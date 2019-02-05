Sources Say Minnesota Twins Owner Joins Group Bidding on Fox Sports Networks -Bloomberg

--Jim Pohlad, the owner of the Minnesota Twins, has joined a group bidding for 21 regional sports networks being sold off by Walt Disney as part of its deal to buy the majority of 21st Century Fox media assets, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing "two people with knowledge of the matter."

--The group includes Platinum Equity LLC and Liberty Media Group, the report said.

--Other bids for the networks have been submitted by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., Apollo Global Management and Major League Baseball, the report said.

--21st Century Fox and News Corp, owner of Dow Jones, publisher of this newswire, share common ownership.

