Liberty Broadband : 2019 Investor Day GLIB and LBRD PDF
0
11/21/2019 | 04:57pm EST
and
2019 Investor Day
November 21, 2019
Disclaimers
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Liberty Broadband Corporation, including
statements about business strategies, growth and expansion opportunities, market potential, future financial prospects, Liberty Broadband's investment in Charter Communications and other
matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes in market acceptance of new products or services, competitive issues, regulatory matters, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to Liberty Broadband, general market and economic conditions and changes in law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and Liberty
Broadband expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Liberty Broadband's
expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Liberty Broadband, including its most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information about Liberty Broadband and about the risks and uncertainties related to Liberty Broadband's business which may affect the statements made in this presentation.
This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding GCI Liberty, Inc., including statements about business strategies, growth and expansion opportunities, market potential, future financial performance (including with respect to equity method affiliates), GCI Liberty's investment in Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes in market acceptance of new products or services, competitive issues, regulatory
matters, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to GCI Liberty, general market and economic conditions and changes in law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and GCI Liberty expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in GCI Liberty's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of GCI
Liberty, including its most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information about GCI Liberty and about the risks and uncertainties related to GCI
Liberty's business which may affect the statements made in this presentation.
Non-GAAP Measures
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including adj. EBITDA and adj. EBITDA margin for Charter Communications and adj. OIBDA for GCI. The required definitions and reconciliations can be found at the end of Charter's presentation and the end of GCI's presentation and in its earnings releases available on its website.
Market and Financial Data
Market data provided herein is as of 11/13/2019. Financial data pertaining to GCI Liberty and Liberty Broadband provided herein as reported in our earnings press release dated 11/11/2019 and Forms 10-Q dated 11/12/2019 for the quarter ended 9/30/19. Information regarding Charter Communications is based on most recent publicly available information.
2
"Cable… it's Still the King"
Greg Maffei - President & CEO
The Cable Industry Is Constantly Evolving
…And keep coming…
First cable
delivery of
broadcast TV
Pay TV
channels
networks begin
to emerge…
Cable expands to major metro areas
1948
1960
1970
1980
Fiber rich
Broadband
access in
networks widely
deployed
93% of
57% of TV
homes
homes
subscribe
to cable
Cox becomes
first in US to
offer phone
services over
cable lines
Launch of cable modem
Introduction
of residential
cable
broadband
1990
1996 1997 2000
2012
Today
4
Cable's Most Recent Evolution
As Internet Portion of Charter Revenue Increases…
… Cable Adjusted EBITDA Margin Grows
44%
46%
Over 50% when
37.9%
40%
42%
SMB revenue
37.4%
37%
36.8%
32%
34%
included
36.5%
35.0%
35.0%
34.9%
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
YTD
YTD
5
Gartner Technology Hype Cycle… for 5G
"It's
Autonomous
quantum
vehicles, remote
leap over
surgery! "It's
4G."
"fourth
going to change
everything."
Industrial
Revolution"
6
Technical Challenges of 5G
Short Term
Deployment slow even inhigh-density areas, leading to large gaps in coverage
A few city trial headlines…
"Verizon's 5G Network is Here - If You Can Get a Signal"
"Verizon's 5G Network is Blazing Fast, but it Barely Exists"
Rollouts in NFL stadiums have also been challenged
5G will "be concentrated in parts of the seating areas"
Long Term
Millimeter propagation issues
Easily blocked by buildings, trees, cars, etc.
Extensive small cell deployment required to get closer to consumer devices
Increasing number of devices, higher capacity per device and potential new use cases will place more and more pressure on wireless infrastructure
PC Mag: "Speedy, But Watch Out for That Tree"
In Chicago, one step to the right and 5G signal is lost
7
Will the Returns Justify The Investment?
5G Requires A Lot of Spend
Cost estimates at $275 billion over the next 7 years, in the U.S. alone
Spectrum auctions
Fiber
Physical hardware (and technicians)
Testing and retesting
How Will Wireless Carriers Monetize It?
In recent history of wireless, more usage has not necessarily translated into more revenue
Fixed wireless broadband overbuilds target high density areas which are already adequately served
Idealistic applications (remote surgery) don't necessarily demand mobility and are better served by wired connections
Data Consumption Has Grown Rapidly, But Wireless ARPUs Have Declined
Mb per sub per month
Monthly average
6,400
5,647
revenue per unit
Data Traffic
ARPU
5,600
$80.00
4,800
3,266
4,000
2,888
$70.00
3,200
2,128
2,400
952
1,600
63
109
229
375
802
$60.00
800
0
$50.00
(800)
$53.04
$51.93
$51.39
$51.79
$52.48
$51.28
$49.15
(1,600)
$47.68
$46.45
$46.34
$40.00
(2,400)
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
8
Cable Companies Can Benefit From 5G Rollout
It's not all bad news… 5G will improve the wireless experience and enable new use cases
Faster speeds
Greater capacity
Lower latency
… But cable will continue to be a part of the story
Cable network has infrastructure to provide backhaul, power new radios required by 5G
