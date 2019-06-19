Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. May 2019 Monthly Update
0
06/19/2019 | 11:28am EDT
BOSTON, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Below is the May 2019 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG)
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Ticker: ASG Monthly Update, May, 2019
Investment Approach: Fund Style: All-Cap Growth Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund’s Investment Advisor.
Investment Managers:
Weatherbie Capital, LLC
Small-Cap Growth
Congress Asset Management Company, LLP
Mid-Cap Growth
Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
Large-Cap Growth
Top 20 Holdings at Month-End
(30.9% of equity portfolio)
1
HEICO Corp.
2.4%
2
FirstService Corp.
2.2%
3
Chegg, Inc.
2.0%
4
Paylocity Holding Corp.
1.7%
5
Insulet Corp.
1.7%
6
Planet Fitness, Inc.
1.6%
7
Visa, Inc.
1.5%
8
Microsoft Corp.
1.5%
9
Yum! Brands, Inc.
1.5%
10
UnitedHealth Group, Inc.
1.4%
11
Equinix, Inc.
1.4%
12
Ecolab, Inc.
1.4%
13
Walt Disney Co.
1.4%
14
Everbridge, Inc.
1.4%
15
Autodesk, Inc.
1.4%
16
salesforce.com, Inc.
1.3%
17
Abbott Laboratories
1.3%
18
Alphabet, Inc.
1.3%
19
Amazon.com, Inc.
1.3%
20
Intuit, Inc.
1.2%
Holdings are subject to change.
Monthly Performance:
Performance
NAV
Market Price
Discount
Beginning of month value
$5.97
$5.74
-3.9%
End of month value
$5.69
$5.39
-5.3%
Performance for month
-4.69%
-6.10%
Performance year-to-date
19.92%
27.83%
Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)
Total
$212.2
Equities
$211.3
Percent Invested
99.6%
Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*
Information Technology
29.9%
Health Care
18.7%
Consumer Discretionary
17.8%
Industrials
14.6%
Consumer Staples
4.4%
Communication Services
4.4%
Real Estate
3.6%
Materials
3.3%
Financials
3.0%
Energy
0.3%
Total Market Value
100.0%
*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
New Holdings HD Supply Holdings, Inc.
Holdings Liquidated Ulta Beauty, Inc.
The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.
Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.
Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.
All data is as of May 31, 2019 unless otherwise noted.