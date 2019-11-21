Liberty Broadband : 2019 Investor Day GLIB and LBRD PDF 0 11/21/2019 | 04:57pm EST Send by mail :

These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes in market acceptance of new products or services, competitive issues, regulatory matters, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to Liberty Broadband, general market and economic conditions and changes in law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and Liberty Broadband expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Liberty Broadband's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Liberty Broadband, including its most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information about Liberty Broadband and about the risks and uncertainties related to Liberty Broadband's business which may affect the statements made in this presentation. This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding GCI Liberty, Inc., including statements about business strategies, growth and expansion opportunities, market potential, future financial performance (including with respect to equity method affiliates), GCI Liberty's investment in Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes in market acceptance of new products or services, competitive issues, regulatory matters, continued access to capital on terms acceptable to GCI Liberty, general market and economic conditions and changes in law. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and GCI Liberty expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in GCI Liberty's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of GCI Liberty, including its most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information about GCI Liberty and about the risks and uncertainties related to GCI Liberty's business which may affect the statements made in this presentation. Non-GAAP Measures This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including adj. EBITDA and adj. EBITDA margin for Charter Communications and adj. OIBDA for GCI. The required definitions and reconciliations can be found at the end of Charter's presentation and the end of GCI's presentation and in its earnings releases available on its website. Market and Financial Data Market data provided herein is as of 11/13/2019. Financial data pertaining to GCI Liberty and Liberty Broadband provided herein as reported in our earnings press release dated 11/11/2019 and Forms 10-Q dated 11/12/2019 for the quarter ended 9/30/19. Information regarding Charter Communications is based on most recent publicly available information. 2 "Cable… it's Still the King" Greg Maffei - President & CEO The Cable Industry Is Constantly Evolving …And keep coming… First cable delivery of broadcast TV Pay TV channels networks begin to emerge… Cable expands to major metro areas 1948 1960 1970 1980 Fiber rich Broadband access in networks widely deployed 93% of 57% of TV homes homes subscribe to cable Cox becomes first in US to offer phone services over cable lines Launch of cable modem Introduction of residential cable broadband 1990 1996 1997 2000 2012 Today 4 Cable's Most Recent Evolution As Internet Portion of Charter Revenue Increases… … Cable Adjusted EBITDA Margin Grows 44% 46% Over 50% when 37.9% 40% 42% SMB revenue 37.4% 37% 36.8% 32% 34% included 36.5% 35.0% 35.0% 34.9% 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD YTD 5 Gartner Technology Hype Cycle… for 5G "It's Autonomous quantum vehicles, remote leap over surgery! "It's 4G." "fourth going to change everything." Industrial Revolution" 6 Technical Challenges of 5G Short Term Deployment slow even in high-density areas, leading to large gaps in coverage

high-density areas, leading to large gaps in coverage A few city trial headlines… "Verizon's 5G Network is Here - If You Can Get a Signal" "Verizon's 5G Network is Blazing Fast, but it Barely Exists" Rollouts in NFL stadiums have also been challenged 5G will "be concentrated in parts of the seating areas"

Long Term Millimeter propagation issues

Easily blocked by buildings, trees, cars, etc. Extensive small cell deployment required to get closer to consumer devices

Increasing number of devices, higher capacity per device and potential new use cases will place more and more pressure on wireless infrastructure PC Mag: "Speedy, But Watch Out for That Tree" In Chicago, one step to the right and 5G signal is lost 7 Will the Returns Justify The Investment? 5G Requires A Lot of Spend Cost estimates at $275 billion over the next 7 years, in the U.S. alone

Spectrum auctions Fiber Physical hardware (and technicians) Testing and retesting

How Will Wireless Carriers Monetize It? In recent history of wireless, more usage has not necessarily translated into more revenue

Fixed wireless broadband overbuilds target high density areas which are already adequately served

Idealistic applications (remote surgery) don't necessarily demand mobility and are better served by wired connections Data Consumption Has Grown Rapidly, But Wireless ARPUs Have Declined Mb per sub per month Monthly average 6,400 5,647 revenue per unit Data Traffic ARPU 5,600 $80.00 4,800 3,266 4,000 2,888 $70.00 3,200 2,128 2,400 952 1,600 63 109 229 375 802 $60.00 800 0 $50.00 (800) $53.04 $51.93 $51.39 $51.79 $52.48 $51.28 $49.15 (1,600) $47.68 $46.45 $46.34 $40.00 (2,400) 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 8 Cable Companies Can Benefit From 5G Rollout It's not all bad news… 5G will improve the wireless experience and enable new use cases Faster speeds

