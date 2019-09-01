Li Ning : RE-DESIGNATION OF JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
09/01/2019 | 08:07pm EDT
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED
李寧有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2331)
RE-DESIGNATION OF JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AND
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND
JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Li Ning Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that with effect from 2 September 2019:-
Mr. Li Ning ("Mr. Li"), previously the interim chief executive officer (the "Chief Executive Officer") of the Company, has been re-designated as the joint Chief Executive Officer (the "Joint Chief Executive Officer") of the Company. He will focus on the overall control and strategic planning of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") and continue to closely work with the management team towards the Group's business development;
Mr. Kosaka Takeshi ("Mr. Kosaka") has been appointed as an executive Director and the Joint Chief Executive Officer. He will focus on the operations of the Group.
Mr. Li Ning, aged 56, is the founder of the LI-NING brand and the Group's Executive Chairman, Interim Chief Executive Officer and an executive Director, and he is also a member of the nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Li has been appointed as interim chief executive officer of the Company with effect from 18 March 2015 and performed the duties of Chief Executive Officer with the support from the incumbent senior management of the Company. He is primarily responsible for formulating the Group's overall corporate strategies and planning.
Mr. Li is one of the most outstanding athletes in the 20th century. In the 6th World Cup Gymnastics Competition in 1982, Mr. Li unprecedentedly won six gold medals in men's artistic gymnastics events and was named the "Prince of Gymnastics" (體操王子) in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). In the 23rd Los Angeles Olympic Games in 1984, Mr. Li won three gold, two silver and one bronze medals, making him the athlete winning the most medals of that Olympic Games. In 1987, Mr. Li became the Asian member of the Athlete's Commission of the International Olympic Committee. From 1993 to 2000, Mr. Li served as a member of the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Technical Committee of the Federation Internationale De
Gymnastique. He is currently an honorary member of the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique. In 1999, Mr. Li was voted one of the "World's Most Excellent Athletes in the 20th Century" by the World Sports Correspondent Association.
After retiring from his athlete career in 1989, Mr. Li initiated the idea of LI-NING brand with the goal of creating the first national sports goods brand in the PRC. He has dedicated the past over 20 years to the development of the Group's business, making great contribution to the development of the sporting goods industry in the PRC. Mr. Li also serves as chairman, chief executive officer and executive director of Viva China Holdings Limited ("Viva China Holdings") (Stock Code: 8032), a company which is listed on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). Mr. Li holds a bachelor's degree in law from School of Law of Peking University (北京大學), an executive M.B.A. degree from Guanghua
School of Management of Peking University (北京大學光華管理學院), a technical honorary doctorate from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom and a degree of Doctor of Humanities honoris causa of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. In June 2010, Mr. Li was also conferred honorary fellowship from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
Mr. Li has also been actively involved in charities via his "Li Ning Foundation" (李寧基金) and his genuine support to the active and retired Chinese athletes and coaches in establishing "The Chinese Athletes Educational Foundation" (中國運動員教育基金), which aims at providing subsidies for further education and trainings for athletes and to support educational development in impoverished and remote areas in the PRC. In October 2009, Mr. Li was appointed by The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) as "WFP Goodwill Ambassador against Hunger".
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Li did not hold directorships in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years nor did he hold any other major appointments or professional qualifications
As at the date of this announcement, within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), Mr. Li is interested in the following securities of the Company:-
personally interested in 11,148,396 shares of HK$0.10 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Shares");
personally interested in 6,296,080 unvested restricted Shares; and
deemed to be interested in an aggregate of 401,201,543 Shares and underlying Shares held by Viva China Holdings Ltd ("Viva China"), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Viva China Holdings. Viva China is interested in 263,404,872 Shares and 137,796,671 underlying Shares, which comprises (i) the outstanding 2013 convertible securities in an amount of HK$398,156,304 entitling to conversion into 125,088,377 Shares at the conversion price of HK$3.183 per Share and (ii) the outstanding 2015 convertible securities in an amount of HK$33,041,564.40 entitling to conversion into 12,708,294 Shares at the conversion price of HK$2.60 per Share. As at the date of this announcement, Viva China Holdings is owned as to approximately 18.95% by Victory Mind Assets Limited, approximately 24.06% by Lead Ahead Limited and approximately 22.56% by Dragon City Management (PTC) Limited. Mr. Li has personal interest of approximately 0.24% shareholding in Viva China Holdings. Each of Lead Ahead Limited and Dragon City Management (PTC) Limited is owned as to 60% by Mr. Li and
40% by his brother, Mr. Li Chun respectively. Victory Mind Assets Limited is owned as to 57% by Ace Leader Holdings Limited (which is 100% owned by a discretionary trust of which Mr. Li is a settlor).
Mr. Li has entered into a service contract with the Company with a term of three years. He will not receive any director fee but is entitled to participation in the Company's share schemes and other benefits and allowances which are determined with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's performance and the prevailing market condition and are subject to review and revision by the remuneration committee of the Company (the "Remuneration Committee") and the Board from time to time. For the year ended 31 December 2018, Mr. Li received a salary of approximately RMB6,090,000 as the Executive Chairman of the Company.
Mr. Li is the uncle of Mr. Li Qilin (being an executive Director). Save as disclosed above, and other than Mr. Li Chun (brother of Mr. Li), a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) who is deemed to be interested in the securities held by Viva China Holdings as mentioned in item (c) above, Mr. Li does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters concerning Mr. Li that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, nor is there any information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").
Mr. Kosaka Takeshi, aged 48, a Japanese-Chinese whose former Chinese name was Qian Wei (錢煒), graduated from Kwansei Gakuin University in Japan. Prior to joining the Company, he was the chief executive officer of South Korea Uniqlo. Mr. Kosaka joined Fast Retailing Co., Limited ("Fast Retailing") in 1996 and worked in various divisions and Asian regions gaining extensive experience in supply chain, products and merchandising as well as retail management. Fast Retailing is the holding company of Uniqlo and its securities are secondary listed as depositary receipts on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 6288). He served as the vice general manager and the chief operating officer of the PRC Uniqlo in 2001 and 2005 respectively. Mr. Kosaka has over 15 years' experience in the development and management of the PRC market.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Kosaka did not hold directorships in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years nor did he hold any other major appointments or professional qualifications.
The Company and Mr. Kosaka has entered into an employment contract in relation to his appointment as the Joint Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kosaka shall be entitled to receive an annual emolument before tax of approximately RMB10,000,000 and a discretionary bonus to be determined by the Board with reference to the annual performance of the Group. The remuneration package was determined at the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and the then prevailing market conditions.
Mr. Kosaka will enter into a service agreement with the Company for his appointment as an executive Director for a term of three years commencing on 2 September 2019. He will not receive any director fee but is entitled to participation in the Company's share schemes and other benefits and allowances which are determined with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's performance and the prevailing market
condition and are subject to review and revision by the Remuneration Committee and the Board from time to time
Mr. Kosaka will be subject to re-election at the next annual general meeting of the Company and retirement by rotation and re-election at the subsequent annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company and Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Kosaka does not have any interest in the securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Mr. Kosaka does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company.
Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters concerning Mr. Kosaka that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company, nor is there any information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.
The Board extends its warmest welcome to Mr. Kosaka for joining the Company and the Board.
By order of the Board
Li Ning Company Limited
Li Ning
Executive Chairman and
Joint Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 2 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Ning, Mr. Kosaka Takeshi and Mr. Li Qilin. The independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Koo Fook Sun, Louis, Ms. Wang Ya Fei, Dr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny and Mr. Su Jing Shyh, Samuel.
