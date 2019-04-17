Li Ning : LATEST TRADE FAIR ORDERS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LI NING COMPANY LIMITED

李 寧 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2331)

LATEST TRADE FAIR ORDERS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

This announcement is made on a voluntary basis by the board of directors (the "Board") of Li Ning Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to provide the following operational update on the Group's business.

TRADE FAIR RESULTS

In terms of tag price, trade fair orders for LI-NING brand products (exclude LI-NING YOUNG) from franchised distributors, which are for the fourth quarter of 2019, held in March 2019 this year registered a mid-teens growth on a year-on-year basis.

SAME-STORE-SALES (SSS)

For the first quarter ended 31 March 2019, in respect of LI-NINGPoint-of-Sales (POS) which have been in operation since the beginning of the same quarter last year, the SSS for the overall platform registered a mid-teens increase on a year-on-year basis. In terms of channels, retail (direct operation) registered a high-single digit growth and wholesale (franchised distributors) registered a low-teens growth, while the e-commerce virtual stores business registered a high-thirties growth.

RETAIL SELL-THROUGH

For the first quarter ended 31 March 2019, the retail sell-through of LI-NING POS (excluding LI-NING YOUNG) for the overall platform increased by low-twenties on a year-on-year basis. In terms of channels, offline channel (include retail and wholesale) registered a high-teens growth, with retail increased by low-teens and wholesale increased by low-twenties; the e-commerce virtual stores business registered a low-forties growth.

POS NUMBERS

As at 31 March 2019, the total number of LI-NING POS (excluding LI-NING YOUNG) in China amounted to 6,310, representing a net decrease of 34 POS since the beginning of this year. Among the net decrease of 34 POS, direct retail accounts for a net decrease of 105 POS, and wholesale accounts for a net increase of 71 POS.