Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. : Recommences Rights Offering

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG) (the “Fund”) has announced that it had recommenced its previously announced offering to shareholders of record as of September 17, 2018 of non-transferable rights entitling them to subscribe for one additional share for every three shares held (the “Primary Subscription”), with the right to subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by others in the Primary Subscription. A supplement to its prospectus has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) reflecting the event described below and recommencement of the rights offering. In addition, the Fund has extended the rights offering until October 31, 2018.

The Fund had, as required by the SEC’s registration form, undertaken to suspend the offering until it updated information in the prospectus relating to the offering if, subsequent to September 17, 2018, the effective date of the Fund’s registration statement relating to the offering, the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) declined more than ten percent from its NAV as of September 17, 2018. The NAV of the Fund as of October 11, 2018 was $5.65, representing a decline of 10.2% from its net asset value of $6.29 as of September 17, 2018.

Shareholders are permitted to cancel any exercise of subscription rights they made prior to suspension of the offering on October 11, 2018. Cancellation must be made by written communication to the subscription agent for the rights offering at the address listed in the prospectus referencing the prior subscription request. Cancellation requests by shareholders who exercised their subscription rights through securities brokers must be made to those brokers. All cancellation requests must be received by the Fund prior to the close of business on the revised Expiration Date of the offering, which is October 31, 2018. If a shareholder does not cancel a prior subscription request, the subscription will remain valid and be processed as submitted.

As a result of the extension of the rights offering, the following terms and conditions of the offering also were revised: the Subscription Period (September 21, 2018 to October 31, 2018), the Expiration Date (October 31, 2018), and the Pricing Date (November 1, 2018), subject to the ability of the Fund to further extend the Subscription Period and the related dates as disclosed in the prospectus.

All other terms and conditions have not been changed. In particular, the Estimated Subscription Price applicable to the offering remains at $6.25 and will be collected in full from shareholders or their brokers who submitted subscriptions to the offering. References to the Subscription Price, Estimated Purchase Price and net asset value per share in the October 15, 2018 Supplement to the prospectus only reflect the market impact as of October 11, 2018 on the Fund’s net asset value per share. In addition, the Record Date (September 17, 2018), the aggregate number of shares offered (9,205,421) and the rate (one additional share for each three rights held) also remain unchanged.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy. Investors should read the prospectus and consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing.

The Fund does not continuously issue shares and trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market’s value. The Fund’s shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ASG. ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Fund, a multi-managed, closed-end investment company with more than $163 million in net assets as of October 16, 2018.

Past performance cannot predict future results.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Secondary market support provided to the Fund by ALPS Fund Services, Inc.’s affiliate ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., a FINRA Member. ALPS Fund Services, Inc., ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated entities.

