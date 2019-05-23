LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces an Investigation of Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (LEXEA) Over the Proposed Merger of the Company with Expedia Group, Inc.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is
investigating the proposed merger of Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc.
(“Liberty” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:LEXEA) with Expedia Group, Inc.
The firm’s investigation focuses on whether Liberty and its Board of
Directors violated federal securities laws and/or breached fiduciary
duties in relation to the proposed transaction with Expedia Group, Inc.,
including whether the solicitation material is misleading and whether
the merger consideration undervalues the Company to the detriment of
Liberty’s shareholders.