Equipped to grow own wireless businesses
Able to expandWi-Fi networks in the home, business and public hot-spots
DOCSIS 3.1 will still have speed advantage over 5G
Majority of Mobile Data Traffic Already Offloaded to Wi-Fi or Small-Cell Networks, and Growing with 5G
Exabytes per Month
2022 Projections
200
Offload Traffic from Mobile Devices
100%
150
Cellular Traffic from Mobile Devices
59%
80%
30%
40%
59%
71%
60%
100
40%
70%
50
60%
51%
20%
41%
29%
0
0%
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2G
3G
4G
5G
Mobile Traffic
Offload Traffic
9
GCI Update
Despite regulatory hurdles, team continues to execute on consumer data strategy, while progressing on growth and efficiency initiatives
Strong Consumer Data Revenue Trend
$ in millions
$43
$41
$41
$42
$39
$39
$40
$37
$37
$36
$35
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2017
2018
2019
5 upgradesto consumer products since April 2019
$15 millionannual savings realized through cost efficiency projects and renewed focus on core Alaska business
Optimizing procurement spend
FTE reductions
Closure of Lower 48 time and materials business
Partnership with Ericsson to bring 5Gwireless service to Anchorage
10
Charter Investment Seeing Outstanding Returns Across Liberty Family
Combined Charter ownership at LBRD and GLIB 23.3% equity, 25.01% voting
LBRD Investment to Date
54.1m CHTR shares acquired from May 2013 - May 2016
Total Value:
$26.0b
27% IRR
Total Gain:
$17.9b
Total
Investment:
$8.0b
May '16:
$5.0b
May-Nov '14:
May '13:$0.2b
$2.8b
Investment
Gain
GLIB Investment to Date
5.4m CHTR shares and 42.7m LBRDK shares
Incremental $900m in value if able to collapse 15% discount on LBRDK vs. CHTR
Total Value:
$7.4b
23% IRR
Total Gain:
$3.8b
Total
Investment:
$3.5b
LBRDK:
$2.4b
TWC to CHTR:
$1.1b
May '16 Investment
Gain
11
Liberty Broadband and GCI Liberty Continue to Represent Attractive Avenues to Charter
15% discount to CHTR implied at LBRD
12-15% discount to CHTR implied at GLIB
$71.18
$59 - $74
$480.16
$480.16
$408.98
$406 - $421
CHTR Current Price
LBRD Discount
CHTR Look-Through Price
CHTR Current Price
GLIB Discount
CHTR Look-Through Price
12
TREE Investment Still Growing Strong
•Remains market leader in online shopping for
GCI Liberty TREE Stake Returns
financial products
$ in millions
•
Powerful scale and brand
Total Value:
$1,215m
Diversified revenue streams allow team to weather
individual segment challenges and invest in products
Add'l Shares
for the future
Gain:
•
Another year of record revenue and variable
$128m
43% IRR
marketing margin
Mortgage business stabilized after challenging 2018
Integration of QuoteWizard and ValuePenguin acquisitions leading to standout performance of insurance business
My LendingTree now at 13.2 million users
GCI Liberty stake generating incredible returns
Legacy $17m investment now worth $964m
Legacy Shares
Gain:
$947m
Total
Investment:
$141m
Legacy Shares:
Add'l Shares:
Total Investment:
$124m
$17m
$141m
Investment
Gain
13
Appendix
14
Quick Map of Where GCI Liberty's Assets and Debt Reside
$477m CHTR Exchangeable
$178m Preferred Stock
100%
$325m 6.625% Sr. Notes
GCI LLC
$450m 6.875% Sr. Notes
$825m SCF and other(1)
100%
100%
Ventures Holdco
Broadband Holdco
100%
26%(2)
100%
2%(3)
24%(2)
Note: Debt balances as of 9/30/19.
Senior Credit Facility ("SCF") comprises GCI, LLC's Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan B ($713m total); other includes G CI, LLC's Wells Fargo Note Payable and obligations under capital leases and communication tower obligations ($112m total).
Ownership as of 10/15/19 (Liberty Broadband) and 10/21/19 (TREE).
Based on Charter shares outstanding as of 9/30/19, pro forma for subsequent A/N share sales as of 11/7/19.
$900m
LBRDK
Margin Loan
15
Bright House ("BH") at price of $191.33(1)
•Existing 2.4m TWC shares convertedone-for-oneto Charter shares
Purchased 3.6m shares as part of Charter acquisition of
•
Cable ("TWC") merger at price of $195.70(1)
History of Investments in Charter
Liberty Broadband
May 2013: Initial $2.6b purchase for 24.3m(1)shares at price of $105.62/share(1)
May - Nov 2014: Acquired 1.8m(1)Charter shares
Additional shares purchased plus exercise of 1.1m warrants
Nov 2014: Liberty Broadband spun-off from Liberty Media
May 2016:
Purchased 22.0m shares as part of Charter / Time Warner
GCI Liberty
May 2016:
Liberty Interactive purchased 42.7m LBRDK shares upon closing of Charter / TWC merger at price of $56.23
5.4m existing TWC shares attributed to Liberty Ventures Group exchangedone-for-one into Charter shares
March 2018:GCI Liberty split off from Liberty Interactive
Total: 54.1m Charter shares
Adjusted for the May 2016 reorganization of Charter into New Charter.
16
Reviewing Charter Ownership Considerations
•Liberty Broadband's equity ownership is 21.2% on a fully diluted basis (including the dilutive impact of A/N(1)convertible preferred and partnership units)(2)
•Liberty Broadband voting interest currently 25.01%, including votes from the A/N and GCI Liberty proxies
•Liberty Broadband ownership considerations
•Fully diluted equity ownership capped at greater of (i) 26.00% or (ii) cap on voting interest
•Liberty Broadband's voting interest cap is greater of:
(i) 25.01% (or, if greater, 0.01% above next highest voting %), and
(ii) 23.50% increased 1:1 for each permanent reduction in A/N equity below 15% (subject to max of 35%)(3)
•Liberty Broadband only required to participate in Charter buyback to extent necessary so as not to exceed equity ownership cap
•Liberty Broadband has not participated in Charter buyback to-date
•Liberty Broadband has preemptive rights until May 2021 with respect to capital raising and M&A transactions, and as result of equity award exercise/vesting. Thus far, shares available through preemptive right have not been significant, and Charter share repurchases have exceeded shares issued
•Liberty Broadband has $202m buyback authorization in place (can be applied to A or K shares)
(1) Advance/Newhouse Partnership.