Greater capacity

Lower latency … But cable will continue to be a part of the story Cable network has infrastructure to provide backhaul, power new radios required by 5G

Equipped to grow own wireless businesses

Able to expand Wi-Fi networks in the home, business and public hot-spots

Wi-Fi networks in the home, business and public hot-spots DOCSIS 3.1 will still have speed advantage over 5G Majority of Mobile Data Traffic Already Offloaded to Wi-Fi or Small-Cell Networks, and Growing with 5G Exabytes per Month 2022 Projections 200 Offload Traffic from Mobile Devices 100% 150 Cellular Traffic from Mobile Devices 59% 80% 30% 40% 59% 71% 60% 100 40% 70% 50 60% 51% 20% 41% 29% 0 0% 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2G 3G 4G 5G Mobile Traffic Offload Traffic 9 GCI Update Despite regulatory hurdles, team continues to execute on consumer data strategy, while progressing on growth and efficiency initiatives Strong Consumer Data Revenue Trend $ in millions $43 $41 $41 $42 $39 $39 $40 $37 $37 $36 $35 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2017 2018 2019 5 upgradesto consumer products since April 2019 $15 millionannual savings realized through cost efficiency projects and renewed focus on core Alaska business Optimizing procurement spend

FTE reductions

Closure of Lower 48 time and materials business Partnership with Ericsson to bring 5Gwireless service to Anchorage 10 Charter Investment Seeing Outstanding Returns Across Liberty Family Combined Charter ownership at LBRD and GLIB 23.3% equity, 25.01% voting LBRD Investment to Date 54.1m CHTR shares acquired from May 2013 - May 2016 Total Value: $26.0b 27% IRR Total Gain: $17.9b Total Investment: $8.0b May '16: $5.0b May-Nov '14: May '13:$0.2b $2.8b Investment Gain GLIB Investment to Date 5.4m CHTR shares and 42.7m LBRDK shares

Incremental $900m in value if able to collapse 15% discount on LBRDK vs. CHTR Total Value: $7.4b 23% IRR Total Gain: $3.8b Total Investment: $3.5b LBRDK: $2.4b TWC to CHTR: $1.1b May '16 Investment Gain 11 Liberty Broadband and GCI Liberty Continue to Represent Attractive Avenues to Charter 15% discount to CHTR implied at LBRD 12-15% discount to CHTR implied at GLIB $71.18 $59 - $74 $480.16 $480.16 $408.98 $406 - $421 CHTR Current Price LBRD Discount CHTR Look-Through Price CHTR Current Price GLIB Discount CHTR Look-Through Price 12 TREE Investment Still Growing Strong •Remains market leader in online shopping for GCI Liberty TREE Stake Returns financial products $ in millions • Powerful scale and brand Total Value: $1,215m Diversified revenue streams allow team to weather individual segment challenges and invest in products Add'l Shares for the future Gain: • Another year of record revenue and variable $128m 43% IRR marketing margin Mortgage business stabilized after challenging 2018 Integration of QuoteWizard and ValuePenguin acquisitions leading to standout performance of insurance business

My LendingTree now at 13.2 million users

GCI Liberty stake generating incredible returns

Legacy $17m investment now worth $964m

Legacy Shares Gain: $947m Total Investment: $141m Legacy Shares: Add'l Shares: Total Investment: $124m $17m $141m Investment Gain 13 Appendix 14 Quick Map of Where GCI Liberty's Assets and Debt Reside $477m CHTR Exchangeable $178m Preferred Stock 100% $325m 6.625% Sr. Notes GCI LLC $450m 6.875% Sr. Notes $825m SCF and other(1) 100% 100% Ventures Holdco Broadband Holdco 100% 26%(2) 100% 2%(3) 24%(2) Note: Debt balances as of 9/30/19. Senior Credit Facility ("SCF") comprises GCI, LLC's Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan B ($713m total); other includes G CI, LLC's Wells Fargo Note Payable and obligations under capital leases and communication tower obligations ($112m total). Ownership as of 10/15/19 (Liberty Broadband) and 10/21/19 (TREE). Based on Charter shares outstanding as of 9/30/19, pro forma for subsequent A/N share sales as of 11/7/19. $900m LBRDK Margin Loan 15 Bright House ("BH") at price of $191.33 (1) • Existing 2.4m TWC shares converted one-for-one to Charter shares Purchased 3.6m shares as part of Charter acquisition of • Cable ("TWC") merger at price of $195.70 (1) History of Investments in Charter Liberty Broadband May 2013 : Initial $2.6b purchase for 24.3m (1) shares at price of $105.62/share (1)

: Initial $2.6b purchase for 24.3m shares at price of $105.62/share May - Nov 2014 : Acquired 1.8m (1) Charter shares

