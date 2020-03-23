COVID-19: A message from our CEODuring these difficult and challenging times, I wanted to keep you up-to-date on how we are responding to the...

Log in
COVID-19: A message from our CEO

03/23/2020 | 10:55am EDT

During these difficult and challenging times, I wanted to keep you up-to-date on how we are responding to the COVID-19 crisis in our communities.

We have two main priorities.

First, we are focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and customers.

  • We are closely monitoring developments and adhering to guidelines from global health authorities and local governments.
  • We have expanded work-from-home plans, introduced strong international and domestic travel restrictions, postponed large gatherings, and increased health measures within our offices.
  • And across Europe, we're following government and medical advice to put safety first when installing or servicing our customers' connections, or serving people in our stores.
  • We're also doing as much as we can to make customers' lives easier - in some cases raising all internet speeds to at least 100 Mbps, or relaxing data limits or giving customers educational content for free.

Second, we are committed to providing the highest-quality video, voice and broadband services to our customers and communities who need connectivity now more than ever.

  • We provide critical connections to families, friends and loved ones, as well as the wider community of business, government, universities and hospitals.
  • Our networks are fast and reliable and are capable of supporting expected broadband and traffic demands of wide-scale home working and school closures.
  • A large portion of our network today is already built to provide Gigabit speeds, ultra-high capacity, reliability, and resiliency for our customers.

Although we've never seen a crisis like this before, it is encouraging to see communities come together in ways we previously never thought possible. We remain dedicated to supporting you through these unprecedented times.

Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 14:54:10 UTC