(2) Based on Charter shares outstanding as of 9/30/2019, pro forma for subsequent A/N share sales as of 11/7/19. Dilutive securities as of 12/31/18 per CHTR 2018 10-K.
(3) A/N required to deliver written notice that they will not acquire ownership of additional CHTR shares for one-year following such notice in order for Liberty to get benefit of any
increase to voting cap. A/N has not delivered such notice to-date.
17
Restrictions on Charter Share Sales
Customary restrictions on share sales, transfers or disposals. Liberty Broadband may only transfer shares in the following manner:
Underwritten public offering
Rule 144/144A
Certain block sales (so long as transferee would not own 5% or more of Charter shares after giving effect to transfer)
Sales between Liberty Broadband and A/N (including pursuant to Liberty Broadband's ROFR on A/N sales) at market prices and transfers among A/N affiliated entities and transfers among Liberty Broadband affiliated entities
Transfers approved by majority of unaffiliated directors on Charter Board or unaffiliated stockholders
Sale into tender offer for all Charter equity
Exceptions to transfer restrictions permit Liberty Broadband to:
Engage in certain financing and derivative transactions with respect to Charter shares
Transfer shares in connection with spinoff (along with obligations/benefits under Stockholders Agreement)
18
Corporate Governance
As long as Liberty Broadband's equity or voting interest is 20% or more, entitled to designate three of 13 directors
Currently: Greg Maffei, Balan Nair, Jim Meyer
A/N has right to designate two board seats
Liberty Broadband must vote in favor of management's slate for election of directors so long as Liberty Broadband's designees are included
As long as Liberty Broadband's equity or voting interest is 20% or more, Liberty Broadband has consent rights over:
Incurrence of indebtedness over certain levels
Fundamental changes to business and material investments
As long as Liberty Broadband's equity or voting interest is 20% or more, change of control of Charter requires approval by (i) majority of full Board of Directors and (ii) majority of unaffiliated directors
Liberty Broadband is subject to customary standstill provisions with respect to Charter
19
A/N and GCI Liberty Proxy Considerations
GCI Liberty granted Liberty Broadband5-year irrevocable proxy to vote all of its 5.4m shares of Charter
A/N granted Liberty Broadband5-year irrevocable proxy to vote number of shares necessary to bring Liberty Broadband's voting power to 25.01% (after giving effect to GCI Liberty proxy), subject to cap of 7%
A/N has been selling into Charter buybacks; current diluted ownership approximately 12%
A/N Proxy and GCI Liberty proxy cover election of directors and other routine stockholder matters, but not extraordinary matters (such as vote on Charter change in control transaction)
Subject to certain exceptions, Liberty Broadband has right of first refusal to purchase at market price Charter shares that A/N or GCI Liberty proposes to sell
Such purchases subject to Liberty Broadband not exceeding voting or ownership cap after giving effect to acquisition
Liberty Broadband has not purchased any shares sold by A/Nto-date
A/N and GCI Liberty proxies terminate on first to occur of:
5-yearanniversary of Charter-TWC closing (5/18/2021)
Liberty Broadband becoming required to register as investment company
Liberty Broadband material breach of contract (subject to certain cure rights)
Liberty Broadband Change of Control
Transaction resulting in change in majority of Board members over2-year period or Liberty Broadband stockholders no longer owning at least 50% of equity and voting power of Liberty Broadband or successor entity, excluding (i) acquisition of control by one or more Liberty Broadband persons or (ii) a combination with another entity controlled by a "Liberty Person" (defined in Stockholders Agreement)
As to A/N Proxy only: certain transfers of Charter shares by Liberty Broadband, including if Liberty Broadband's equity interest goes below 17.01%
Slide 5 - CHTR Cable Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding wireless. Pro forma where applicable. See CHTR's public filings for applicable definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
Total equity ownership accounts for dilutive impact of A/N convertible preferred and partnership units. Total voting exclusive to LBRD takes into account GLIB and A/N proxies.
LBRD investment IRR since closing initial purchase of CHTR stock at $105.62/share (also includes impact of ~1.1m warrants) and TWC shares at market value in May 2013, as well as thefollow-on purchases of 897k CHTR shares for $153.52/share in May 2014 and 25.6m CHTR shares for $195.08/share in May 2016. Share prices have been adjusted for the May 2016 reorganization of Charter into New Charter.
GLIB investment IRR CAGR since closing of TWC/CHTR transaction on 5/18/16.
Implied May '16 investment value of Charter at GLIB based on exchanges and repurchases of the 0.75% Exchangeable Debentures (formerly with TWC as one of underlying securities) as well aspass-through cash payment to those Debentures upon closing of the Charter/TWC transaction.
Slide 12
Note: discounts are for illustrative purposes only.
Assumesafter-tax market value of TREE and pre-tax market value of CHTR and LBRDK when calculating look-through of CHTR at GCI Liberty.
Slide 13
Gain and IRR include 643k shares capped at $254/share which underlie sold call option.
IRR since spinoff from IAC on 8/20/08 and includes additional purchases of TREE shares on 6/6/17 and 7/6/18.
