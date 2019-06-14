Li Ning : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 14 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

As a majority of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 4 and numbered 6 proposed at the AGM, such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company. As less than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 5 and 7, such resolutions were not passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

The total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the AGM were 2,305,594,340 Shares, representing the total number of issued Shares of the Company as at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM. No parties have indicated in the circular containing the notice of AGM that they intend to vote against or abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for vote-taking at the AGM.

By order of the Board

Li Ning Company Limited

Li Ning

Executive Chairman

and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 14 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Ning and Mr. Li Qilin. The independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Koo Fook Sun, Louis, Ms. Wang Ya Fei, Dr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny and Mr. Su Jing Shyh, Samuel.