: Acquired 1.8m Charter shares Additional shares purchased plus exercise of 1.1m warrants

Nov 2014 : Liberty Broadband spun-off from Liberty Media

: Liberty Broadband spun-off from Liberty Media May 2016 :

Purchased 22.0m shares as part of Charter / Time Warner

GCI Liberty May 2016:

Liberty Interactive purchased 42.7m LBRDK shares upon closing of Charter / TWC merger at price of $56.23 5.4m existing TWC shares attributed to Liberty Ventures Group exchanged one-for-one into Charter shares

March 2018: GCI Liberty split off from Liberty Interactive Total: 54.1m Charter shares Adjusted for the May 2016 reorganization of Charter into New Charter. 16 Reviewing Charter Ownership Considerations •Liberty Broadband's equity ownership is 21.2% on a fully diluted basis (including the dilutive impact of A/N(1)convertible preferred and partnership units)(2) •Liberty Broadband voting interest currently 25.01%, including votes from the A/N and GCI Liberty proxies •Liberty Broadband ownership considerations •Fully diluted equity ownership capped at greater of (i) 26.00% or (ii) cap on voting interest •Liberty Broadband's voting interest cap is greater of: (i) 25.01% (or, if greater, 0.01% above next highest voting %), and (ii) 23.50% increased 1:1 for each permanent reduction in A/N equity below 15% (subject to max of 35%)(3) •Liberty Broadband only required to participate in Charter buyback to extent necessary so as not to exceed equity ownership cap •Liberty Broadband has not participated in Charter buyback to-date •Liberty Broadband has preemptive rights until May 2021 with respect to capital raising and M&A transactions, and as result of equity award exercise/vesting. Thus far, shares available through preemptive right have not been significant, and Charter share repurchases have exceeded shares issued •Liberty Broadband has $202m buyback authorization in place (can be applied to A or K shares) (1) Advance/Newhouse Partnership. (2) Based on Charter shares outstanding as of 9/30/2019, pro forma for subsequent A/N share sales as of 11/7/19. Dilutive securities as of 12/31/18 per CHTR 2018 10-K. (3) A/N required to deliver written notice that they will not acquire ownership of additional CHTR shares for one-year following such notice in order for Liberty to get benefit of any increase to voting cap. A/N has not delivered such notice to-date. 17 Restrictions on Charter Share Sales Customary restrictions on share sales, transfers or disposals. Liberty Broadband may only transfer shares in the following manner:

Underwritten public offering Rule 144/144A Certain block sales (so long as transferee would not own 5% or more of Charter shares after giving effect to transfer) Sales between Liberty Broadband and A/N (including pursuant to Liberty Broadband's ROFR on A/N sales) at market prices and transfers among A/N affiliated entities and transfers among Liberty Broadband affiliated entities Transfers approved by majority of unaffiliated directors on Charter Board or unaffiliated stockholders Sale into tender offer for all Charter equity

Exceptions to transfer restrictions permit Liberty Broadband to:

Engage in certain financing and derivative transactions with respect to Charter shares Transfer shares in connection with spinoff (along with obligations/benefits under Stockholders Agreement)

18 Corporate Governance As long as Liberty Broadband's equity or voting interest is 20% or more, entitled to designate three of 13 directors

Currently: Greg Maffei, Balan Nair, Jim Meyer

A/N has right to designate two board seats

Liberty Broadband must vote in favor of management's slate for election of directors so long as Liberty Broadband's designees are included

As long as Liberty Broadband's equity or voting interest is 20% or more, Liberty Broadband has consent rights over:

Incurrence of indebtedness over certain levels Fundamental changes to business and material investments

As long as Liberty Broadband's equity or voting interest is 20% or more, change of control of Charter requires approval by (i) majority of full Board of Directors and (ii) majority of unaffiliated directors

Liberty Broadband is subject to customary standstill provisions with respect to Charter 19 A/N and GCI Liberty Proxy Considerations GCI Liberty granted Liberty Broadband 5-year irrevocable proxy to vote all of its 5.4m shares of Charter

5-year irrevocable proxy to vote all of its 5.4m shares of Charter A/N granted Liberty Broadband 5-year irrevocable proxy to vote number of shares necessary to bring Liberty Broadband's voting power to 25.01% (after giving effect to GCI Liberty proxy), subject to cap of 7%

5-year irrevocable proxy to vote number of shares necessary to bring Liberty Broadband's voting power to 25.01% (after giving effect to GCI Liberty proxy), subject to cap of 7% A/N has been selling into Charter buybacks; current diluted ownership approximately 12%