This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject
to risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the factors described under "Risk Factors" from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("the "SEC"). Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," "aim," "on track," "target," "opportunity," "tentative," "positioning," "designed," "create," "predict," "project," "initiatives," "seek," "would," "could," "continue," "ongoing," "upside," "increases" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this presentation are set forth in this presentation, in our annual report on Form 10-K, and in other reports or documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, and include, but are not limited to:
our ability to sustain and grow revenues and cash flow from operations by offering video, Internet, voice, mobile, advertising and other services to residential and commercial customers, to adequately meet the customer experience demands in our service areas and to maintain and grow our customer base, particularly in the face of increasingly aggressive competition, the need for innovation and the related expenditures;
the impact of competition from other market participants, including but not limited to incumbent telephone companies, direct broadcast satellite ("DBS") operators, wireless broadband and telephone providers, digital subscriber line ("DSL") providers, fiber to the home providers, video provided over the Internet by (i) market participants that have not historically competed in the multichannel video business, (ii) traditional multichannel video distributors, and (iii) content providers that have historically licensed cable networks to multichannel video distributors, and providers of advertising over the Internet;
our ability to efficiently and effectively integrate acquired operations;
the effects of governmental regulation on our business including costs, disruptions and possible limitations on operating flexibility related to, and our ability to comply with, regulatory conditions applicable to us as a result of the Time Warner Cable Inc. and Bright House Networks, LLC Transactions;
general business conditions, economic uncertainty or downturn, unemployment levels and the level of activity in the housing sector;
our ability to obtain programming at reasonable prices or to raise prices to offset, in whole or in part, the effects of higher programming costs (including retransmission consents);
our ability to develop and deploy new products and technologies including mobile products and any other consumer services and service platforms;
any events that disrupt our networks, information systems or properties and impair our operating activities or our reputation;
the ability to retain and hire key personnel;
the availability and access, in general, of funds to meet our debt obligations prior to or when they become due and to fund our operations and necessary capital expenditures, either through (i) cash on hand, (ii) free cash flow, or (iii) access to the capital or credit markets; and
our ability to comply with all covenants in our indentures and credit facilities, any violation of which, if not cured in a timely manner, could trigger a default of our other obligations undercross-default provisions.
All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We are under no duty or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation.
1
Tom Rutledge
Chairman and CEO, Charter Communications
Charter at a Glance
Unique asset offering superior connectivity services to consumers and businesses
Powerful, bandwidth-rich,two-way network with cost-efficient pathway to expand capacity and throughput
Fully scaled; 51.6 million passings and 29.0 million customer relationships1)
1) As of 9/30/19.
3
Charter at a Glance
Customers1)
In Millions, as of 9/30/19
29.0
26.3
16.2
10.7
Cust. Rel.
Internet
Video
Voice
Multichannel Video Providers3)
Video Customers, In Millions, as of 9/30/2019
21.6 21.4
16.2
12.2
AT&T / DirecTV Comcast
Charter
Dish
LTM Financials and Y/Y Growth2)
In Billions
$43.0
$44.7
3.9%
$16.0
$17.0
6.3%
LTM
LTM
LTM
LTM
3Q18
3Q19
3Q18
3Q19
Cable Revenue
Cable Adjusted EBITDA
Wireline Internet Providers3)
Wireline Internet Customers, In Millions, as of 9/30/2019
28.2 26.3
14.3
7.0
Comcast
Charter
AT&T
Verizon
Includes residential and small and medium business customers.
LTM revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, andyear-over-year growth percentages, exclude mobile and are for the last twelve months ended 9/30/18 and 9/30/19. See notes on slide 11.
3) All customer data is based on respective company reporting methodologies, and includes SMB customers. Dish video customers include both satellite and Sling TV video customers. AT&T / DirecTV video customers include the U.S. total of U-verse, DirecTV satellite and
4
OTT customers reported in the Entertainment Group segment, while wireline Internet customers reflects broadband connections in the Entertainment Group segment only; it excludes Business Solutions, which had 1.3M broadband customers as of 12/31/18.
Key Initiatives: 2016 - 2020
Initiatives
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Integrate corporate teams and corporate systems
Launch of residential and SMB Spectrumpricing & packaging in L-TWC and L-Bright House
Align operating processes, service practices and systems across customer care, billing, field operations, network and IT
Insource field operations & customer operations at L-TWC and
L-Bright House
Complete all-digital in L-TWC and L-Bright House footprints
Launch SpectrumGuide for new connects
Launch DOCSIS 3.1 and Spectrum Internet Gig
Develop and launch Spectrum MobileTM
Expand self-installation program
Launch Advanced In-Home WiFi
HI
5
Accelerating Customer and Free Cash Flow Growth
Customer Relationship1)Growth
Residential + SMB, Year-over-Year Growth
4.2%
4.0%
4.0%
3.8%
3.8%
3.8%
3.6%
3.5%
3.4%
3.3%
3.4%
3.4%
3.2%
3.0%
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Internet Customer1)Growth
Residential + SMB, Year-over-Year Growth
6.0%
5.3%
5.2%
5.3%
5.3%
5.5%
5.4%
5.6%
5.5%
Charter
5.0%
4.5%
4.8%
Cable Industry2)
4.7%
4.7%
4.6%
4.0%
4.6%
4.5%
4.3%
3.5%
3.0%
2.4%
2.6%
2.6%
2.6%
2.5%
2.5%
2.1%
2.5%
Total Industry2)
2.0%
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
LTM Cable Free Cash Flow3)Growth
LTM Cable Free Cash Flow3)Per Share4)Growth
Year-over-Year Growth
120%
81%
80%
56%
40%
27%
0%
-47%
-41%
-32%
-40%
-80%
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Year-over-Year Growth
120%
93%
80%
68%
40%
40%
0%
-25%
-42%
-34%
-40%
-80%
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Includes residential and small and medium business customers.
SNL Kagan estimates.
3) Cable free cash flow excludes the impact of mobile free cash flow. See notes on slide 11.
6
4) The share count used for calculating cable free cash flow per share is a five-point arithmetic average of the fully diluted shares outstanding on an as-converted/as-exchanged basis for the LTM period.
