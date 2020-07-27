Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd.    980   CNE1000003P2

LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(980)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lianhua Supermarket : ANNOUNCEMENT POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 09:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00980)

ANNOUNCEMENT

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board would like to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that the Group's net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is expected to increase by approximately 30% to 50% as compared to the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

This announcement is made by Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

1

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that the Group's net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is expected to increase by approximately 30% to 50% as compared to the six months ended 30 June 2019, mainly due to the increased consumers' demands for livelihood products brought by the outbreak of COVID-19.

This positive profit alert announcement is prepared only based on the information currently available to the Group and a preliminary assessment on the management accounts of the Group by the management of the Company, which has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the interim results announcement of the Company in relation to the Group's results for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which is expected to be published in August 2020. There may be differences between such information and the estimated financial information set out above.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd.

Ye Yong-ming

Chairman of the Board

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, 27 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Director:

Xu Tao;

Non-executive Directors:

Ye Yong-ming, Xu Zi-ying, Xu Hong,

Zhang Shen-yu, Dong Xiao-chun and

Wong Tak Hung;

Independent non-executive Directors:

Xia Da-wei, Lee Kwok Ming, Don,

Chen Wei and Zhao Xin-sheng.

2

Disclaimer

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 13:35:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDIN
09:36aLIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Announcement positive profit alert
PU
03/16LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Announcement notice of board meeting
PU
02/07LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movem..
PU
01/02LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movem..
PU
2019LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Connected transaction increase of capital contribution of ..
PU
2019LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Connected transaction formation of joint venture
PU
2019LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Announcement resignation and appointment of supervisor
PU
2019LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Announcement continuing connected transactions
PU
2019LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movem..
PU
2019LIANHUA SUPERMARKET : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movem..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 25 859 M 3 694 M 3 694 M
Net income 2019 -378 M -54,0 M -54,0 M
Net Debt 2019 3 517 M 502 M 502 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,54x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 418 M 202 M 203 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 35 238
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tao Xu General Manager & Executive Director
Yong Ming Ye Chairman
A Guo Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Song Wang Chief Financial Officer
Tak Hung Wong Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.49%196
WALMART INC.10.43%371 666
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.11.21%38 046
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.19%28 986
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-13.66%21 969
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED10.75%17 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group