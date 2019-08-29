Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Liberty Global PLC    LBTYA   GB00B8W67662

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/29 04:00:13 pm
26.4 USD   +1.66%
05:41pLIBERTY GLOBAL : Amendment to a previously filed SC TO-I
PU
08/27Swiss telco Sunrise determined to salvage UPC deal
RE
08/22Swiss telco Sunrise fights to save $6.4 billion Liberty deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Liberty Global : Amendment to a previously filed SC TO-I

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

SCHEDULE TO

This Amendment No. 2 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 29, 2019 (this 'Amendment'), amends and supplements the Tender Offer Statement filed on Schedule TO (together with any subsequent amendments and supplements thereto, the 'Schedule TO') with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2019 by Liberty Global plc, a public limited company organized under the laws of England and Wales (the 'Company'). The Schedule TO relates to the invitation by the Company for its shareholders to tender (i) up to $625 million in value of its Class A ordinary shares, nominal value $0.01 per share (each, a 'Class A Share'), for purchase by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., each acting as principal (each, a 'Counterparty Bank,' and together, the 'Counterparty Banks'), at a price not greater than $29.00 nor less than $25.25 per Class A Share (the 'Class A Offer'), and (ii) up to $1.875 billion in value of its Class C ordinary shares, nominal value $0.01 per share (each, a 'Class C Share,' and the Class A Shares, individually or collectively with the Class C Shares, as appropriate, the 'Shares'), for purchase by the Counterparty Banks at a price not greater than $28.50 nor less than $24.75 per Class C Share (the 'Class C Offer'), in each case, to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The Class A Offer and the Class C Offer are being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated August 12, 2019 (together with any amendments or supplements thereto, the 'Offer to Purchase'), the applicable Letter of Transmittal (together with any amendments or supplements thereto, each, a 'Letter of Transmittal' or collectively, the 'Letters of Transmittal') and other related materials as may be amended or supplemented from time to time (collectively, with the Offer to Purchase and the Letters of Transmittal, the 'Offers'). This Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO is intended to satisfy the reporting requirements of Rule 13e-4(c)(2)under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Except as otherwise set forth in this Amendment, the information set forth in the Schedule TO remains unchanged and is incorporated herein by reference to the extent relevant to the items in this Amendment. All capitalized terms used in this Amendment and not otherwise defined have the respective meanings ascribed to them in the Schedule TO. This Amendment should be read together with the Schedule TO.

ITEM 4. TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION

Item 4 of the Schedule TO is hereby amended and supplemented as follows:

The third paragraph of the Offer to Purchase is hereby amended by adding the following as the last sentence of such paragraph:

'On August 29, 2019, the Company delivered to each of the Counterparty Banks a written notice exercising its call option under the applicable Option Framework Agreement (each such notice, the 'Call Option Exercise Notice'). As a consequence of delivering the Call Option Exercise Notice, the Company is now irrevocably required to purchase from the relevant Counterparty Bank, and each Counterparty Bank is now irrevocably required to sell to the Company, the Shares purchased by such Counterparty Bank in the Offers.'

The first sentence in the fourth paragraph of the Offer to Purchase is hereby amended by deleting the word 'generally'.

The first sentence in the third paragraph under the question 'How are the Offers being conducted?' is hereby amended by deleting the word 'generally'.

The question 'How are the Offers being conducted?' is hereby amended by adding the following as a new paragraph immediately before the question 'What is being offered?':

'On August 29, 2019, the Company delivered to each of the Counterparty Banks a written notice exercising its call option under the applicable Option Framework Agreement (each such notice, the 'Call Option Exercise Notice'). As a consequence of delivering the Call Option Exercise Notice, the Company is now irrevocably required to purchase from the relevant Counterparty Bank, and each Counterparty Bank is now irrevocably required to sell to the Company, the Shares purchased by such Counterparty Bank in the Offers.'

The question 'How will the Shares be paid for?' is hereby amended by adding the following as a new paragraph immediately above the last paragraph under such question:

'On August 29, 2019, the Company delivered to each of the Counterparty Banks the Call Option Exercise Notice. As a consequence of delivering the Call Option Exercise Notice, the Company is now irrevocably required to purchase from the relevant Counterparty Bank, and each Counterparty Bank is now irrevocably required to sell to the Company, the Shares purchased by such Counterparty Bank in the Offers.'

The first bullet point under the question 'Are there any conditions to the Offers?' is hereby deleted in its entirety.

The second to last bullet point under the first paragraph under the question 'Are there any conditions to the Offers?' is hereby deleted in its entirety.

The third sentence in the paragraph under the question 'What is the role of the Counterparty Banks?' is hereby amended by deleting the word 'generally'.

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 21:40:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
05:41pLIBERTY GLOBAL : Amendment to a previously filed SC TO-I
PU
08/27Swiss telco Sunrise determined to salvage UPC deal
RE
08/22Swiss telco Sunrise fights to save $6.4 billion Liberty deal
RE
08/22Freenet says open to talks after its criticism of Sunrise/UPC deal
RE
08/20LIBERTY GLOBAL : UPC Holding Group Condensed Combined Financial Statements &ndas..
PU
08/20LIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements &ndash..
PU
08/16Freenet threatens to derail $6.4 billion Sunrise-UPC deal
RE
08/15LIBERTY GLOBAL : Amendment to a previously filed SC TO-I
PU
08/12LIBERTY GLOBAL : Tender offer schedule and amendment filed by the issuer.
PU
08/08Swiss telecoms takeover target UPC slows revenue slide
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 486 M
EBIT 2019 965 M
Net income 2019 463 M
Debt 2019 16 851 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 69,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -121x
EV / Sales2019 3,09x
EV / Sales2020 3,50x
Capitalization 18 643 M
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 28,74  $
Last Close Price 26,40  $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Fries Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John C. Malone Chairman
Joost Baptiest P. Coopmans Senior Vice President-Operations
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC21.70%18 643
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC40.54%88 702
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP41.75%18 645
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION33.92%15 716
CABLE ONE INC55.17%7 261
CYFROWY POLSAT SA24.35%4 503
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group