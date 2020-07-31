Liberty Global : Human Rights Statement

JULY 2020

Liberty Global is committed to using our innovation to empower positive change. We innovate to create a positive impact across every element of our business and ultimately, society. We also recognize that our business has the responsibility to respect human rights and the ability to contribute to impacting human rights positively.

Our commitment to human rights is guided by the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rightsand

the international human rights principles encompassed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, including those contained within the International Bill of Rights and the International Labor Organization's

Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work.

As Liberty Global continues to evolve, our shared commitment to our Company values means we treat our customers fairly, treat our colleagues with respect, and uphold the highest ethical and legal standards. As a result we have a strong reputation with our customers, our employees, our business partners and in the communities we serve.

Our Policy

Our Code of Conductis designed to provide the basic principles to support our people in working to the best of their abilities while maintaining the trust and solid reputation we have built. One of the ways we encourage this is by respecting and promoting human rights within our businesses; this is achieved in our core values:

We are Straight Up! We value authenticity, transparency and doing the right thing for our customers, for our organization and for the world.

We are United! We collaborate and embrace our differences to achieve our goals; building strong relationships, based on trust, respect and inclusivity to do more and do better.

We ensure that all of our employees have completed an online Code of Conduct training and exam certification which covers all our business values and those outlined in this human rights statement.

We also expect our suppliers and business partners to meet or exceed our ethical practices as outlined in our Key Principles section of our Responsible Procurement and Supply Chain Principles. Liberty Global purchases significant quantities of equipment and services from our vendors. With this comes a responsibility

to ensure that we incorporate ethical, environmental and social considerations into our spending decisions.

Liberty Global's Responsible Procurement and Supply Chain Principles set out our ambition and expectation to be a responsible company and to work accordingly with responsible suppliers. In doing so we strive to play our part in minimizing any harmful impact being caused by our supply chain.

Our Board of Directors approve of this statement and our annual Modern Slavery Act Statement is approved by the Board of Directors each year in line with our legal obligation. The principles outlined in this statement are the key areas that we have identified as having the highest potential risk to human rights.

Our Principles

Diversity and Nondiscrimination

We value diversity in our workplace; we believe in providing equal employment opportunities to employees and prospective candidates without distinction of any kind. By aligning ourselves with the UN sustainable development goals we are committed to achieving gender equality throughout our business. We encourage female employees to strengthen their skills through training and mentoring as well as to create a talent profile to increase their growth potential into leadership roles. We adhere to and enforce applicable local legislation related to diversity and Discrimination such as the British Equality Act 2010, Dutch Equal Treatment Act and the laws enforced by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.