Charter Cable Adj. EBITDA & Cable Capital Expenditures (Quarterly)
$ In Millions
4,500
$4,231
4,000
3,500
3,000
$2,680
$1,888
2,500
2,000
1,500
$1,551
1,000
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
Cable Adj. EBITDA1)
Cable Adj. EBITDA Less Cable Capital Expenditures
Cable Capital
Expenditures1)
Note: Cable Adjusted EBITDA and Cable Capital Expenditures exclude mobile adjusted EBITDA and mobile capital expenditures, respectively. 1) See notes on slide 11.
7
Product Innovation Remains in Focus
Internet
Spectrum Internet minimum speed upgrades
Spectrum Internet Ultra (400 Mbps) and Spectrum Internet Gig
AdvancedIn-Home WiFi
Testing Fixed Wireless Access for rural broadband serviceability
Launched Residential in Sept. '18 and SMB in Oct. '19
"By the Gig" ($14/GB) and Unlimited ($45 per line)
"Bring Your Own Device"
Testing dual SIM technology with CBRS spectrum for MVNO offload
TV
Spectrum Choice, Stream & Essentials
Spectrum TV App
Spectrum Guide
World Box
All copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
8
Integrated Operating, Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation Strategy
Unique asset with superior network infrastructure and long runway for growth
High-capacitytwo-way network delivering superior connectivity and data-rich wireline and wireless products, with large opportunity for residential and commercial customer growth
Only scaled,publicly-tradedpure-play cable operator in US
Extendindustry-leading customer and revenue growth to larger set of underpenetrated assets
Realize operational cost efficiencies by improving products and service, and reducing transactions
Additional operating and capital efficiency from larger base of customers on fixed network
Cable offers best connectivity on growing set of services
Internet penetration low relative to current and future wireline/wireless capabilities of fully deployed network
Traditional video market in transition, but transition manageable even if video units decline
Competitive bundled video offering remains central tolong-term connectivity strategy
Large opportunity to use existing wireless infrastructure with attractive MVNO andcapital-light entry into mobile to drive growth of core cable business and future option value
Operating, balance sheet & capital allocation strategy generates significant FCF per share
High growth cable company with declining cable capital intensity
Tax assets shield cash taxes until at least 2021, driving Adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow conversion
Together with prudent leverage, innovative capital structure, andROI-based capital allocation, drives levered equity returns
9
Liberty Broadband Investor Meeting
November 21, 2019
Appendix
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics & Additional Information
We use certain measures that are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") to evaluate various aspects of our business. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. These terms, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are reconciled to net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities, respectively, in the appendix of this presentation.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Charter shareholders plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, (gain) loss on financial instruments, net, other pension (benefits) costs, other (income) expense, net and other operating (income) expenses, such as special charges and (gain) loss on sale or retirement of assets. As such, it eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our businesses as well as other non-cash or special items, and is unaffected by our capital structure or investment activities. However, this measure is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues and our cash cost of financing. These costs are evaluated through other financial measures.
Free cash flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities, less capital expenditures and changes in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures.
Management and Charter's board of directors use Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to assess Charter's performance and its ability to service its debt, fund operations and make additional investments with internally generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally correlates to the leverage ratio calculation under our credit facilities or outstanding notes to determine compliance with the covenants contained in the facilities and notes (all such documents have been previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")). For the purpose of calculating compliance with leverage covenants, we use Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, excluding certain expenses paid by our operating subsidiaries to other Charter entities. Our debt covenants refer to these expenses as management fees, which were $317 million and $916 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, and $278 million and $816 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.
Cable Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less mobile revenues plus mobile operating costs and expenses. Cable free cash flow is defined as free cash flow plus mobile net cash outflows from operating activities and mobile capital expenditures. Management and Charter's board of directors use cable Adjusted EBITDA and cable free cash flow to provide management and investors a more meaningful year over year perspective on the financial and operational performance and trends of our core cable business without the impact of the revenue, costs and capital expenditures in the initial funding period to grow a new product line as well as the negative working capital impacts from the timing of device-related cash flows when we provide the handset or tablet to customers pursuant to equipment installment plans.
For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, cable Adjusted EBITDA, mobile Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and cable free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see slides 12, 13 and 14.
Customer relationships include the number of customers that receive one or more levels of service, encompassing video, Internet and voice services, without regard to which service(s) such customers receive. Customers who reside in residential multiple dwelling units ("MDUs") and that are billed under bulk contracts are counted based on the number of billed units within each bulk MDU. Total customer relationships exclude enterprise customer relationships and mobile-only customer relationships.
12
GAAP Reconciliations
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)
Last Twelve Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Net income attributable to Charter shareholders
$
1,250
$
10,487
Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
280
276
Interest expense, net
3,743
3,470
Income tax (benefit) expense
331
(9,008)
Depreciation and amortization
9,999
10,526
Stock compensation expense
310
276
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
5
Gain on financial instruments, net
226
(84)
Other pension (benefits) costs
28
(239)
Other, net
323
167
Adjusted EBITDA1)
16,490
15,876
Less: Mobile revenue1)
(579)
(17)
Plus: Mobile costs and expenses 1)
1,085
135
Cable Adjusted EBITDA1)
$
16,996
$
15,994
The above schedule is presented in order to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with Section 401(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.
1) See notes on slide 11.
