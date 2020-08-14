Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd.    980   CNE1000003P2

LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(980)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/13
1.5 HKD   +0.67%
06:58aLIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Announcement notice of board meeting
PU
07/27LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Announcement positive profit alert
PU
03/16LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Announcement notice of board meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lianhua Supermarket : ANNOUNCEMENT NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 06:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00980)

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 28 August

2020 at 9:00 a.m. for the following purposes:

  1. to consider and approve the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020;
  2. to consider and approve the draft announcement for the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 to be published in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;
  3. to consider and approve the profit distribution proposal, and the declaration, recommendation or payment of interim dividends of the Company (if any); and
  4. to transact any other business (if any).

By order of the Board

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd.

Xu Xiao-yi

Joint Company Secretary

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, 14 August 2020

1

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive director:

Xu Tao;

Non-executivedirectors:Ye Yong-ming, Xu Zi-ying, Xu Hong, Zhang Shen- yu, Dong Xiao-chun and Wong Tak Hung;

Independent non-executivedirectors: Xia Da-wei, Lee Kwok Ming, Don, Chen Wei and Zhao Xin-sheng.

2

Disclaimer

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 10:57:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDIN
06:58aLIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Announcement notice of board meeting
PU
07/27LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Announcement positive profit alert
PU
03/16LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Announcement notice of board meeting
PU
02/07LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movem..
PU
01/02LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movem..
PU
2019LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Connected transaction increase of capital contribution of ..
PU
2019LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Connected transaction formation of joint venture
PU
2019LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Announcement resignation and appointment of supervisor
PU
2019LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Announcement continuing connected transactions
PU
2019LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movem..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 25 859 M 3 720 M 3 720 M
Net income 2019 -378 M -54,4 M -54,4 M
Net Debt 2019 3 517 M 506 M 506 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,54x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 505 M 217 M 216 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 35 238
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tao Xu General Manager & Executive Director
Yong Ming Ye Chairman
A Guo Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Song Wang Chief Financial Officer
Tak Hung Wong Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.94%217
WALMART INC.10.95%373 393
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.8.59%37 744
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.46%28 611
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-14.00%22 121
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED20.10%19 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group