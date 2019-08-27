Liberty Global : Reiterates Commitment to Binding Terms of Sunrise's Acquisition of UPC Switzerland

Liberty Global notes the recent statements by Freenet AG and Sunrise Communications with respect to the proposed acquisition of Liberty’s Swiss operation by Sunrise, announced on February 27, 2019.

Liberty Global is fully committed to completing the transaction as agreed. The company has not had any discussions regarding amending the binding transaction terms, and has no intention or interest in doing so. We are pleased with the continued turnaround by UPC Switzerland, as demonstrated in our recently published earnings announcement.

