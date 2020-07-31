Liberty Global : Human Rights Statement

Harassment Prohibition
A great working environment is dependent on the way we behave; we expect our employees to treat their colleagues, customers and suppliers with respect at all times. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any and all forms of harassment (sexual, physical, race, color, religion, sex, age, physical or mental disability, marital status, pregnancy, gender, gender identity or any other kind). We will not tolerate harassment of any kind from our employees, management, suppliers and business partners.
Prevention of Human Trafficking, Forced Labor, and Child Labor
We will not tolerate the use of forced labor, child labor, slavery, or human trafficking in our business or in our supply chain. We are committed to the elimination of such practices and have outlined our policy and due diligence process in our Modern Slavery Act Statement 2020.
Working Hours and Wage Standards
We adhere to all applicable laws, relating to minimum wages, working hours, overtime and benefits. We are committed to the development of our employees skills and capabilities and to providing opportunities for career advancement.
Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining
We respect our employees right to form, join or not to join a labor union or any other organisation of their choice without fear of retaliation, intimidation, harassment or termination of employment. Where employees are represented by a legally recognized union and subject to local legal requirements, we are committed to establishing a constructive dialogue with their freely chosen representatives, and to bargaining in good faith with such representatives.
Workplace Safety
The safety and health of our employees is of paramount importance. We provide a safe and healthy workplace and comply with all applicable health and safety laws and regulations. We also expect the same of our suppliers and business partners. We have certified Health and Safety Officers at each of our offices who act as main point of contact for any issues that may arise. They support the process of Risk Inventory & Evaluation which forms the basis for a safe and healthy working environment and acts as a repository for risks the business and its employees might encounter and measures taken to prevent harm to our employees.
Privacy, Data Protection and Security
Liberty Global is committed to doing business in a way that respects the privacy of our customers and employees. Respecting privacy is about handling people's personal data appropriately, securely, and in line with applicable laws and regulations. Our Digital Confidence team oversees the manner in which Liberty Global deals with the governance of privacy, lawful intercept, security and related product lifecycle issues. We adhere to the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) which offer more transparency and better data protection for European Citizens. Understandably, when customers use our services they expect nothing but the best; not just in connectivity and content, but also in us handling their data responsibly and securely.
Due Diligence, Grievance and Remedy Process
We encourage our employees, suppliers, business partners and any other external stakeholder to report any concerns regarding Human Rights or any conduct that they believe violates this policy or our Code of Conduct or any applicable law, rule, regulation through our third-party-operatedcompliance portal. All allegations will be investigated and we will pursue action to mitigate any adverse human rights impacts. We will not permit retaliation against any employee who, in good faith, reports, complains of, or seeks advice concerning this policy, our Code of Conduct or any other illegal or unethical conduct.
Our supplier assessment process is outlined in our Responsible Procurement Approach in order to ensure the adherence to these Key Principles, Liberty Global has commissioned EcoVadis, a global supply chain assessment specialist. We work with our suppliers on the implementation of our Key Principles and require selected suppliers to duly complete an EcoVadis assessment of the social, environmental and ethical impact of their operation(s). The EcoVadis system provides supplier scorecards which enable us to assess the sustainability performance of suppliers. If a completed EcoVadis assessment shows, or it subsequently transpires that, a new or existing supplier is not adhering to these Key Principles, Liberty Global will seek to work with them to address such non-adherence through a mutually agreed remediation plan.