Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Global    LBTYK   GB00B8W67B19

LIBERTY GLOBAL

(LBTYK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Liberty Global : Reiterates Commitment to Binding Terms of Sunrise's Acquisition of UPC Switzerland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 12:01am EDT

Liberty Global notes the recent statements by Freenet AG and Sunrise Communications with respect to the proposed acquisition of Liberty’s Swiss operation by Sunrise, announced on February 27, 2019.

Liberty Global is fully committed to completing the transaction as agreed. The company has not had any discussions regarding amending the binding transaction terms, and has no intention or interest in doing so. We are pleased with the continued turnaround by UPC Switzerland, as demonstrated in our recently published earnings announcement.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in six European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com or contact:


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY GLOBAL
12:01aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Reiterates Commitment to Binding Terms of Sunrise's Acquisition..
BU
08/12LIBERTY GLOBAL : Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to ..
BU
08/07LIBERTY GLOBAL : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/31LIBERTY GLOBAL : Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Roman..
BU
07/18LIBERTY GLOBAL : The European Commission Approves Liberty Global's Sale of Opera..
BU
06/21LIBERTY GLOBAL : Schedules Investor Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
06/17LIBERTY GLOBAL : Announces Management Change in Europe
BU
05/06LIBERTY GLOBAL : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04/23LIBERTY GLOBAL : Appoints Lutz Schüler as Virgin Media CEO
BU
04/23LIBERTY GLOBAL : Announces Prime Video Partnership with Amazon
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 406 M
EBIT 2019 965 M
Net income 2019 463 M
Debt 2019 16 851 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 3,11x
EV / Sales2020 3,50x
Capitalization 18 618 M
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 25,30  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group