Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Li & Fung Limited    0494   BMG5485F1692

LI & FUNG LIMITED

(0494)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SETTLEMENT OF THE OFFER PURSUANT TO LI & FUNG LIMITED'S INVITATION TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING US$750,000,000 5.250 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 13 MAY 2020 (ISIN: XS0507147725; COMMON CODE: 050714772) TO TENDER FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH ANY AND ALL OF THE OUTSTANDING NOTES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 10:47am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever.

Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability

Stock Code: 494

Settlement of the Offer pursuant to the Company's invitation to the holders of its outstanding

US$750,000,000 5.250 per cent. Notes due 13 May 2020

(ISIN: XS0507147725; Common Code: 050714772)

(the Notes)

to tender for purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding Notes

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated 23 September 2019 (the 23 September Announcement) and 3 October 2019 (the 3 October Announcement) in relation to the Offer made by the Company in respect of the Notes. Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the 23 September Announcement and 3 October Announcement.

The Company wishes to confirm and announce that settlement of the Offer was completed on Friday, 4 October 2019. The Company has also authorised Citibank, N.A., London Branch, to take such steps as are required to cancel the purchased Notes on its behalf, such cancellation to take effect for value on 4 October 2019. Following the completion of the Offer and the cancellation of the purchased Notes, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of Notes will be US$374,173,000.

Disclaimers

Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The Notes which are the subject of the Offer have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or the securities laws of the United States or any State thereof or the applicable laws of any other jurisdiction.

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. All documentation relating to the Offer, together with any updates, is available via the Tender Offer Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/lifung.

NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THE TENDER OFFER MEMORANDUM NOR ANY RELATED DOCUMENT HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, NOR HAS ANY SUCH

1

DOCUMENT BEEN FILED WITH OR REVIEWED BY ANY STATE SECURITIES COMMISSION OR REGULATORY AUTHORITY OF ANY COUNTRY. NO AUTHORITY HAS PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE OFFER OR ANY RELATED DOCUMENTS, AND IT MAY BE UNLAWFUL AND A CRIMINAL OFFENCE TO MAKE ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY.

By Order of the Board

William FUNG Kwok Lun

Group Chairman, Li & Fung Limited

Hong Kong, 4 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are William Fung Kwok Lun (Group Chairman), Spencer Theodore Fung (Group Chief Executive Officer) and Joseph C. Phi; the Non-executive Directors are Victor Fung Kwok King (Honorary Chairman) and Marc Robert Compagnon; the Independent Non-executive Directors are Allan Wong Chi Yun, Martin Tang Yue Nien, Margaret Leung Ko May Yee, Chih Tin Cheung and John G. Rice.

2

Disclaimer

Li & Fung Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 14:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LI & FUNG LIMITED
10:47aSETTLEMENT OF THE OFFER PURSUANT TO : Xs0507147725; common code: 050714772) to ..
PU
10/02ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS OF THE OFFER : Xs0507147725; common code: 050714772) to ..
PU
09/26LI & FUNG : Voluntary announcement - drawdown under the medium term note and per..
PU
09/22ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE INVITATION BY LI : Xs0507147725; common code: 050714772) to ..
PU
09/20LI & FUNG : Annual update of medium term note and perpetual securities programme
PU
09/12LI & FUNG : Letter to existing shareholders and reply form - notification of pub..
PU
09/12LI & FUNG : Letter to non-registered shareholders and request form - notificatio..
PU
09/12LI & FUNG : Letter to new shareholders and reply form - election of language and..
PU
09/05LI & FUNG LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/22LI & FUNG : Announces 2019 Interim Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 651 M
EBIT 2019 234 M
Net income 2019 67,6 M
Debt 2019 700 M
Yield 2019 0,74%
P/E ratio 2019 108x
P/E ratio 2020 58,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
Capitalization 7 486 M
Chart LI & FUNG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Li & Fung Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LI & FUNG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,16  $
Last Close Price 0,87  $
Spread / Highest target -78,0%
Spread / Average Target -81,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -83,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Spencer Theodore Fung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Joseph Chua Phi President & Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Group Chairman
Weizhong Zhu Chief Operating Officer
Sung Lai Lam Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LI & FUNG LIMITED-28.46%966
DSV A/S45.01%22 055
CRYOPORT, INC.35.27%582
GRUPO TRAXIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.40%368
WINCANTON PLC-6.17%341
TIONG NAM LOGISTICS HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%52
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group