A/N Proxy and GCI Liberty proxy cover election of directors and other routine stockholder matters, but not extraordinary matters (such as vote on Charter change in control transaction)

Subject to certain exceptions, Liberty Broadband has right of first refusal to purchase at market price Charter shares that A/N or GCI Liberty proposes to sell

Such purchases subject to Liberty Broadband not exceeding voting or ownership cap after giving effect to acquisition Liberty Broadband has not purchased any shares sold by A/N to-date

A/N and GCI Liberty proxies terminate on first to occur of:

5-year anniversary of Charter-TWC closing (5/18/2021) Liberty Broadband becoming required to register as investment company Liberty Broadband material breach of contract (subject to certain cure rights) Liberty Broadband Change of Control Transaction resulting in change in majority of Board members over 2-year period or Liberty Broadband stockholders no longer owning at least 50% of equity and voting power of Liberty Broadband or successor entity, excluding (i) acquisition of control by one or more Liberty Broadband persons or (ii) a combination with another entity controlled by a "Liberty Person" (defined in Stockholders Agreement) As to A/N Proxy only: certain transfers of Charter shares by Liberty Broadband, including if Liberty Broadband's equity interest goes below 17.01%

IRR since spinoff from IAC on 8/20/08 and includes additional purchases of TREE shares on 6/6/17 and 7/6/18. 21 Liberty Broadband Investor Meeting November 21, 2019 Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the factors described under "Risk Factors" from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("the "SEC"). Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," "aim," "on track," "target," "opportunity," "tentative," "positioning," "designed," "create," "predict," "project," "initiatives," "seek," "would," "could," "continue," "ongoing," "upside," "increases" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this presentation are set forth in this presentation, in our annual report on Form 10-K, and in other reports or documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, and include, but are not limited to: our ability to sustain and grow revenues and cash flow from operations by offering video, Internet, voice, mobile, advertising and other services to residential and commercial customers, to adequately meet the customer experience demands in our service areas and to maintain and grow our customer base, particularly in the face of increasingly aggressive competition, the need for innovation and the related expenditures;

the impact of competition from other market participants, including but not limited to incumbent telephone companies, direct broadcast satellite ("DBS") operators, wireless broadband and telephone providers, digital subscriber line ("DSL") providers, fiber to the home providers, video provided over the Internet by (i) market participants that have not historically competed in the multichannel video business, (ii) traditional multichannel video distributors, and (iii) content providers that have historically licensed cable networks to multichannel video distributors, and providers of advertising over the Internet;

our ability to efficiently and effectively integrate acquired operations;

the effects of governmental regulation on our business including costs, disruptions and possible limitations on operating flexibility related to, and our ability to comply with, regulatory conditions applicable to us as a result of the Time Warner Cable Inc. and Bright House Networks, LLC Transactions;

general business conditions, economic uncertainty or downturn, unemployment levels and the level of activity in the housing sector;

our ability to obtain programming at reasonable prices or to raise prices to offset, in whole or in part, the effects of higher programming costs (including retransmission consents);

our ability to develop and deploy new products and technologies including mobile products and any other consumer services and service platforms;

any events that disrupt our networks, information systems or properties and impair our operating activities or our reputation;

the ability to retain and hire key personnel;

the availability and access, in general, of funds to meet our debt obligations prior to or when they become due and to fund our operations and necessary capital expenditures, either through (i) cash on hand, (ii) free cash flow, or (iii) access to the capital or credit markets; and