13
GAAP Reconciliations
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)
Last Twelve Months Ended
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
Mar. 31
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
Mar. 31
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
2017
2017
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
Net cash flows from operating activities
$
11,815
$
11,922
$
11,954
$
11,810
$
11,961
$
11,857
$
11,767
$
11,754
$
11,419
$
11,558
Less:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(7,339)
(7,984)
(8,681)
(9,309)
(9,552)
(9,277)
(9,125)
(8,607)
(7,813)
(7,346)
Change in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures
662
793
820
405
157
(76)
(470)
(281)
(432)
(299)
Free cash flow1)
5,138
4,731
4,093
2,906
2,566
2,504
2,172
2,866
3,174
3,913
Plus:
Mobile net cash outflows from operating activities 1)
-
-
-
8
71
154
352
547
688
761
Purchases of mobile property, plant and equipment1)
-
-
-
17
70
136
242
313
353
387
Cable free cash flow1)
$
5,138
$
4,731
$
4,093
$
2,931
$
2,707
$
2,794
$
2,766
$
3,726
$
4,215
$
5,061
The above schedule is presented in order to reconcile Cable Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with Section 401(b) of the Sarbanes- Oxley Act.
1) See notes on slide 11.
14
GAAP Reconciliations
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS)
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
Mar. 31
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
Mar. 31
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
Mar. 31
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
2016
2016
2017
2017
2017
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
Net income attributable to Charter shareholders
$
189
$
454
$
155
$
139
$
48
$
9,553
$
168
$
273
$
493
$
296
$
253
$
314
$
387
Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
61
115
56
56
44
64
55
66
91
64
64
72
80
Interest expense, net
724
728
713
749
788
840
851
878
901
910
925
945
963
Income tax (benefit) expense
16
210
25
48
26
(9,186)
28
41
109
2
119
84
126
Depreciation and amortization
2,437
2,495
2,550
2,595
2,701
2,742
2,710
2,592
2,482
2,534
2,550
2,500
2,415
Stock compensation expense
81
76
69
65
64
63
72
70
71
72
85
82
71
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
1
34
1
-
5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on financial instruments, net
(71)
(73)
(38)
70
(17)
(84)
(63)
75
(12)
110
(37)
119
34
Other pension (benefits) costs
(13)
(366)
(13)
(13)
17
8
(20)
(20)
(207)
55
(9)
(9)
(9)
Other, net
212
213
103
137
148
(24)
92
76
23
121
105
78
19
Adjusted EBITDA1)
3,636
3,853
3,654
3,847
3,819
3,981
3,893
4,051
3,951
4,164
4,055
4,185
4,086
Less: Mobile revenue1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(17)
(89)
(140)
(158)
(192)
Plus: Mobile costs and expenses 1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
33
94
211
260
277
337
Cable Adjusted EBITDA1)
3,636
3,853
3,654
3,847
3,819
3,981
3,901
4,084
4,028
4,286
4,175
4,304
4,231
Total capital expenditures
1,748
1,888
1,555
2,148
2,393
2,585
2,183
2,391
2,118
2,433
1,665
1,597
1,651
Less: Mobile capital expenditures
-
-
-
-
-
-
(17)
(53)
(66)
(106)
(88)
(93)
(100)
Cable capital expenditures
1,748
1,888
1,555
2,148
2,393
2,585
2,166
2,338
2,052
2,327
1,577
1,504
1,551
Cable Adjusted EBITDA less cable capital expenditures
1,888
1,965
2,099
1,699
1,426
1,396
1,735
1,746
1,976
1,959
2,598
2,800
2,680
The above schedule is presented in order to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with Section 401(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.
1) See notes on slide 11.
15
1
•665,000 sq. miles
•1/5 of total U.S. area
740,000 residents
•0.2% percent of total U.S. population
3
GCI owns and operates the most advanced network in Alaska
Our network is secure, resilient, and vast
We push the limits of what is possible
4
Largest communication company in Alaska
Essential service
Modern networks - one GIG data, 5G wireless
Bundled products
Consolidated network for efficiency
5
FIBER OPTIC CABLE
MICROWAVE
SATELLITE
MOBILE WIRELESS
HYBRID FIBER/COAX
6
7
Last link between the network and the consumer
All devices beyond the wireless access point (WAP) will be wireless
Nodes within several hundred feet of each device
Vastly more speed and more capacity than exist today
Requires much more spectrum and backhaul
Integrating HFC backhaul and 5G for seamless
experience at low capital cost
8
Opportunities and Challenges
Primary service provider for rural Alaska schools, health care facilities, consumers
Strong demand in rural Alaska for both high speed data and wireless
FCC challenges to rural support mechanisms
Investment requires stable Universal Service Fund support structure
9
Focus on Alaska
Eliminated Lower 48 activities
Launched 5G5-band wireless project
Investing to support key enterprise customers
Oil industry on the North Slope
Focus on effectiveness & efficiency
Streamlined organization
Expenses down - FTEs down more than 5%
New and revised products launched with new billing system
Increased ARPU and new product revenue
streams
10
Q3 results showed signs of stabilization, beginning to see benefits of efficiencies and new products introduced earlier in the year
Consumer wireless revenues also benefitted from lapping billing system conversion inQ3-18
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
(thousands)
$86
$216
$221
$81
$68
$72
124.1
124.6
Q3-18
Q3-19
Q3-18
Q3-19
Q3-18
Q3-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q3-18 results pro forma as shown in GCI Liberty's financial statements.
11
($ in thousands)
Pro forma
Q3-19
Q3-18
Operating income
$4,643
$3,663
Depreciation and amortization
$62,081
$65,762
Share-based compensation
$1,667
$4,017
Insurance proceeds and restructuring, net
---
($1,482)
Adjusted OIBDA
$68,391
$71,960
13
Liberty Investor Day
Doug Lebda, Chairman & CEO
Forward Looking Statements
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on the Company's current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in the presentation. You should consider the risks in the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements". You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented herein and we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and the ratios based on these financial measures. We present non-GAAP measures herein because our management believes that such information provides useful information about our operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures.
Industry Data
This presentation also contains industry data, forecasts and other information that we obtained from industry publications and surveys, public filings and internal company sources. Statements as to our ranking, market position and market estimates are based on independent industry publications, government publications, third-party forecasts and management's estimates and assumptions about our markets and our internal research. While we are not aware of any misstatements regarding our market, industry or similar data presented herein, such data involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors.
