Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. January 2019 Monthly Update
02/16/2019 | 04:43pm EST
BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Below is the January 2019 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG)
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Monthly Update
Ticker: ASG
January, 2019
Investment Approach
Fund Style: All-Cap Growth
Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap)selected and continuously monitored by the Fund’s Investment Advisor.
Investment Managers:
Weatherbie Capital, LLC
Small-Cap Growth
Congress Asset Management Company, LLP
Mid-Cap Growth
Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
Large-Cap Growth
Top 20 Holdings at Month-End
(30.1% of equity portfolio)
1
FirstService Corp.
2.2%
2
Chegg, Inc.
2.1%
3
Wayfair, Inc.
1.8%
4
Insulet Corp.
1.6%
5
Amazon.com, Inc.
1.5%
6
Autodesk, Inc.
1.5%
7
Visa, Inc.
1.5%
8
Stamps.com, Inc.
1.4%
9
Yum! Brands, Inc.
1.4%
10
Alphabet, Inc.
1.4%
11
UnitedHealth Group, Inc.
1.4%
12
Ecolab, Inc.
1.4%
13
Everbridge, Inc.
1.4%
14
Equinix, Inc.
1.4%
15
FleetCor Technologies, Inc.
1.4%
16
Abbott Laboratories
1.4%
17
Paylocity Holding Corp.
1.4%
18
Microsoft Corp.
1.3%
19
Walt Disney Co.
1.3%
20
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
1.3%
Holdings are subject to change.
Monthly Performance
Performance
NAV
Market Price
Discount
Beginning of month value
$4.94
$4.39
-11.1%
Distributions (Ex-Date January 24)
$0.10
$0.10
End of month value
$5.36
$4.95
-7.6%
Performance for month
10.69%
15.03%
Performance year-to-date
10.69%
15.03%
Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)
Total
$199.1
Equities
$198.6
Percent Invested
99.8%
Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*
Information Technology
29.1%
Consumer Discretionary
22.1%
Health Care
17.2%
Industrials
12.0%
Communication Services
4.7%
Consumer Staples
4.3%
Real Estate
3.6%
Financials
3.4%
Materials
3.3%
Energy
0.3%
Total Market Value
100.0%
*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
New Holdings
Holdings Liquidated
Casella Waste Systems, Inc.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc.
The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.
Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions and exercised all primary rights in the Fund’s rights offering. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.
Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.
Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital.The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2019 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end.The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the Fund provides a Section 19(a) notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at that time. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year’s distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.
Contact Info: Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.