our ability to comply with all covenants in our indentures and credit facilities, any violation of which, if not cured in a timely manner, could trigger a default of our other obligations under cross-default provisions. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We are under no duty or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation. 1 Tom Rutledge Chairman and CEO, Charter Communications Charter at a Glance Unique asset offering superior connectivity services to consumers and businesses Powerful, bandwidth-rich,two-way network with cost-efficient pathway to expand capacity and throughput Fully scaled; 51.6 million passings and 29.0 million customer relationships1) 1) As of 9/30/19. 3 Charter at a Glance Customers1) In Millions, as of 9/30/19 29.0 26.3 16.2 10.7 Cust. Rel. Internet Video Voice Multichannel Video Providers3) Video Customers, In Millions, as of 9/30/2019 21.6 21.4 16.2 12.2 AT&T / DirecTV Comcast Charter Dish LTM Financials and Y/Y Growth2) In Billions $43.0 $44.7 3.9% $16.0 $17.0 6.3% LTM LTM LTM LTM 3Q18 3Q19 3Q18 3Q19 Cable Revenue Cable Adjusted EBITDA Wireline Internet Providers3) Wireline Internet Customers, In Millions, as of 9/30/2019 28.2 26.3 14.3 7.0 Comcast Charter AT&T Verizon Includes residential and small and medium business customers. LTM revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, and year-over-year growth percentages, exclude mobile and are for the last twelve months ended 9/30/18 and 9/30/19. See notes on slide 11. 3) All customer data is based on respective company reporting methodologies, and includes SMB customers. Dish video customers include both satellite and Sling TV video customers. AT&T / DirecTV video customers include the U.S. total of U-verse, DirecTV satellite and 4 OTT customers reported in the Entertainment Group segment, while wireline Internet customers reflects broadband connections in the Entertainment Group segment only; it excludes Business Solutions, which had 1.3M broadband customers as of 12/31/18. Key Initiatives: 2016 - 2020 Initiatives 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Integrate corporate teams and corporate systems Launch of residential and SMB Spectrumpricing & packaging in L-TWC and L-Bright House Align operating processes, service practices and systems across customer care, billing, field operations, network and IT Insource field operations & customer operations at L-TWC and L-Bright House Complete all-digital in L-TWC and L-Bright House footprints Launch SpectrumGuide for new connects Launch DOCSIS 3.1 and Spectrum Internet Gig Develop and launch Spectrum MobileTM Expand self-installation program Launch Advanced In-Home WiFi HI 5 Accelerating Customer and Free Cash Flow Growth Customer Relationship1)Growth Residential + SMB, Year-over-Year Growth 4.2% 4.0% 4.0% 3.8% 3.8% 3.8% 3.6% 3.5% 3.4% 3.3% 3.4% 3.4% 3.2% 3.0% 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Internet Customer1)Growth Residential + SMB, Year-over-Year Growth 6.0% 5.3% 5.2% 5.3% 5.3% 5.5% 5.4% 5.6% 5.5% Charter 5.0% 4.5% 4.8% Cable Industry2) 4.7% 4.7% 4.6% 4.0% 4.6% 4.5% 4.3% 3.5% 3.0% 2.4% 2.6% 2.6% 2.6% 2.5% 2.5% 2.1% 2.5% Total Industry2) 2.0% 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 LTM Cable Free Cash Flow3)Growth LTM Cable Free Cash Flow3)Per Share4)Growth Year-over-Year Growth 120% 81% 80% 56% 40% 27% 0% -47% -41% -32% -40% -80% 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Year-over-Year Growth 120% 93% 80% 68% 40% 40% 0% -25% -42% -34% -40% -80% 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Includes residential and small and medium business customers. SNL Kagan estimates. 3) Cable free cash flow excludes the impact of mobile free cash flow. See notes on slide 11. 6 4) The share count used for calculating cable free cash flow per share is a five-point arithmetic average of the fully diluted shares outstanding on an as-converted/as-exchanged basis for the LTM period. Charter Cable Adj. EBITDA & Cable Capital Expenditures (Quarterly) $ In Millions 4,500 $4,231 4,000 3,500 3,000 $2,680 $1,888 2,500 2,000 1,500 $1,551 1,000 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 Cable Adj. EBITDA1) Cable Adj. EBITDA Less Cable Capital Expenditures Cable Capital Expenditures1) Note: Cable Adjusted EBITDA and Cable Capital Expenditures exclude mobile adjusted EBITDA and mobile capital expenditures, respectively. 1) See notes on slide 11. 7 Product Innovation Remains in Focus Internet Spectrum Internet minimum speed upgrades

Spectrum Internet Ultra (400 Mbps) and Spectrum Internet Gig

Advanced In-Home WiFi

In-Home WiFi Testing Fixed Wireless Access for rural broadband serviceability

Launched Residential in Sept. '18 and SMB in Oct. '19

"By the Gig" ($14/GB) and Unlimited ($45 per line)

"Bring Your Own Device"

Testing dual SIM technology with CBRS spectrum for MVNO offload TV Spectrum Choice, Stream & Essentials

Spectrum TV App

Spectrum Guide

World Box All copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 8 Integrated Operating, Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation Strategy Unique asset with superior network infrastructure and long runway for growth High-capacity two-way network delivering superior connectivity and data-rich wireline and wireless products, with large opportunity for residential and commercial customer growth

two-way network delivering superior connectivity and data-rich wireline and wireless products, with large opportunity for residential and commercial customer growth Only scaled, publicly-tradedpure-play cable operator in US

publicly-tradedpure-play cable operator in US Not reliant on M&A for success Applying Charter's customer-focused operating & long-term cash flow growth strategy to TWC & BHN Extend industry-leading customer and revenue growth to larger set of underpenetrated assets

industry-leading customer and revenue growth to larger set of underpenetrated assets Realize operational cost efficiencies by improving products and service, and reducing transactions

