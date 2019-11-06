Log in
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
Liberty Global : Q3 2019 Fixed Income Release

11/06/2019

Q3 2019 Fixed Income Release

Denver, Colorado November 6, 2019: Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) is today providing selected, preliminary unaudited financial* and operating information for its fixed- income borrowing groups for the three months ("Q3") and nine months ("YTD" or "9M") ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the results for the same period in the prior year (unless otherwise noted). The financial and operating information contained herein is preliminary and subject to change. We expect to issue the September 30, 2019 unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for each of our fixed-income borrowing groups prior to the end of November 2019, at which time they will be posted to the investor relations section of our website (www.libertyglobal.com) under the "Fixed Income" heading. Convenience translations provided herein are calculated as of September 30, 2019.

With regards to our Unitymedia credit pool disclosure, we are no longer required to disclose this information as our transaction to sell our Unitymedia operations to Vodafone closed at the end of July.

..........................................................................................................Page 2

......................................................................................................Page 10

Virgin Media Reports Preliminary Q3 2019 Results

Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Growth in Operating Free Cash Flow Rollout of 1 Gbps Speeds Underway Across U.K. Footprint

New FMC Bundles Drove Record Growth of Mobile Subscriptions in Q3 119,000 Premises Added in Q3; Total Lightning Build now at 1.9 Million

Virgin Media Inc. ("Virgin Media") is the leading cable operator in the U.K. and Ireland, delivering 14.7 million broadband, video and fixed-line telephony services to 6.0 million cable customers and mobile services to 3.2 million subscribers at September 30, 2019.

Operating highlights:

  • Virgin Media remains focused on optimising operating free cash flow (OFCF) by striking an effective balance between price and volume, while deploying capital efficiently

Rebased OFCF increased 14.9% in Q3 as capital intensity improved by 440 bps YoY to 22.9%

  • A strategic decision was taken to implement our U.K. price rise across September and October, which was one month earlier than the prior year

Overall the customer response to our 2019 price rise was in-line with our expectations and the related ARPU benefit will be fully reflected from Q4

  • Q3 rebased cable ARPU was up 0.5% to £51.41, reflecting a 1.7% increase in rental ARPU, which was underpinned by price rises, partially offset by declines in phone usage and lower pay-per-view revenue
  • We reported a 3,000 customer loss and a 53,000 RGU decline in Q3, due to our disciplined approach to customer acquisition and retentions and a shift in focus to higher-value TV bundles which has contributed to lower capital expenditure

A 5,000 gain in broadband RGUs was more than offset by a 50,000 decline in video RGUs and a 9,000 decline in telephony RGUs

  • We are successfully implementing our mid-term growth plan. In Q3, we launched our 1 Gbps broadband service. This is now available in Southampton and Manchester and is planned to be rolled out across our U.K. footprint by the end of 2021
  • Our FMC bundles, which launched in Q2, continue to gain traction and have supported record postpaid net additions of 107,000 in Q3, resulting in our highest ever quarterly mobile net adds of 85,000

Our fixed-mobile converged base increased by 80 bps sequentially to 20.7% in Q3. Over time, take-up of converged bundles is expected to drive higher ARPU and lower churn

  • Innovation in mobile is set to continue following our recent announcement of a five year deal with Vodafone U.K. which will enable us to offer 5G services to our mobile customers in the U.K.
  • In October, our Small Office business was moved into our larger Consumer operations in order to drive scale benefits

Our Q3 SOHO RGU based increased 9.0% YoY driving growth in B2B subscription revenue

  • Virgin Media Television remains the largest commercial broadcaster in the Republic of Ireland with a 17% share in viewership across our three free-to-air channels

2

Financial highlights:

  • Revenue of £1,281.7 million in Q3 was broadly flat YoY on a rebased basis
  • Rebased residential cable revenue growth of 0.5% in Q3 was due to modest YoY increases in our cable RGU base and cable ARPU, partially offset by a decrease in non-subscription revenue
  • Rebased Q3 residential mobile revenue decline of 2.5% was mainly due to lower subscription revenue

Q3 mobile subscription revenue declined by £3.7 million YoY, primarily due to a £2.9 million benefit in Q3 2018 related to the expected recovery of certain prior-period VAT payments and lower out-of-bundle usage

  • Rebased B2B revenue decline of 0.4% in Q3 was driven by a 2.0% decrease in non-subscription revenue, partially offset by a 14.0% increase in subscription revenue due to growth in SOHO RGUs

The decline in B2B non-subscription revenue reflects the net effect of lower data and installation revenues and an increase in revenue from dark fibre wholesale contract wins in the quarter

