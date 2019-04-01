Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Braves Group    BATRA

LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP

(BATRA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty Media Corporation : Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regular Cash Dividend Amount on 2.25% Exchangeable Senior Debentures Due 2046

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

Liberty Media Corporation ("Liberty Media" or "Liberty") (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) today announced the payment of a quarterly interest payment to the holders as of March 15, 2019 of its 2.25% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2046 (the "Debentures"). The amount of the quarterly interest payment is $5.625 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures. As of March 31, 2019, the aggregate adjusted principal amount outstanding is approximately $212 million, after giving effect to today’s quarterly interest payment.

Under the Indenture for the Debentures, the original principal amount of the Debentures is reduced in an amount equal to each Extraordinary Additional Distribution that is made to holders of the Debentures. Thereafter, the adjusted principal amount is further reduced on each successive quarterly interest payment date to the extent necessary to cause the quarterly interest payment to represent the payment of an annualized yield of 2.25% of the adjusted principal amount. This latter adjustment, to the extent it is made by reason of a particular Extraordinary Additional Distribution that results in a reduction to the principal amount of the Debentures, takes effect on the second succeeding interest payment date after the payment of that Extraordinary Additional Distribution.

To date, Liberty has made one Extraordinary Additional Distribution to holders of the Debentures. On June 22, 2018, Liberty made an Extraordinary Additional Distribution of $514.1295 per $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures (a “Debenture”), which was attributable to the cash consideration of $53.75 per share paid to former holders of common stock of Time Warner Inc. (“TWX”) on June 15, 2018 in connection with AT&T Inc.’s (“AT&T”) acquisition of TWX (“AT&T/TWX Acquisition”).

Reductions to the principal amount of the Debentures do not affect the amount of the quarterly interest payments received by holders of the Debentures, which will continue to be a rate equal to 2.25% per annum of the original principal amount of the Debentures. Below is a detail of the amount of the quarterly interest payment being made on the Debentures, its allocation between payment of interest and repayment of principal and the revised adjusted principal amount of the Debentures resulting from such payment, per $1,000 original principal amount of the Debentures:

                           

March 31, 2019
Beginning
Adjusted Principal

      Payment       Interest      

Payment of
Principal

     

March 31, 2019 Ending
Adjusted Principal

$480.0703       $5.625       $2.7004       $2.9246       $477.1457
 

Liberty also announced the payment today, to holders of the Debentures as of March 15, 2019, of an excess regular cash dividend amount distribution of $3.1601 per Debenture, which is attributable to the regular quarterly dividends paid by AT&T of $0.51 on February 1, 2019. Payments of additional distributions attributable to regular cash dividends do not result in a reduction to the principal amount of the Debentures.

As a result of the AT&T/TWX Acquisition, the reference shares attributable to each $1,000 original principal of Debentures consist of 13.7452 shares of common stock of AT&T (NYSE: T).

About Liberty Media Corporation

Liberty Media Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses. Those businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group. The businesses and assets attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK) include Liberty Media Corporation's interest in SiriusXM. The businesses and assets attributed to the Braves Group (Nasdaq: BATRA, BATRK) include Liberty Media Corporation's subsidiary Braves Holdings, LLC. The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group (Nasdaq: FWONA, FWONK) consist of all of Liberty Media Corporation's businesses and assets other than those attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM Group and the Braves Group, including its subsidiary Formula 1, its interest in Live Nation Entertainment and minority equity investment in AT&T Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP
04:33pLIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regu..
BU
03/04LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : to Present at Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Tele..
BU
02/28LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial R..
BU
02/05Sources Say Minnesota Twins Owner Joins Group Bidding on Fox Sports Networks ..
DJ
2018LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regu..
BU
2018LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
2018LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regu..
BU
2018LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
2018LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : announces payment of Extraordinary Additional Distri..
BU
2018LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 448 M
EBIT 2019 -42,8 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 372 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 49,6x
EV / Sales 2020 47,7x
Capitalization 21 853 M
Chart LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP
Duration : Period :
Liberty Braves Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target 0,21%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP12.03%21 819
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.26%199 590
COMCAST CORPORATION17.42%180 948
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE14.40%21 853
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP3.75%21 819
CBS CORPORATION8.71%17 729
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About