Additional operating and capital efficiency from larger base of customers on fixed network Cable offers best connectivity on growing set of services Internet penetration low relative to current and future wireline/wireless capabilities of fully deployed network

Traditional video market in transition, but transition manageable even if video units decline

Competitive bundled video offering remains central to long-term connectivity strategy

long-term connectivity strategy Large opportunity to use existing wireless infrastructure with attractive MVNO and capital-light entry into mobile to drive growth of core cable business and future option value Operating, balance sheet & capital allocation strategy generates significant FCF per share High growth cable company with declining cable capital intensity

Tax assets shield cash taxes until at least 2021, driving Adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow conversion

Together with prudent leverage, innovative capital structure, and ROI-based capital allocation, drives levered equity returns 9 Liberty Broadband Investor Meeting November 21, 2019 Appendix Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics & Additional Information We use certain measures that are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") to evaluate various aspects of our business. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. These terms, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are reconciled to net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities, respectively, in the appendix of this presentation. Essential service

Modern networks - one GIG data, 5G wireless

Bundled products

Consolidated network for efficiency 5 FIBER OPTIC CABLE MICROWAVE SATELLITE MOBILE WIRELESS HYBRID FIBER/COAX 6 7 Last link between the network and the consumer

All devices beyond the wireless access point (WAP) will be wireless

Nodes within several hundred feet of each device

Vastly more speed and more capacity than exist today

Requires much more spectrum and backhaul

Integrating HFC backhaul and 5G for seamless experience at low capital cost 8 Opportunities and Challenges Primary service provider for rural Alaska schools, health care facilities, consumers

Strong demand in rural Alaska for both high speed data and wireless

FCC challenges to rural support mechanisms

Investment requires stable Universal Service Fund support structure 9 Focus on Alaska Eliminated Lower 48 activities

Launched 5G 5-band wireless project

5-band wireless project Investing to support key enterprise customers

Oil industry on the North Slope Focus on effectiveness & efficiency Streamlined organization

Expenses down - FTEs down more than 5%

New and revised products launched with new billing system

Increased ARPU and new product revenue streams 10 Q3 results showed signs of stabilization, beginning to see benefits of efficiencies and new products introduced earlier in the year

Consumer wireless revenues also benefitted from lapping billing system conversion in Q3-18

