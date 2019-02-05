Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Braves Group    BATRA

LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP (BATRA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sources Say Minnesota Twins Owner Joins Group Bidding on Fox Sports Networks -Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 03:11pm EST

--Jim Pohlad, the owner of the Minnesota Twins, has joined a group bidding for 21 regional sports networks being sold off by Walt Disney as part of its deal to buy the majority of 21st Century Fox media assets, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing "two people with knowledge of the matter."

--The group includes Platinum Equity LLC and Liberty Media Group, the report said.

--Other bids for the networks have been submitted by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., Apollo Global Management and Major League Baseball, the report said.

--21st Century Fox and News Corp, owner of Dow Jones, publisher of this newswire, share common ownership.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-05/twins-pohlad-is-said-to-join-bidding-for-fox-sports-networks?srnd=premium

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
21ST CENTURY FOX 0.04% 49.1 Delayed Quote.2.74%
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC 0.48% 30.47 Delayed Quote.23.72%
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP 2.32% 28.28 Delayed Quote.10.83%
SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC 0.03% 31.46 Delayed Quote.19.55%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 0.14% 49.3424 Delayed Quote.2.43%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.46% 112.29 Delayed Quote.1.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP
03:11pSources Say Minnesota Twins Owner Joins Group Bidding on Fox Sports Networks ..
DJ
2018LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regu..
BU
2018LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
2018LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Interest Payment and Excess Regu..
BU
2018LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
2018LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : announces payment of Extraordinary Additional Distri..
BU
2018LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
2018LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : to Present at MoffettNathanson Media & Communication..
BU
2018LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial R..
BU
2016LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION : Announces Agreements with Third Party Investors to I..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 442 M
EBIT 2018 -26,1 M
Net income 2018 -30,0 M
Debt 2018 346 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 50,9x
EV / Sales 2019 51,0x
Capitalization 22 152 M
Chart LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP
Duration : Period :
Liberty Braves Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP10.83%22 152
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.96%166 658
COMCAST CORPORATION7.99%166 420
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP11.01%22 152
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE5.18%22 152
CBS CORPORATION13.24%18 528
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.