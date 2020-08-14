Lianhua Supermarket : ANNOUNCEMENT NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00980)

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 28 August

2020 at 9:00 a.m. for the following purposes:

to consider and approve the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020; to consider and approve the draft announcement for the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 to be published in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; to consider and approve the profit distribution proposal, and the declaration, recommendation or payment of interim dividends of the Company (if any); and to transact any other business (if any).

By order of the Board

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd.

Xu Xiao-yi

Joint Company Secretary

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, 14 August 2020