($ in millions) ($ in millions) ($ in millions) (thousands) $86 $216 $221 $81 $68 $72 124.1 124.6 Q3-18 Q3-19 Q3-18 Q3-19 Q3-18 Q3-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q3-18 results pro forma as shown in GCI Liberty's financial statements. 11 ($ in thousands) Pro forma Q3-19 Q3-18 Operating income $4,643 $3,663 Depreciation and amortization $62,081 $65,762 Share-based compensation $1,667 $4,017 Insurance proceeds and restructuring, net --- ($1,482) Adjusted OIBDA $68,391 $71,960 13 Liberty Investor Day Doug Lebda, Chairman & CEO Forward Looking Statements Forward Looking Statements Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on the Company's current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond the Company's control. As a consequence, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in the presentation. You should consider the risks in the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements". You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented herein and we do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation includes unaudited non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and the ratios based on these financial measures. We present non-GAAP measures herein because our management believes that such information provides useful information about our operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures. Industry Data This presentation also contains industry data, forecasts and other information that we obtained from industry publications and surveys, public filings and internal company sources. Statements as to our ranking, market position and market estimates are based on independent industry publications, government publications, third-party forecasts and management's estimates and assumptions about our markets and our internal research. While we are not aware of any misstatements regarding our market, industry or similar data presented herein, such data involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors. 2 Leading Online Financial Marketplace An Online Marketplace Enabling Consumers and Providers to Shop for Each Other Free Credit Scores Tools & Resources Ratings & Reviews Small Business P2P Lenders Borrowers Access to Multiple Offers Efficient Customer Acquisition at Scale Highly Targeted, Predictable Volume Clicks, Calls and Data Referrals Real-Time Reporting & Analytics Mortgage Lenders Lenders Auto Insurance Lenders Carriers Retail Banks Credit Card Student Issuers Loan Lenders Institutions Financial 3 A Brand Built Over 20 Years 1996 2000 2003 2008 2012 2013-2017 Today Tomorrow Founded IPO Expanded Leading Strengthening Spun Exited the Platform Sale Online out from Mortgage Non- ▪ More Options to Marketplace Origination Mortgage IAC IAC for Loans ▪ More Intelligence Business Offerings ▪ Better Experience Liberty received ~30% ownership interest in TREE 4 4 Strategic Diversification: A Competitive Advantage Revenue ($ in millions) $300 $275 $250 $225 FY '13 89% Q3 '19 23%24% 20% 14% 24% 18% Acquired Mortgage Acquired Insurance Acquired Card Personal Loan Acquired Other Acquired Acquired $200 $175 $150 $125 $100 Launched Re-Launched Re-Launched Launched My PersonalLendingTree Loans Launched Launched Student Loans Business Loans Acquired Acquired Acquired $75 $50 $25 Reverse Mortgage Credit Cards $0 Q1'13 Q2'13 Q3'13 Q4'13 Q1'14 Q2'14 Q3'14 Q4'14 Q1'15 Q2'15 Q3'15 Q4'15 Q1'16 Q2'16 Q3'16 Q4'16 Q1'17 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 5 Mortgage Non-Mortgage 5 Advantage Comes in Many Forms Organic and acquired Weathering Surrounding consumers with category expansion tough macro choice, education, & support 2013 -------- 2017 2018 2019 & Beyond Diversification as a Diversification as a Diversification as an growth engine Financial Advantage Operational Advantage 6 Evolving the Model Through My LendingTree From the Old Transaction Model… …To the New Relationship Model Periodic, mortgage-centric transactions Recurring, highly diversified transactions Building Strong, Recurring User Engagement 7 Driving Engagement by Promoting Financial Wellness Total Quarterly Revenue Users1 Active Users1 Contribution1 13+ MILLION +56% YoY +40% YoY Dashboard Financial Future Credit Score Cash Flow Details Product Breadth & Smart Alerts Driving Customer Retention Delivering Engaging Consumer Experiences Proactive Savings Recommendations Through Rich Data & Analytics Providing Leverage to Paid Marketing 1) As of third quarter 2019 8 Providing Support Throughout the Financial Journey 10-07-18 668 07-04-18 728 MORTGAGE AUTO LEAD RE-ENGAGE MONITOR LEAD UTILIZATION EMAIL ALERT ALERT 2 Logins 08-26-18 Michael 06-26-18 MONITOR 05-08-18 ALERT HOME clicked in-app 08-31-18 MORTGAGE 11-08-17 07-04-18 savings alert EQUITY SHOPPER PERSONAL MY LT LEAD SIGNUP SCORE UPDATESCORE UPDATE 07-04-18 08-04-18 Building Trust And Creating Value 9 Robust Growth & Attractive Financial Profile Revenue ($ in millions) $1,200 $1,000 $1,100 $800 $764.9 to $600 $617.7 $1,115 $400 $384.4 $254.2 $167.4 $200 $- 2019 (1) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Growth Rate (%) 20% 52% 51% 61% 24% ~45% Variable Marketing Margin(4) ($ in millions) 80% $400 $395 70% $340 to 60% $286.1 $280 $405 39% 50% 37% 37% 37% $220 $207.0 40% 36% (2) 30% $160 $141.2 34% 20% $100 $65.2 $95.0 10% $40 0% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (1) Growth Rate (%) 11% 46% 49% 47% 38% ~40% Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) $200 $197 