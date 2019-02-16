Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. January 2019 Monthly Update

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Below is the January 2019 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG)



Monthly Performance

Performance NAV Market Price Discount

Beginning of month value $4.94 $4.39 -11.1%

Distributions (Ex-Date January 24) $0.10 $0.10

End of month value $5.36 $4.95 -7.6%

Performance for month 10.69% 15.03%

Performance year-to-date 10.69% 15.03%

Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)

Total $199.1

Equities $198.6

Percent Invested 99.8%

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*

Information Technology 29.1%

Consumer Discretionary 22.1%

Health Care 17.2%

Industrials 12.0%

Communication Services 4.7%

Consumer Staples 4.3%

Real Estate 3.6%

Financials 3.4%

Materials 3.3%

Energy 0.3%

Total Market Value 100.0%

*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

New Holdings Holdings Liquidated

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions and exercised all primary rights in the Fund’s rights offering. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.