Liberty Global : Amendment to a previously filed SC TO-I

09/10/2019 | 09:07am EDT

LIBERTY GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFERS

Denver, Colorado - September 10, 2019

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) ('Liberty Global,' the 'Company,' 'our' or 'we') today announced the preliminary results of its modified Dutch auction tender offers, which expired one (1) minute after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 9, 2019.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offers and based on the preliminary count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offers, Liberty Global expects to acquire, though Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., each acting as principal, (i) approximately 24,088,242 Class A Shares at a price of $27.50 per Class A Share, and (ii) approximately 75,453,852 Class C Shares at a price of $27.00 per Class C Share, for a combined aggregate cost of approximately $2.7 billion, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offers.

The total number of shares expected to be acquired in the tender offers includes an additional 1,360,970 Class A Shares and 6,009,408 Class C Shares pursuant to Liberty Global's right to increase the number of shares acquired by no more than 2% of the respective shares outstanding, without amending or extending the tender offers. The Class A Shares expected to be acquired represent approximately 11.75% of the Class A Shares outstanding, and the Class C Shares expected to be acquired represent approximately 14.70% of the Class C Shares outstanding, in each case, as of September 9, 2019.

The number of shares to be purchased and the purchase prices are preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the Depositary and is based on the assumption that all shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two trading day settlement period. The final number of shares to be purchased and the final

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 13:06:06 UTC
