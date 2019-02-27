Liberty Global : Fourth Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Release

Q4 2018 Fixed Income Release

Denver, ColoradoFebruary 27, 2019: Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) is today providing selected, preliminary unaudited financial* and operating information for its fixed-income borrowing groups for the three months ("Q4") and full year ("FY") ended December 31, 2018 as compared to the results for the same period in the prior year (unless otherwise noted). The financial and operating information contained herein is preliminary and subject to change. We expect to issue the December 31, 2018 audited consolidated financial statements for each of our fixed-income borrowing groups prior to the end of March 2019, at which time they will be posted to the investor relations section of our website (www.libertyglobal.com) under the "Fixed Income" heading. Convenience translations provided herein are calculated as of December 31, 2018.

.......................................................................................................... Page 2

..................................................................................................... Page 10

.................................................................................................... Page 17

* The financial figures contained in this release for all periods have been presented on a comparable basis with respect to certain accounting changes that were adopted on January 1, 2018. For additional information, see footnote 1.

Virgin Media Reports Preliminary Q4 2018 Results

Q4 Rebased2 Revenue Growth of 2.4% Driven by 2.0%2 ARPU Growth Total Lightning Build 1.6 Million; 481,000 Premises Added in 2018

Capital Intensity Declined by Over 400 bps to 29% in Q4 and Full Year

Virgin Media Inc. ("Virgin Media") is the leading cable operator in the U.K. and Ireland, delivering 14.7 million broadband, video and fixed-line telephony services to 5.9 million cable customers and mobile services to 3.1 million subscribers at December 31, 2018.

Operating highlights1:

• Delivered YoY improvement in key Q4 cable operating metrics including accelerated ARPU growth, increased RGU growth and a reduction in churn Rebased cable ARPU growth of 2% to £51.71 in Q4 underpinned by our Q4 price rise Q4 RGU additions of 24,000 increased from 8,000 in the prior year with gains in telephony and broadband driven by Project Lightning Voice-over-IP ("VoIP") service available to 42% of our U.K. cable footprint 78% of our broadband base subscribes to 100+ Mbps speeds Extending our speed leadership with spring launch of 500 Mbps broadband in the U.K. 12-month rolling customer churn was 15.1% in Q4, 10 bps lower YoY driven by continued benefits from V6 and Hub 3 upgrades as well as effective base management initiatives 57% of U.K. video base has V6 and 72% of our total broadband base has Hub 3

• Q4 mobile net additions of 17,000 comprised of 51,000 postpaid net additions partially offset by low-ARPU prepaid losses; 4G subscriptions now represent 79% of our postpaid base 56% of our mobile base is now on our full MVNO platform in the U.K., allowing us to offer converged fixed and mobile bundles; increasing penetration by 60 bps to 19.5% in Q4

• Q4 B2B rebased revenue growth was underpinned by an 18% YoY increase in our SOHO RGU base

• The rebrand of our Irish broadcast business to Virgin Media Television contributed to a YoY increase in our share of TV viewing in Q4 and increased brand awareness and preference for our cable products

• Added 144,000 marketable Lightning premises in Q4 and 481,000 for 2018 60% of our U.K. build in 2018 was full fibre

Financial highlights1:

• Rebased revenue growth of 2.4% to £1,317.9 million in Q4 and 3.9% to £5,150.3 million for 2018 Q4 revenue growth was driven by an increase in our residential and SOHO RGU base and accelerated growth for cable ARPU In addition to the increases in RGUs and cable ARPU, 2018 revenue growth also benefited from increased mobile handset revenue

• Rebased residential cable revenue growth of 3.0% in Q4 and 2.8% for 2018

• Residential mobile revenue declined 1.3% in Q4 but increased 10.7% in 2018 on a rebased basis The Q4 mobile revenue decline reflects a 1.3% reduction in subscription revenue due to lower out-of-bundle usage and regulatory changes such as roam-like-home and a 1.2% decrease in non-subscription revenue due to a lower volume of handset sales 2018 mobile revenue benefited from the launch of our 36-month postpaid handset contracts in September 2017 which led to an increase in the volume of high-end handsets sold

• Rebased B2B revenue growth of 3.1% in Q4 and 3.2% for 2018 driven by growth in our SOHO base

• Operating income doubled to £71.4 million in Q4 and increased 11% to £206.9 million for 2018 The increase in Q4 operating income was driven primarily by the net effect of (i) a decrease in depreciation and amortisation, (ii) an increase in impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net and (iii) growth in Segment OCF, as described below

