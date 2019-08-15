Liberty Global : Amendment to a previously filed SC TO-I

HOW TO COMPLETE THE FORM

If you have any queries regarding the completion of this form, please contact the Computershare Helpline on +44 (0) 345 111 0321 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. BST on any business day excluding public holidays. Please note that Computershare is unable to provide you with any legal, financial or tax advice. If you require such advice, please contact an independent advisor.

The Offer

To accept the Offer, insert the total number of Class A Shares in respect of which you wish to accept the Offer against the price per share at which you wish your Class A Shares to be purchased if you wish to make an Auction Tender, or in the box entitled 'Final Purchase Price Tender', if you wish to make a Final Purchase Price Tender. SELECT ONLY ONE OPTION (if more than one option is selected, you will be deemed to have not tendered). You must also sign the form in accordance with the instructions set out below, which will constitute your acceptance of the Offer.

If you want to accept the Offer in respect of all of your Class A Shares write 'ALL' against the appropriate price. If no number or a number greater than your registered holding of Class A Shares is specified and you have signed the form, you will be deemed to have accepted the Offer in respect of your entire registered holding of Class A Shares.

As described in the Offer to Purchase, a tendering Shareholder may condition his or her tender of Class A Shares upon the Company purchasing all or a specified minimum number of the Class A Shares tendered. Unless at least the minimum number of Class A Shares you indicate below is purchased by the Company pursuant to the terms of the Offer, none of the Class A Shares tendered by you will be purchased. It is the tendering Shareholder's responsibility to calculate the minimum number of Class A Shares that must be purchased from the Shareholder in order for the Shareholder to qualify for sale or exchange (rather than distribution) treatment for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Shareholders are urged to consult with their own tax advisors before completing this section. No assurances can be provided that a conditional tender will achieve the intended U.S. federal income tax result for any Shareholder tendering Class A Shares. Unless this box has been completed and a minimum number of Class A Shares specified, your tender will be deemed unconditional.

This form may only be used to make an Auction Tender, Conditional Tender or a Final Purchase Price Tender by completing the above.

Odd Lot Holders

If you hold more than 100 Class A Shares, you may choose to sell either some or all of your Class A Shares pursuant to the Offer.

If you hold less than 100 Class A Shares, you may only choose to sell all of your Class A Shares pursuant to the Offer. However, in exchange for only being able to participate in the Offer on these terms, you will be guaranteed to be able sell all of your Class A Shares under the Offer, provided that you choose to participate within the relevant price range, rather than potentially being subject to pro-ration.The Offer to Purchase includes further details regarding how individuals holding such 'odd lots' of Class A Shares can participate in the Offer.

Signatures

To accept the Offer you must sign this Tender Form. If these instructions are not followed, or this Tender Form is incorrectly completed or cannot be read, this Tender Form will be invalid.

'Computershare' means Computershare Investor Services PLC (registered number 3498808) whose registered office is at The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS13 8AE;

'Offer to Purchase' means the document that has been announced to the market that provides Shareholders with details of the Offer;

'Offer' means Liberty Global plc's invitation for its Shareholders to tender up to $625 million in value of its Class A Shares;

'Participant' means an employee who has been awarded or otherwise holds Class A Shares in accordance with and subject to the Terms & Conditions;

'Plan' means the Virgin Media Inc. Share Incentive Plan;

'Service' means the service provided by Computershare on behalf of the Trustee to enable you to send your Tender form;

'Class A Shares' means the Class A ordinary shares in Liberty Global plc held on trust for you by the Trustee in accordance with the rules of the Plan;

'Shareholder' means an owner of ordinary shares in Liberty Global plc;

'Terms & Conditions' means the terms and conditions that govern your participation in the Plan;

'Tender' means to accept the Offer;

'Trustee' means EES Trustees Limited (registered number 576832) The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS13 8AE; and

'you' (or 'your') means you, the person who wishes to use the Service.

Neither Computershare nor the Trustee (nor its officers, employees, agents or sub-contractors) will be liable to you for any loss or damage you may suffer or incur as a result of your use of the Service unless such loss or damage results directly from the negligence, wilful default or fraud of Computershare or the Trustee. Computershare is also not liable for any postal delays.

In the event that any clause under these terms and conditions is not legally enforceable, the remaining clauses will not be affected and will remain valid and enforceable.

If you are resident in, or a citizen of, a jurisdiction outside the United Kingdom, it is your responsibility to inform yourself about, and observe, any applicable legal requirements.

5. Confirmations and Undertakings

In accepting these terms and conditions, you will be deemed to have given the following confirmations and undertakings to Computershare: (a) You are a Participant or are otherwise duly authorised to submit Instructions on behalf of such Participant; (b) You have read and understood these terms and conditions and you agree to be bound by them; (c) You are either resident in, or a citizen of, the United Kingdom or have otherwise complied with all applicable legal requirements in any other jurisdiction necessary for you to lawfully make use of the Service.

These terms and conditions will be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. You agree that in the event of a dispute the English courts will have jurisdiction.