Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Broadband Corporation    LBRDK

LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION

(LBRDK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty Broadband Corporation : Announces Investor Meeting Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”) (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK) will webcast its annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 21, 2019, which will occur immediately following the annual Investor Meeting of Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”). Presentations at Qurate Retail’s annual Investor Meeting will begin at approximately 12:45pm E.S.T. and Liberty Broadband’s annual Investor Meeting is estimated to begin at approximately 1:40pm E.S.T. During its annual Investor Meeting, observations may be made regarding Liberty Broadband’s financial performance and outlook.

The annual Investor Meeting will be held in New York, NY and is open to shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration information is available on the Liberty Broadband website.

The annual Investor Meeting will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested persons should visit the Liberty Broadband website at http://libertybroadband.com/events to register for the webcast. An archive of the webcast will also be available on this website for one year after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

Companies presenting in the afternoon at the annual Investor Meetings include:

  • Qurate Retail, Inc.
  • Liberty Broadband and GCI Liberty, Inc.
    • Charter Communications, Inc.
    • GCI
    • LendingTree, Inc.

About Liberty Broadband Corporation

Liberty Broadband Corporation’s (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK) businesses consist of its interest in Charter Communications and its subsidiary Skyhook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORAT
04:31pLIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION : Announces Investor Meeting Webcast
BU
10/15LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
10/11LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION : to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call
BU
07/12LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION : to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call
BU
05/07LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION : to Present at Moffett Nathanson Media & Communic..
BU
04/09LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION : to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call
BU
03/04LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION : to Present at Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and ..
BU
01/28LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION : to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call
BU
2018LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION : Announces Investor Meeting Webcast
BU
2018LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION : to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17,7 M
EBIT 2019 -15,5 M
Net income 2019 178 M
Debt 2019 434 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 108x
P/E ratio 2020 37,6x
EV / Sales2019 1 160x
EV / Sales2020 1 121x
Capitalization 20 150 M
Chart LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Liberty Broadband Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 125,44  $
Last Close Price 111,02  $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,39%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION54.13%20 150
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.54.42%97 461
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC20.90%18 093
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION39.25%17 138
CABLE ONE, INC.58.14%7 401
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.22.30%4 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group