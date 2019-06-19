Log in
Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. May 2019 Monthly Update

06/19/2019 | 11:28am EDT

BOSTON, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Below is the May 2019 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.
Ticker: ASG
Monthly Update, May, 2019

Investment Approach:
Fund Style: All-Cap Growth
Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund’s Investment Advisor.

 
Investment Managers:
 Weatherbie Capital, LLC 
 Small-Cap Growth 
 Congress Asset Management Company, LLP 
 Mid-Cap Growth 
 Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP 
 Large-Cap Growth 
 
Top 20 Holdings at Month-End
 (30.9% of equity portfolio) 
1HEICO Corp.2.4%
2FirstService Corp.2.2%
3Chegg, Inc.2.0%
4Paylocity Holding Corp.1.7%
5Insulet Corp.1.7%
6Planet Fitness, Inc.1.6%
7Visa, Inc.1.5%
8Microsoft Corp.1.5%
9Yum! Brands, Inc.1.5%
10UnitedHealth Group, Inc.1.4%
11Equinix, Inc.1.4%
12Ecolab, Inc.1.4%
13Walt Disney Co.1.4%
14Everbridge, Inc.1.4%
15Autodesk, Inc.1.4%
16salesforce.com, Inc.1.3%
17Abbott Laboratories1.3%
18Alphabet, Inc.1.3%
19Amazon.com, Inc.1.3%
20Intuit, Inc.1.2%
Holdings are subject to change.
 


Monthly Performance:      
Performance NAV Market Price Discount
Beginning of month value $5.97 $5.74 -3.9%
End of month value $5.69 $5.39 -5.3%
Performance for month -4.69% -6.10%  
Performance year-to-date 19.92% 27.83%  
       


Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)
Total$212.2
Equities$211.3
Percent Invested99.6%
 
Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)* 
Information Technology29.9%
Health Care18.7%
Consumer Discretionary17.8%
Industrials14.6%
Consumer Staples4.4%
Communication Services4.4%
Real Estate3.6%
Materials3.3%
Financials3.0%
Energy0.3%
Total Market Value100.0%
*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
 

New Holdings
HD Supply Holdings, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated
Ulta Beauty, Inc.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

All data is as of May 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted.

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
libinfo@alpsinc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
