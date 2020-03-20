Li & Fung : receives $931 million offer to go private

Log in
LI & FUNG LIMITED

(494)
03/20/2020 | 06:48am EDT
The company logo of Li & Fung is displayed at Li Fung Tower where the company is based in an industrial district in Hong Kong

Hong Kong-listed global sourcing and logistics group Li & Fung Ltd said on Friday it had received an offer worth $931 million to take the company private.

Golden Lincoln Holdings, an entity formed by Li & Fung's controlling shareholders and Singaporean warehousing and logistics firm GLP, proposed to buy out Li & Fung's controlling shareholders for HK$1.25 per share, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The deal values the company at around $1.4 billion.

The price is about 72.7% over the company's average closing price in the last 60 days and more than double its Friday close of HK$0.50 apiece.

The buyer will pay about HK$7.22 billion ($931 million) in cash for the deal, and will not increase the price, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 615 M
EBIT 2019 217 M
Net income 2019 59,1 M
Debt 2019 285 M
Yield 2019 5,11%
P/E ratio 2019 6,87x
P/E ratio 2020 5,48x
EV / Sales2019 0,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,07x
Capitalization 523 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Spencer Theodore Fung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joseph Chua Phi President & Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Group Chairman
Weizhong Zhu Chief Operating Officer
Sung Lai Lam Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LI & FUNG LIMITED-1.04%522
DSV PANALPINA A/S-38.37%15 305
CRYOPORT, INC.-5.10%588
WINCANTON PLC-46.24%237
CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC-37.45%213
FUTURE SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS LIMITED0.00%92