2
Leading Online Financial Marketplace
An Online Marketplace Enabling Consumers and Providers to Shop for Each Other
Free Credit Scores
Tools & Resources
Ratings & Reviews
Small
Business
P2P
Lenders
Borrowers
Access to
Multiple
Offers
Efficient
Customer
Acquisition
at Scale
Highly Targeted,
Predictable Volume
Clicks, Calls and
Data Referrals
Real-Time
Reporting & Analytics
Mortgage Lenders
Lenders
Auto
Insurance Lenders
Carriers
Retail
Banks
Credit Card Student
Issuers Loan
Lenders
Institutions Financial
3
A Brand Built Over 20 Years
1996
2000
2003
2008
2012
2013-2017
Today
Tomorrow
Founded
IPO
Expanded
Leading
Strengthening
Spun
Exited
the Platform
Sale
Online
out from
Mortgage
Non-
▪
More Options
to
Marketplace
Origination
Mortgage
IAC
IAC
for Loans
▪
More Intelligence
Business
Offerings
▪
Better Experience
Liberty received ~30% ownership interest
in TREE
4
4
Strategic Diversification: A Competitive Advantage
Revenue
($ in millions)
$300
$275
$250
$225
FY '13
89%
Q3 '19
23%24% 20%
14% 24%
18%
Acquired
Mortgage
Acquired
Insurance
Acquired
Card
Personal Loan
Acquired
Other
Acquired
Acquired
$200
$175
$150
$125
$100
Launched
Re-Launched
Re-Launched
Launched
My
PersonalLendingTree
Loans
Launched
Launched
Student
Loans Business
Loans
Acquired
Acquired
Acquired
$75
$50
$25
Reverse
Mortgage
Credit Cards
$0
Q1'13
Q2'13
Q3'13
Q4'13
Q1'14
Q2'14
Q3'14
Q4'14
Q1'15
Q2'15
Q3'15
Q4'15
Q1'16
Q2'16
Q3'16
Q4'16
Q1'17
Q2'17
Q3'17
Q4'17
Q1'18
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
5
Mortgage
Non-Mortgage
5
Advantage Comes in Many Forms
Organic and acquired
Weathering
Surrounding consumers with
category expansion
tough macro
choice, education, & support
2013 -------- 2017
2018
2019 & Beyond
Diversification as a
Diversification as a
Diversification as an
growth engine
Financial Advantage
Operational Advantage
6
Evolving the Model Through My LendingTree
From the Old Transaction Model…
…To the New Relationship Model
Periodic, mortgage-centric transactions
Recurring, highly diversified transactions
Building Strong, Recurring User Engagement
7
Driving Engagement by Promoting Financial Wellness
Total
Quarterly
Revenue
Users1
Active Users1
Contribution1
13+ MILLION
+56% YoY
+40% YoY
Dashboard
Financial
Future
Credit Score
Cash Flow
Details
Product Breadth & Smart Alerts
Driving Customer Retention
Delivering Engaging Consumer Experiences
Proactive Savings Recommendations Through Rich Data & Analytics
Providing Leverage to Paid Marketing
1) As of third quarter 2019
8
Providing Support Throughout the Financial Journey
10-07-18
668
07-04-18
728
MORTGAGE
AUTO
LEAD
RE-ENGAGE
MONITOR
LEAD
UTILIZATION
EMAIL
ALERT
ALERT
2 Logins
08-26-18
Michael
06-26-18
MONITOR
05-08-18
ALERT
HOME
clicked in-app
08-31-18
MORTGAGE
11-08-17
07-04-18
savings alert
EQUITY
SHOPPER
PERSONAL
MY LT
LEAD
SIGNUP
SCORE
UPDATESCORE
UPDATE
07-04-18
08-04-18
Building Trust And Creating Value
9
Robust Growth & Attractive Financial Profile
Revenue
($ in millions)
$1,200
$1,000
$1,100
$800
$764.9
to
$600
$617.7
$1,115
$400
$384.4
$254.2
$167.4
$200
$-
2019 (1)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Growth Rate (%)
20%
52%
51%
61%
24%
~45%
Variable Marketing Margin(4)
($ in millions)
80%
$400
$395
70%
$340
to
60%
$286.1
$280
$405
39%
50%
37%
37%
37%
$220
$207.0
40%
36% (2)
30%
$160
$141.2
34%
20%
$100
$65.2
$95.0
10%
$40
0%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
(1)
Growth Rate (%)
11%
46%
49%
47%
38%
~40%
Adjusted EBITDA
($ in millions)
$200
$197
25%
✓
20%
to
23%
$150
19%
21%
$205
18%
$153.5
19%
✓
$100
16%
$115.1
17%
$69.8
18%
(3)
13%
15%
$50
$40.8
13%
$21.8
11%
$-
9%
✓
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
(1)
GrowthRate (%)
17%
87%
71%
65%
33%
~30%
Highlights
Highly diversified revenue streams
Flexible model enables long term orientation while delivering near term profitability
My LendingTree & cross-platform synergies drive structural margin improvement over time
1)
Reflects midpoint of company guidance as of 10/30/19 Earnings Release
2)
Calculated off of the midpoint of company VMM and Revenue guidance
10
3)
Calculated off of the midpoint of company EBITDA and Revenue guidance
4)
Variable Marketing Margin is a measure of the efficiency of the Company's operating model, measuring revenue after subtracting variable marketing and advertising costs that directly influence revenue
Massive Market Opportunity
~3%
Est. share of defined TAM
~31%
Est. share of "core market"
Core market is growing &
we're taking share
Adjacent
Opportunities
Defined
Addressable
