Li Ning : Next Day Disclosure Return - Changes in issued share capital

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks) Name of listed issuer: Li Ning Company Limited

Stock code: 02331 Date submitted: 28 February 2020

Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange").

Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a).

Description of securities: Ordinary share I. Issued shares as a % of Closing market price % discount/ No. of shares existing number of issued per share of the Issues of shares Issue price per share premium of issue price shares before relevant immediately preceding (Notes 6 and 7) (Notes 1 and 7) to market price share issue business day (Note 7) (Notes 4, 6 and 7) (Note 5) Opening balance as at (Note 2) 2,454,399,615 20 February 2020

(Note 3)

Issue of new shares from 25 February 2020 to 27 February 2020 pursuant to exercise of options under the Share Option Scheme (adopted on 30 May 2014) other than by the director(s) of the Company or its subsidiaries.