter to New Shareholders and Reply Form - Election of Language and..
PU
2018LI & FUNG LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 674 M
EBIT 2018 287 M
Net income 2018 59,9 M
Debt 2018 397 M
Yield 2018 6,75%
P/E ratio 2018 22,51
P/E ratio 2019 7,77
EV / Sales 2018 0,15x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 1 475 M
Chart LI & FUNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Li & Fung Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LI & FUNG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,28 $
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Spencer Theodore Fung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marc Robert Compagnon Group President & Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Group Chairman
Weizhong Zhu Chief Operating Officer
Sung Lai Lam Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LI & FUNG LIMITED10.57%1 475
MITSUBISHI CORP4.86%45 332
ITOCHU CORP9.21%28 739
MITSUI & CO LTD5.66%28 446
SAMSUNG C&T CORP--.--%20 054
SUMITOMO CORP9.43%19 097
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.