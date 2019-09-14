Log in
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
Liberty Global : Dow Jones names Liberty Global as one of the world's most sustainable companies in the media industryFor the eighth consecutive year, Dow Jones has named Liberty Global as one of the world's most sustainable companies...

09/14/2019 | 07:17am EDT

For the eighth consecutive year, Dow Jones has named Liberty Global as one of the world's most sustainable companies operating in the media industry.

The company's sustainability strategy has been rewarded with a listing in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in both the World and North American categories.

Liberty Global subsidiary Telenet also appears in the World index and sector leader among the world's most sustainable media companies for the seventh year.

Launched in 1999, the DJSI World Index represents the gold standard for corporate sustainability. Only the top-ranked companies within each industry are selected for inclusion in the DJSI Indices. The indices serve as benchmarks for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios and provide an effective engagement platform for companies who want to adopt sustainable best practices.

Liberty Global achieved an overall company score of 65 points, compared to an average score of 30 points for companies operating in the global media sector. More specifically, the company was rewarded for its performance in the areas of Materiality, Brand Management, Climate Strategy, Labor Practice Indicators, and Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy.

Liberty Global takes a proactive approach to sustainability by managing the impact of its business on the environment and society, as well as developing strategies to ensure this is ingrained in every aspect of the organization. Its Connected Purpose strategy leads the way by setting the company's priorities in two areas:

  • Digital Imagination: Creating digital solutions that answer society's most pressing challenges;
  • Responsible Connectivity: Delivering outstanding connectivity while running our business in a responsible and sustainable way.

Manuel Kohnstamm, Liberty Global's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, comments: 'We aim to maximize the positive social impact of our products and services and work in line with global industry standards on sustainability. We're proud that this long-standing commitment to sustainability has again been recognized by Dow Jones through our inclusion in these prestigious indices.'

In addition to its continued membership of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, Liberty Global is included in the FTSE4Good Index and Fortune 500 listing.

Disclaimer

Liberty Global plc published this content on 14 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2019 11:16:05 UTC