  • Operating income increased YoY to £19.2 million in Q3 due to the net effect of (i) a reduction in Segment OCF, as described below, (ii) higher share-based compensation expense, (iii) increased related-party fees and allocations, net, (iv) lower depreciation and amortisation and (v) lower impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net
  • Rebased Segment OCF declined 4.1% in Q3, reflecting the aforementioned revenue performance and increases in our cost base due to (i) higher programming costs, (ii) an £8.8 million net increase in network taxes, (iii) higher mobile data costs and (iv) the impact of a net £3.9 million benefit in the prior-year period relating to the reassessment of certain accruals
  • Property and equipment ("P&E") additions decreased by 16.0% YoY to £293.5 million in Q3 due to lower spend on baseline and customer premises equipment capex
  • Rebased operating free cash flow increased 14.9% in Q3 driven by a reduction in capital intensity to 22.9%, compared to 27.3% in Q3 2018
  • At September 30, 2019, our fully-swappedthird-party debt borrowing cost was 4.6% and the average tenor of our third-party debt (excluding vendor financing) was 6.7 years

In July, we issued $600 million 5.5% Senior Secured Notes due 2029. The proceeds were used to redeem the outstanding amounts of our (i) 5.5% GBP Senior Secured Notes due 2021 and (ii) 5.25% USD Senior Secured Notes due 2021

Subsequent to September 30, we issued (i) $3.3 billion Term Loan N due 2028, (ii) €750 million Term Loan O due 2029 and (iii) £400 million 4.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2030. The proceeds were used to redeem (i) $3.4 billion Term Loan K, (ii) $1 billion 5.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 and (iii) £300 million 5.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2025

In addition, certain lenders of our credit facilities agreed to increase and/or extend their commitments, as such in Q4 we expect our existing revolving facilities will be replaced with a new revolving facility with a maximum borrowing capacity equivalent to £1.0 billion with an extended maturity date of January 31, 2026

  • At September 30, 2019, and subject to the completion of our corresponding compliance reporting requirements, the ratios of Net Senior Secured and Total Net Debt to Annualised EBITDA (last two quarters annualised) were 3.89x and 4.47x, respectively, each as calculated in accordance with our most restrictive covenants

Vendor financing obligations are not included in the calculation of our leverage covenants. If we were to include these obligations in our leverage ratio calculation, the ratio of Total Net Debt to Annualised EBITDA would have been 5.28x at September 30, 2019

3

  • At September 30, 2019, we had maximum undrawn commitments of £675 million equivalent. When our compliance reporting requirements have been completed and assuming no change from September 30 borrowing levels, we anticipate the borrowing capacity will be limited to £592.1 million equivalent

4

Operating Statistics Summary

As of and for the three months

ended September 30,

2019

2018

Footprint

Homes Passed .........................................................................................................

15,694,900

15,236,700

Subscribers (RGUs)

Basic Video ..............................................................................................................

-

6,500

Enhanced Video .......................................................................................................

4,041,900

4,165,600

Total Video ............................................................................................................

4,041,900

4,172,100

Internet .....................................................................................................................

5,648,300

5,578,000

Telephony .................................................................................................................

4,978,300

4,893,300

Total RGUs ............................................................................................................

14,668,500

14,643,400

Q3 Organic2 RGU Net Additions (Losses)

Basic Video ..............................................................................................................

(1,100)

(4,200)

Enhanced Video .......................................................................................................

(48,500)

16,300

Total Video ............................................................................................................

(49,600)

12,100

Internet .....................................................................................................................

5,400

38,800

Telephony .................................................................................................................

(8,500)

54,400

Total organic RGU net additions (losses) ..............................................................

(52,700)

105,300

Cable Customer Relationships

Cable Customer Relationships .................................................................................

5,962,900

5,937,600

Q3 Organic2 Cable Customer Relationship net additions (losses) ...........................

(3,400)

27,400

RGUs per Cable Customer Relationship ..................................................................

2.46

2.47

Q3 Monthly ARPU per Cable Customer Relationship...............................................

£

51.41

£

51.09

U.K. Q3 Monthly ARPU per Cable Customer Relationship....................................

£

51.29

£

51.00

Customer Bundling

Single-Play ...............................................................................................................

15.8%

16.7%

Double-Play ..............................................................................................................

22.3%

19.9%

Triple-Play ................................................................................................................

61.9%

63.4%

Fixed-mobile Convergence ......................................................................................

20.7%

19.4%

Mobile Subscribers

Postpaid ...................................................................................................................

2,937,600

2,693,000

Prepaid .....................................................................................................................

297,400

410,600

Total Mobile subscribers ........................................................................................

3,235,000

3,103,600

Q3 organic Postpaid net additions ............................................................................

107,300

37,100

Q3 organic Prepaid net losses .................................................................................

(22,800)

(32,100)

........................................................................Total organic2 Mobile net additions

84,500

5,000

Q3 Monthly ARPU per Mobile Subscriber:

Including interconnect revenue .............................................................................

£

11.30

£

11.96

Excluding interconnect revenue ............................................................................

£

9.69

£

10.37

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Liberty Global plc published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 22:39:07 UTC
