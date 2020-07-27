Lianhua Supermarket : ANNOUNCEMENT POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00980)

ANNOUNCEMENT

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board would like to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that the Group's net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is expected to increase by approximately 30% to 50% as compared to the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

