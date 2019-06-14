Li Ning : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 14 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)
0
06/14/2019 | 05:14am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 14 JUNE 2019
Li Ning Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that all the resolutions as set out in the notice of annual general meeting dated 11 April 2019 were proposed for approval by the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") by poll at its annual general meeting held on 14 June 2019 (the "AGM"). The poll results in respect of all the resolutions at the AGM are as follows:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS*
Number of votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and adopt the audited financial statements and the
1,577,371,441
0
reports of the directors and the auditor of the Company for the
(100%)
(0%)
year ended 31 December 2018.
2.
To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December
1,579,205,481
0
2018.
(100%)
(0%)
3(i).
(a)
To re-elect Mr. Koo Fook Sun, Louis as an independent
1,343,376,255
235,829,226
non-executive director of the Company (the "Director").
(85.07%)
(14.93%)
(b)
To re-elect Mr. Su Jing Shyh, Samuel as an independent
1,446,100,466
133,105,015
non-executive Director.
(91.57%)
(8.43%)
3(ii).
To authorise the board of Directors (the "Board") to fix the
1,539,452,002
36,791,179
Directors' remuneration.
(97.67%)
(2.33%)
4.
To re-appoint Messrs. PricewaterhouseCoopers, Certified
1,554,148,176
25,057,305
Public Accountants, as the auditor of the Company and to
(98.41%)
(1.59%)
authorise the Board to fix their remuneration.
5.
To give a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and
566,596,627
1,007,803,854
deal with additional shares of the Company ("Shares").
(35.99%)
(64.01%)
6.
To give a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase
1,577,059,081
433,600
Shares.
(99.97%)
(0.03%)
7.
To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors under
564,762,227
1,012,730,454
Resolution No. 5 by adding the Shares repurchased by the
(35.80%)
(64.20%)
Company pursuant to the general mandate granted to the
Directors under Resolution No. 6.
The full text of the above resolutions are set out in the notice of AGM dated 11 April 2019.
1
As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 4 and numbered 6 proposed at the AGM, such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company. As less than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 5 and 7, such resolutions were not passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
The total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the AGM were 2,305,594,340 Shares, representing the total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM. No parties have indicated in the circular containing the notice of AGM that they intend to vote against or abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for vote-taking at the AGM.
By order of the Board
Li Ning Company Limited
Li Ning
Executive Chairman
and Interim Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 14 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Ning and Mr. Li Qilin. The independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Koo Fook Sun, Louis, Ms. Wang Ya Fei, Dr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny and Mr. Su Jing Shyh, Samuel.
Li Ning Company Limited published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 09:13:01 UTC