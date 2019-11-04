Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.    ASG

LIBERTY ALL-STAR GROWTH FUND, INC.

(ASG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Liberty All Star Growth Fund : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 01:24pm EST

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG) has declared a distribution of $0.12 per share payable on January 2, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019 (ex-dividend date of November 14, 2019).  This distribution is in accordance with the Fund's current distribution policy of paying distributions on its shares totaling approximately 8 percent of its net asset value per year, payable in four quarterly installments of 2 percent.  A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital.  The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2019 for tax reporting purposes, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end.

(PRNewsfoto/All-Star Funds)

The distribution will be paid in newly issued shares to all shareholders except those who are not participating in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund's Dividend Reinvestment Plan and who elect to receive the distribution in cash.  Shares will be issued at the lower of the December 13, 2019 net asset value per share or market value per share (but not less than 95% of market value).  The market value of the Fund's shares for this purpose will be the last sales price on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Fund does not continuously issue shares and trades in the secondary market, investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker.  The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value. The Fund's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ASG. ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Fund, a multi-managed, closed-end investment company with more than $223 million in net assets as of November 1, 2019.

Past performance cannot predict future results.
An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.
ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. – FINRA Member Firm

For Information Contact:
Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-growth-fund-inc-declares-distribution-300950912.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY ALL-STAR GROWTH FU
01:24pLIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution
PR
10/16LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. September 2019 Monthly Up..
PR
09/13Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. August 2019 Monthly Update
GL
09/13LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND : Star® Equity Fund August 2019 Monthly Update
AQ
08/14LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND : Star® Equity Fund July 2019 Monthly Update
AQ
08/14Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. July 2019 Monthly Update
GL
07/17LIBERTY ALL STAR EQUITY FUND : Star® Equity Fund June 2019 Monthly Update
AQ
07/17Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. June 2019 Monthly Update
GL
07/15LIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution
BU
06/19Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund May 2019 Monthly Update
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group