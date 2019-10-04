SETTLEMENT OF THE OFFER PURSUANT TO LI & FUNG LIMITED'S INVITATION TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING US$750,000,000 5.250 PER CENT. NOTES DUE 13 MAY 2020 (ISIN: XS0507147725; COMMON CODE: 050714772) TO TENDER FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH ANY AND ALL OF THE OUTSTANDING NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability

Stock Code: 494

Settlement of the Offer pursuant to the Company's invitation to the holders of its outstanding

US$750,000,000 5.250 per cent. Notes due 13 May 2020

(ISIN: XS0507147725; Common Code: 050714772)

(the Notes)

to tender for purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding Notes

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated 23 September 2019 (the 23 September Announcement) and 3 October 2019 (the 3 October Announcement) in relation to the Offer made by the Company in respect of the Notes. Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the 23 September Announcement and 3 October Announcement.

The Company wishes to confirm and announce that settlement of the Offer was completed on Friday, 4 October 2019. The Company has also authorised Citibank, N.A., London Branch, to take such steps as are required to cancel the purchased Notes on its behalf, such cancellation to take effect for value on 4 October 2019. Following the completion of the Offer and the cancellation of the purchased Notes, the outstanding aggregate principal amount of Notes will be US$374,173,000.