25% ✓ 20% to 23% $150 19% 21% $205 18% $153.5 19% ✓ $100 16% $115.1 17% $69.8 18% (3) 13% 15% $50 $40.8 13% $21.8 11% $- 9% ✓ 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (1) GrowthRate (%) 17% 87% 71% 65% 33% ~30% Highlights Highly diversified revenue streams Flexible model enables long term orientation while delivering near term profitability My LendingTree & cross-platform synergies drive structural margin improvement over time 1) Reflects midpoint of company guidance as of 10/30/19 Earnings Release 2) Calculated off of the midpoint of company VMM and Revenue guidance 10 3) Calculated off of the midpoint of company EBITDA and Revenue guidance 4) Variable Marketing Margin is a measure of the efficiency of the Company's operating model, measuring revenue after subtracting variable marketing and advertising costs that directly influence revenue Massive Market Opportunity ~3% Est. share of defined TAM ~31% Est. share of "core market" Core market is growing & we're taking share Adjacent Opportunities Defined Addressable Market Served Market Core $$ Non-bank lenders & brokers ~$29B(1) US Financial Services & Insurance ad spend ~15.3B(2) US Financial Services & Insurance online ad spend ~$3.3B+(3) Comparison shopping sites $1.1B(4) TREE Revenue 1) The Financial Brand and Aite Group, "2015 State of Bank & Credit Union Marketing" as cited in Aite Group blog post, Jan 28, 2015; Wall Street research and internal estimates 2) eMarketer, "Retail Dominates Digital Ad Spending in the US" June 2018 3) Mortgage Brokers Association, Wall Street research, Wall Street Journal, Department of Education, Federal Reserve, Scotsman Guide, RealtyTrac, Booz & Co., company filings, internal estimates 4) Reflects mid-point of FY19 revenue guidance provided 10/30/19 Note:11Financial Services segment includes; Banks, Credit Unions and Insurance Carriers 11 Key Investment Highlights Diversified Market Leader in Online Shopping for Financial Products Leading Brand Creates Sustainable Moat Massive Industry Shift to Online Robust Growth & Profitability; Disciplined Capital Allocation Proven Leadership with Established Track Record 12 Non-GAAP Variable Marketing Margin Reconciliation Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Amounts in millions) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Variable Marketing Margin $ 65.2 $ 95.0 $ 141.2 $ 207.0 $ 286.1 $ 92.5 $ 93.8 $ 115.6 Adjustments: Cost of revenue (7.9) (9.4) (13.8) (17.2) (36.4) (17.7) (16.3) (17.7) Cost of advertising re-sold to third parties (1) - - - - 8.8 7.3 5.1 5.8 Non-variable selling and marketing expense (2) (10.5) (13.6) (17.9) (22.0) (30.3) (12.3) (12.1) (11.6) General and administrative expense (25.9) (30.0) (37.2) (71.5) (101.2) (31.1) (27.9) (30.3) Product development (7.5) (10.5) (13.8) (17.9) (27.0) (10.2) (10.1) (10.2) Depreciation (3.2) (3.0) (4.9) (7.1) (7.4) (2.5) (2.6) (2.7) Amortization of intangibles (0.1) (0.1) (1.2) (13.0) (23.5) (13.4) (14.3) (13.8) Contingent consideration - - - (23.9) (10.8) (14.6) (2.8) (3.8) Restructuring and severance (0.4) (0.4) (0.1) (0.4) (2.4) (0.0) (0.4) (0.2) Litigation settlements and contingencies (3) (10.6) 0.6 (0.1) (0.7) 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.1 Other Income/(Expense) - - 0.0 (0.4) (0.0) 0.0 (0.0) 0.0 Interest expense (0.0) (0.2) (0.6) (7.0) (12.4) (5.5) (5.1) (4.8) Income tax (expense) benefit 0.5 23.0 (20.4) (6.3) 65.6 7.8 5.7 (1.9) Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.5) $ 51.3 $ 31.2 $ 19.4 $ 109.3 $ 0.5 $ 13.0 $ 24.5 Represents the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for advertising re-sold to third parties. Excludes overhead, fixed costs, and personnel-related expenses Represents the portion of selling and marketing expense not attributable to variable costs paid for advertising, direct marketing and related expenses. Includes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses. Includes legal fees for certain parent litigation 14 14 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Amounts in millions) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Adjusted EBITDA 21.8 40.8 69.8 115.1 153.5 43.0 46.3 63.0 Adjustments: Depreciation (3.2) (3.0) (4.9) (7.1) (7.4) (2.5) (2.6) (2.7) Amortization of intangibles (0.1) (0.1) (1.2) (13.0) (23.5) (13.4) (14.3) (13.8) Interest expense (0.0) (0.2) (0.6) (7.0) (12.4) (5.5) (5.1) (4.8) Income tax (expense) benefit 0.5 23.0 (20.4) (6.3) 65.6 7.7 5.7 (1.9) Impairment of long-lived assets (0.8) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Charitable contribution 0.0 0.0 0.0 (10.0) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Non-cash compensation (7.3) (8.4) (9.6) (23.4) (44.4) (14.1) (16.0) (10.8) Loss on disposal of assets (0.3) (0.7) (0.6) (0.8) (2.2) (0.2) 2.2 (0.6) Change in fair value of contingent considerations 0.0 0.0 0.0 (23.9) (10.8) (14.6) (2.8) (3.8) Estimated settlement for unclaimed property 0.0 (0.1) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Acquisition expense (0.1) (0.1) (1.0) (1.6) (6.3) (0.1) (0.0) (0.0) Restructuring and severance (0.4) (0.4) (0.1) (0.4) (2.4) (0.0) (0.4) (0.2) Litigation settlements and contingencies (1) (10.6) 0.6 (0.1) (0.7) 0.2 0.2 (0.0) 0.1 Rental amortization of intangibles and depreciation 0.0 0.0 0.0 (1.5) (0.6) 0.0 0.0 0.0 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.5) $ 51.3 $ 31.2 $ 19.4 $ 109.3 $ 0.5 $ 13.0 $ 24.5 1) Includes legal fees for certain parent litigation 15 15 Attachments Original document