Market
Served
Market
Core
$$
Non-bank lenders & brokers
~$29B(1)
US Financial Services &
Insurance ad spend
~15.3B(2)
US Financial Services &
Insurance online ad spend
~$3.3B+(3)
Comparison shopping sites
$1.1B(4)
TREE Revenue
1) The Financial Brand and Aite Group, "2015 State of Bank & Credit Union Marketing" as cited in Aite Group blog post, Jan 28, 2015; Wall Street research and internal estimates
2) eMarketer, "Retail Dominates Digital Ad Spending in the US" June 2018
3) Mortgage Brokers Association, Wall Street research, Wall Street Journal, Department of Education, Federal Reserve, Scotsman Guide, RealtyTrac, Booz & Co., company filings, internal estimates
4) Reflects mid-point of FY19 revenue guidance provided 10/30/19
Note:11Financial Services segment includes; Banks, Credit Unions and Insurance Carriers
11
Key Investment Highlights
Diversified Market Leader in Online Shopping for Financial Products
Leading Brand Creates Sustainable Moat
Massive Industry Shift to Online
Robust Growth & Profitability; Disciplined Capital Allocation
Proven Leadership with Established Track Record
12
Non-GAAP Variable Marketing Margin Reconciliation
Year Ended December 31,
2019
(Amounts in millions)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Q1
Q2
Q3
Variable Marketing Margin
$
65.2
$
95.0
$
141.2
$
207.0
$
286.1
$
92.5
$
93.8
$
115.6
Adjustments:
Cost of revenue
(7.9)
(9.4)
(13.8)
(17.2)
(36.4)
(17.7)
(16.3)
(17.7)
Cost of advertising re-sold to third parties (1)
-
-
-
-
8.8
7.3
5.1
5.8
Non-variable selling and marketing expense (2)
(10.5)
(13.6)
(17.9)
(22.0)
(30.3)
(12.3)
(12.1)
(11.6)
General and administrative expense
(25.9)
(30.0)
(37.2)
(71.5)
(101.2)
(31.1)
(27.9)
(30.3)
Product development
(7.5)
(10.5)
(13.8)
(17.9)
(27.0)
(10.2)
(10.1)
(10.2)
Depreciation
(3.2)
(3.0)
(4.9)
(7.1)
(7.4)
(2.5)
(2.6)
(2.7)
Amortization of intangibles
(0.1)
(0.1)
(1.2)
(13.0)
(23.5)
(13.4)
(14.3)
(13.8)
Contingent consideration
-
-
-
(23.9)
(10.8)
(14.6)
(2.8)
(3.8)
Restructuring and severance
(0.4)
(0.4)
(0.1)
(0.4)
(2.4)
(0.0)
(0.4)
(0.2)
Litigation settlements and contingencies (3)
(10.6)
0.6
(0.1)
(0.7)
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.1
Other Income/(Expense)
-
-
0.0
(0.4)
(0.0)
0.0
(0.0)
0.0
Interest expense
(0.0)
(0.2)
(0.6)
(7.0)
(12.4)
(5.5)
(5.1)
(4.8)
Income tax (expense) benefit
0.5
23.0
(20.4)
(6.3)
65.6
7.8
5.7
(1.9)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(0.5)
$
51.3
$
31.2
$
19.4
$
109.3
$
0.5
$
13.0
$
24.5
Represents the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for advertisingre-sold to third parties. Excludes overhead, fixed costs, and personnel-related expenses
Represents the portion of selling and marketing expense not attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses. Includes overhead, fixed costs andpersonnel-related expenses.
Includes legal fees for certain parent litigation
14
14
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Year Ended December 31,
2019
(Amounts in millions)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Q1
Q2
Q3
Adjusted EBITDA
21.8
40.8
69.8
115.1
153.5
43.0
46.3
63.0
Adjustments:
Depreciation
(3.2)
(3.0)
(4.9)
(7.1)
(7.4)
(2.5)
(2.6)
(2.7)
Amortization of intangibles
(0.1)
(0.1)
(1.2)
(13.0)
(23.5)
(13.4)
(14.3)
(13.8)
Interest expense
(0.0)
(0.2)
(0.6)
(7.0)
(12.4)
(5.5)
(5.1)
(4.8)
Income tax (expense) benefit
0.5
23.0
(20.4)
(6.3)
65.6
7.7
5.7
(1.9)
Impairment of long-lived assets
(0.8)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Charitable contribution
0.0
0.0
0.0
(10.0)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Non-cash compensation
(7.3)
(8.4)
(9.6)
(23.4)
(44.4)
(14.1)
(16.0)
(10.8)
Loss on disposal of assets
(0.3)
(0.7)
(0.6)
(0.8)
(2.2)
(0.2)
2.2
(0.6)
Change in fair value of contingent considerations
0.0
0.0
0.0
(23.9)
(10.8)
(14.6)
(2.8)
(3.8)
Estimated settlement for unclaimed property
0.0
(0.1)
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Acquisition expense
(0.1)
(0.1)
(1.0)
(1.6)
(6.3)
(0.1)
(0.0)
(0.0)
Restructuring and severance
(0.4)
(0.4)
(0.1)
(0.4)
(2.4)
(0.0)
(0.4)
(0.2)
Litigation settlements and contingencies (1)
(10.6)
0.6
(0.1)
(0.7)
0.2
0.2
(0.0)
0.1
Rental amortization of intangibles and depreciation
0.0
0.0
0.0
(1.5)
(0.6)
0.0
0.0
0.0
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
(0.5)
$
51.3
$
31.2
$
19.4
$
109.3
$
0.5
$
13.0
$
24.5
1) Includes legal fees for certain parent litigation
Liberty Broadband Corporation published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 21:56:03 UTC