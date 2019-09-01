Li Ning : RE-DESIGNATION OF JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

40% by his brother, Mr. Li Chun respectively. Victory Mind Assets Limited is owned as to 57% by Ace Leader Holdings Limited (which is 100% owned by a discretionary trust of which Mr. Li is a settlor).

Mr. Li has entered into a service contract with the Company with a term of three years. He will not receive any director fee but is entitled to participation in the Company's share schemes and other benefits and allowances which are determined with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's performance and the prevailing market condition and are subject to review and revision by the remuneration committee of the Company (the "Remuneration Committee") and the Board from time to time. For the year ended 31 December 2018, Mr. Li received a salary of approximately RMB6,090,000 as the Executive Chairman of the Company.

Mr. Li is the uncle of Mr. Li Qilin (being an executive Director). Save as disclosed above, and other than Mr. Li Chun (brother of Mr. Li), a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) who is deemed to be interested in the securities held by Viva China Holdings as mentioned in item (c) above, Mr. Li does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters concerning Mr. Li that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, nor is there any information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

Mr. Kosaka Takeshi, aged 48, a Japanese-Chinese whose former Chinese name was Qian Wei (錢煒), graduated from Kwansei Gakuin University in Japan. Prior to joining the Company, he was the chief executive officer of South Korea Uniqlo. Mr. Kosaka joined Fast Retailing Co., Limited ("Fast Retailing") in 1996 and worked in various divisions and Asian regions gaining extensive experience in supply chain, products and merchandising as well as retail management. Fast Retailing is the holding company of Uniqlo and its securities are secondary listed as depositary receipts on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 6288). He served as the vice general manager and the chief operating officer of the PRC Uniqlo in 2001 and 2005 respectively. Mr. Kosaka has over 15 years' experience in the development and management of the PRC market.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Kosaka did not hold directorships in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years nor did he hold any other major appointments or professional qualifications.

The Company and Mr. Kosaka has entered into an employment contract in relation to his appointment as the Joint Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kosaka shall be entitled to receive an annual emolument before tax of approximately RMB10,000,000 and a discretionary bonus to be determined by the Board with reference to the annual performance of the Group. The remuneration package was determined at the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and the then prevailing market conditions.

Mr. Kosaka will enter into a service agreement with the Company for his appointment as an executive Director for a term of three years commencing on 2 September 2019. He will not receive any director fee but is entitled to participation in the Company's share schemes and other benefits and allowances which are determined with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's performance and the prevailing market