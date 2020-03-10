Liberty All Star Growth Fund : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Temporarily Suspends and Recommences Rights Offering

BOSTON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG) (the "Fund") has announced that, as of the close of the market on March 9, 2020, it had temporarily suspended its previously announced offering to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2020 of non-transferable rights entitling them to subscribe for one additional share for every five shares held (the "Primary Subscription"), with the right to subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by others in the Primary Subscription. The Fund expects to file a supplement to its Prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") no later than March 10, 2020 reflecting the event described below and will reinstate the rights offering immediately upon filing of the Prospectus supplement. In addition, the Fund will extend the rights offering until March 27, 2020.

The Fund had, as required by the SEC's registration form, undertaken to suspend the offering until it updated information in the Prospectus relating to the offering if, subsequent to February 7, 2020, the effective date of the Fund's registration statement relating to the offering, the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") declined more than ten percent from its NAV as of February 7, 2020. The NAV of the Fund as of March 9, 2020 was $5.45, representing a decline of 15.2% from its net asset value of $6.43 as of February 7, 2020.

As indicated above, the Fund expects to file a supplement updating information in the Prospectus with the SEC no later than March 10, 2020 and will recommence the rights offering immediately upon filing the Prospectus supplement. The Fund will notify shareholders of this decline by means of the Prospectus supplement and thereby permit shareholders to cancel any exercise of subscription rights they made prior to suspension of the offering on March 9, 2020.

Cancellation must be made by written communication to the subscription agent for the rights offering at the address listed in the Prospectus referencing the prior subscription request. Cancellation requests by shareholders who exercised their subscription rights through securities brokers must be made to those brokers. All cancellation requests must be received by the Fund prior to the close of business on the revised Expiration Date of the offering, which is March 27, 2020. If a shareholder does not cancel a prior subscription request, the subscription will remain valid and be processed as submitted.

As a result of the extension of the rights offering, the following terms and conditions of the offering are being revised: the Subscription Period (February 12, 2020 to March 27, 2020), the Expiration Date (March 27, 2020), and Pricing Date (March 30, 2020). The Fund reserves the right to further extend the Subscription Period and other related dates as described in the Prospectus.

All other terms and conditions of the offering have not been changed, including the Record Date (February 7, 2020), the aggregate number of shares offered (7,603,572) and the rate (one additional share for each five rights held). The Estimated Subscription Price applicable to the offering remains at $6.30 and will be collected in full from shareholders or their brokers who submitted subscriptions to the offering

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy. Investors should read the Prospectus, and consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing.

The Fund does not continuously issue shares and trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value. The Fund's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ASG. ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Fund, a multi-managed, closed-end investment company with more than $208 million in net assets as of March 9, 2020.

Past performance cannot predict future results.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Secondary market support provided to the Fund by ALPS Fund Services, Inc.'s affiliate ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., a FINRA Member. ALPS Fund Services, Inc., ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated entities.

For Information Contact:

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.

1-800-241-1850

www.all-starfunds.com

LAS000963

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-growth-fund-inc-temporarily-suspends-and-recommences-rights-offering-301020785.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.