• Rebased Segment OCF growth of 1.2% in Q4 and 3.5% for 2018 was impacted by the nonrecurring items detailed below combined with increased programming costs and higher network taxes of £3.6 million in Q4 and £17.6 million in 2018. These factors partially offset revenue growth and lower marketing costs Higher costs of £7.9 million in Q4 and £26.5 million in 2018 resulting from the net impact of credits recorded during Q2 2017 (£22.5 million), Q4 2017 (£7.9 million) and in Q2 2018 (£3.9 million) in connection with a telecommunications operator's agreement to compensate Virgin Media and other communications providers for certain prior-period contractual breaches related to network charges Unfavourable increases in costs of £2.0 million in Q4 and £7.0 million in 2018 due to accruals in the second and fourth quarters of 2018 related to a fine imposed by Ofcom for certain contractual breaches. This was settled Q4 and we are currently appealing this fine

• Property and equipment ("P&E") additions decreased to 29.1% of revenue in Q4 and 28.9% of revenue for 2018 as compared to 33.6% in Q4 2017 and 33.8% for 2017, respectively The decline in P&E additions in Q4 and 2018 is primarily due to the net effect of (i) a reduction in new build arising from a lower volume of Lightning premises constructed along with a lower cost per premise, (ii) lower investment in product and enablers which was elevated through 2017 to support the launch of our new video-on-demand service, our full MVNO platform and the roll out of VoIP and (iii) increased baseline spend related to long-term software licenses Further declines in P&E additions in 2019 are expected to be driven by last year's completion of our V6 upgrade programme, increased redeployment of CPE, and lower baseline capex as well as a focus on optimising new build delivery at a lower cost per premise

• During Q4, we redeemed the remaining $340 million (£267 million) of the $530 million (£416 million) principal amount of the 6.375% 2023 Senior Notes

• At December 31, 2018, our fully-swapped third-party debt borrowing cost was 4.8% and the average tenor of our third-party debt (excluding vendor financing) was 6.5 years

• At December 31, 2018, and subject to the completion of our corresponding compliance reporting requirements, the ratios of Net Senior Secured and Total Net Debt to Annualised EBITDA (last two quarters annualised) were 3.54x and 4.21x, respectively, each as calculated in accordance with our most restrictive covenants

Vendor financing obligations are not included in the calculation of our leverage covenants. If we were to include these obligations in our leverage ratio calculation, the ratio of Total Net Debt to Annualised EBITDA would have been 5.02x at December 31, 2018

• At December 31, 2018, we had maximum undrawn commitments of £675 million equivalent. When our compliance reporting requirements have been completed and assuming no change from December 31 borrowing levels, we anticipate that all of our unused commitments will be available to be drawn

Operating Statistics Summary

As of and for the three months

ended December 31,2018

2017

Footprint

Homes Passed ......................................................................................................... 15,340,300 14,872,900

Two-way Homes Passed .......................................................................................... 15,300,80014,822,500

Subscribers (RGUs)

Basic Video ..............................................................................................................

4,500

24,600

Enhanced Video ....................................................................................................... 4,138,600 4,095,300 Total Video ............................................................................................................

4,143,100 4,119,900

Internet ..................................................................................................................... 5,600,3005,476,500

Telephony ................................................................................................................. 4,923,500 4,796,400

Total RGUs ............................................................................................................

14,666,900 14,392,800

Q4 Organic3 RGU Net Additions (Losses)

Basic Video ..............................................................................................................

(2,000)

(1,800)

Enhanced Video ....................................................................................................... (27,000) 2,100 Total Video ............................................................................................................

(29,000)

300

Internet ..................................................................................................................... 22,300 25,000 Telephony ................................................................................................................. 30,200 (17,600)

Total organic RGU net additions ............................................................................

Cable Customer Relationships

Cable Customer Relationships ................................................................................. Q4 Organic3 Cable Customer Relationship net additions .........................................

RGUs per Cable Customer Relationship .................................................................. Q4 Monthly ARPU per Cable Customer Relationship1 .............................................

5,886,900 13,100 2.44 50.73 50.82 55.85 16.4% 17.7% 20.6% 20.2% 63.0% 62.1% 19.5% 18.9% 2,744,300 2,538,400 5,946,600 9,000 2.47 51.71 £

£

U.K. Q4 Monthly ARPU per Cable Customer Relationship1 .................................. £ 51.70£

Ireland Q4 Monthly ARPU per Cable Customer Relationship1 ..............................

€

58.40 €

Customer Bundling

Single-Play ............................................................................................................... Double-Play .............................................................................................................. Triple-Play ................................................................................................................

Fixed-mobile Convergence ......................................................................................

Mobile Subscribers

Postpaid ...................................................................................................................

Prepaid ..................................................................................................................... 376,700 514,300 Total Mobile subscribers ........................................................................................

3,121,000

3,052,700

Q4 organic Postpaid net additions ............................................................................

51,300

63,200

Q4 organic Prepaid net losses ................................................................................. (33,900) (30,400) Total organic3 Mobile net additions ........................................................................

17,400

32,800

Q4 Monthly ARPU per Mobile Subscriber1: Including interconnect revenue ............................................................................. £ 11.45 £ 11.47 Excluding interconnect revenue ............................................................................ £ 9.82 £ 9.93

5